ForceFlow MT5

Promotion: Starting from $100, price increases by $100 for every 5 units sold, with a final price of $999. Don’t miss out!

MomentumHunter is an EA designed specifically for trend-following trading. It combines volatility analysis with intelligent algorithms to accurately capture market trends. Simply load the EA onto the chart and make a few simple settings, and you can relax while the EA handles everything for you.

Timeframe: M1

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Unlike traditional Martingale strategies, MomentumHunter adopts a robust risk management approach. The EA does not attempt to recover losses by doubling the position against the trend. Instead, it always controls the risk exposure of each trade. Through scientific position calculation and money management, it does not require a large account balance, and can be started with as little as $10!

EA Settings:

Leverage: >= 1:100

Balance: >= $10 (or equivalent currency)

Account Type: Any account type, but ECN and Raw Spread accounts are preferred

VPS: Please choose a VPS with lower latency

Risk Protection:

Slippage_Protection: Slippage Protection

Spread_Filter: Spread Filter

Long-term Optimization and Technical Support:
MomentumHunter will not only regularly perform algorithm optimizations and version updates to ensure it adapts to the ever-changing market environment but also offers high-quality technical support. If users encounter any issues during usage, the customer support team will provide timely assistance, ensuring the long-term stability and efficiency of the EA.
