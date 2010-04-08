AdaFibo Trader

Ada Fibo Trader is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed around a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA strategy.

The Expert Advisor focuses on capital protection, disciplined trade execution, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive or high-risk trading.

The system limits trade frequency, controls exposure at all times, and avoids risky techniques such as martingale or unlimited grid.

Key Features

Fibonacci-based pullback DCA strategy

Maximum one trade per candle

Controlled position scaling (no martingale)

Fixed lot or equity-based risk management

Daily profit and loss protection

Maximum drawdown and order limits

Designed to be prop-firm friendly

Trading Logic Overview

Trades are evaluated only on new candle formation

Additional positions are opened only during controlled pullbacks

Total number of positions is strictly limited

After closing all positions, the EA waits for a new candle before trading again

This structure helps prevent overtrading and maintains consistent risk exposure.

Recommended Symbols and Timeframe

Symbols: EURUSD, USDCAD

Timeframe: H1

These settings provide stable spreads and suitable market conditions for the strategy.

Backtesting Information

Backtesting was performed using MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in netting mode.

EURUSD – H1 (Netting)

One of the test sessions on EURUSD, H1 was disconnected, and no trading operations were executed during that run.

As a result, no Strategy Tester report was generated for this specific session.

Important Notes on Backtesting

Strategy Tester behavior may vary depending on historical data volume, symbol volatility, and testing environment conditions.

In some cases, long-term simulations or data-intensive symbols may result in disconnections, skipped trade execution, or automatic termination by the tester.

These limitations are related to the testing environment and do not indicate a malfunction of the Expert Advisor.

Execution Notes

In some cases, trade execution may be rejected by the broker due to symbol volume limits, margin restrictions, or account trading conditions. Messages such as “Volume limit reached” are related to broker-side limitations and do not indicate a malfunction of the Expert Advisor.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes multiple protection mechanisms:

Daily profit target and daily stop loss

Maximum drawdown control

Maximum number of open positions

Spread and execution safeguards

All risk parameters are configurable by the user.

Intended Users

Traders seeking a disciplined and conservative automated strategy

Users with limited time for manual trading

Prop-firm traders requiring strict risk control

Investors who prioritize capital preservation over aggressive growth

Important Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Summary

Ada Fibo Trader is not designed for aggressive or high-frequency trading.

It is built for traders who value risk control, discipline, and consistency as part of a long-term trading approach.