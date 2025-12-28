Panel Full AVARUBENUY MT5 - Ultimate MTF Dashboard

Description

Panel Full AVARUBENUY is an advanced analytical tool designed for traders seeking a comprehensive market view on a single screen. This multifunctional dashboard processes real-time data from multiple indicators and timeframes to provide a precise and rapid trading verdict.

Key Features

Live Market Data: Instant monitoring of Spread, Volatility (ATR), Volume, and Account Status (Balance, Equity, and Floating Profit).

Oscillator Suite: Integrated analysis of RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX, CCI, Williams %R, and Bulls/Bears Power.

Moving Average Scanner: Real-time tracking of 5 critical Moving Averages (10, 20, 50, 100, and 200 periods).

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trends: Visual price direction from M5 to MN1 for perfect trend alignment.

Smart Verdict: The panel calculates a score based on all indicators to display clear BUY or SELL signals.

How It Works: Professional Insight

The Panel Full AVARUBENUY provides the edge needed in modern markets:

Candle Close Timer: Displays exactly how much time remains in the current candle (minutes/hours). This is vital for traders who execute orders specifically at the close of a bar.

Broker-Independent Spread: Monitor the exact spread in real-time to avoid high-cost entries, regardless of your broker.

Volatility (Points): Measured in points, this indicates the potential price movement. If the panel shows 1000 points of volatility, it means the price has the range to move that distance, helping you set accurate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Operative Volume: A 0-100 scale representing current market activity.

Account Health: Real-time tracking of your Balance, Equity, and the Floating Profit/Loss from active trades.

Trend Confirmation: Oscillators and Moving Averages work together to categorize market states into SELL, STRONG SELL, BUY, or STRONG BUY, highlighted in intuitive Red or Green colors.

Trading Strategy: The Sniper Approach

It is said that a sniper keeps both eyes open: one on the scope and the other on the surroundings. Panel Full AVARUBENUY works the same way—you keep your strategy in the scope while the panel monitors the entire market environment, drastically increasing your accuracy.

Buy Strategy (Long)

Enter a buy position when these confluence conditions are met:

Verdict: Panel displays "BUY" or "STRONG BUY" in green.

Moving Averages: Price must be above the 50 and 200 MAs (Major Bullish Trend).

MTF Alignment: At least 3 higher timeframes (e.g., H4, D1, W1) must show "BULLISH" (ALCISTA).

Oscillators: Ensure RSI is not in overbought territory (>70) to avoid late entries.

Sell Strategy (Short)

Enter a sell position when:

Verdict: Panel displays "SELL" or "STRONG SELL" in red.

Moving Averages: Price must be below the 50 and 200 MAs (Major Bearish Trend).

MTF Alignment: At least 3 higher timeframes must show "BEARISH" (BAJISTA).

Oscillators: Confirm that the Stochastic or Williams %R is exiting the overbought zone to catch the downward momentum.

Developed by AVARUBENUY for AVA INTERNACIONAL Group.