SnR Bitcoin
- 专家
- Mandeep Khadka
- 版本: 1.3
🤖 LHN Bitcoin Mining: Client Overview
LHN Bitcoin Mining is a specialized MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-precision Bitcoin scalping on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe. Unlike "noisy" bots that trade every small movement, LHN is a Level Breaker—it hunts for specific structural breakouts in Support and Resistance.
🛡️ Proper Risk Management
The bot is built with a "Safety-First" architecture to protect your capital:
-
Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit: Every trade is protected immediately upon entry.
-
Visual SL/TP Dragging: You can manually adjust your risk levels directly on the chart with your mouse.
-
24H PnL Tracker: Real-time dashboard monitoring that calculates your total daily performance to prevent over-trading.
-
Lot Control: Defaulted to micro-lots to respect the high volatility of Bitcoin.
📊 The "Deep Hunter" Strategy
LHN uses a 20-bar lookback to identify the true "Range" of the market. It waits for the moment Bitcoin builds enough pressure to explode past a level.
-
The Mining Status: When the dashboard says ⛏️ MINING... , the bot is analyzing price cycles.
-
The Breakout: Only when a level is definitively broken does the bot strike with a 🚀 TO THE MOON (Long) or 📉 DRILLING (Short) signal.
⚠️ Note to the Investor
Patience is the Strategy: You will not see progress within 1 or 2 trades. In fact, you might not see a trade for a whole day or even a week if the market is "flat." LHN is designed to stay sidelined during "fake" moves.
The Result: When the market finally moves, LHN triggers with high conviction. You will be shocked by the precision of the entries once the volatility returns. Trust the process; the bot is mining for quality, not quantity.