SnR Bitcoin

🤖 LHN Bitcoin Mining: Client Overview

LHN Bitcoin Mining is a specialized MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-precision Bitcoin scalping on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe. Unlike "noisy" bots that trade every small movement, LHN is a Level Breaker—it hunts for specific structural breakouts in Support and Resistance.

🛡️ Proper Risk Management

The bot is built with a "Safety-First" architecture to protect your capital:

  • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit: Every trade is protected immediately upon entry.

  • Visual SL/TP Dragging: You can manually adjust your risk levels directly on the chart with your mouse.

  • 24H PnL Tracker: Real-time dashboard monitoring that calculates your total daily performance to prevent over-trading.

  • Lot Control: Defaulted to micro-lots to respect the high volatility of Bitcoin.

📊 The "Deep Hunter" Strategy

LHN uses a 20-bar lookback to identify the true "Range" of the market. It waits for the moment Bitcoin builds enough pressure to explode past a level.

  • The Mining Status: When the dashboard says ⛏️ MINING... , the bot is analyzing price cycles.

  • The Breakout: Only when a level is definitively broken does the bot strike with a 🚀 TO THE MOON (Long) or 📉 DRILLING (Short) signal.

⚠️ Note to the Investor

Patience is the Strategy: You will not see progress within 1 or 2 trades. In fact, you might not see a trade for a whole day or even a week if the market is "flat." LHN is designed to stay sidelined during "fake" moves.

The Result: When the market finally moves, LHN triggers with high conviction. You will be shocked by the precision of the entries once the volatility returns. Trust the process; the bot is mining for quality, not quantity.

