Buyers and sellers

Overview

Advanced Pressure Pro is a professional-grade MQL5 indicator that visually displays real-time market sentiment by showing the number of active buyers and sellers in the market. It uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze price action, volume, and market dynamics to estimate trader participation on both sides of the market.

Core Concept

The indicator converts market activity into simulated trader counts, showing how many traders are currently active in buying versus selling positions. It provides a clear, visual representation of market pressure without artificial limits, using dynamic scaling to adapt to any market condition.

Key Features

. Unlimited Trader Display

  • Dynamic Scaling: No artificial caps on trader counts

  • Real Values: Shows actual estimated trader numbers

  • Adaptive: Automatically adjusts to market volatility

Output Generation:

  1. Trader Counts: Estimated number of active traders

  2. Percentages: Market share distribution

  3. Trend Analysis: Direction and strength indicators

  4. Historical Data: Stores and displays historical patterns

Conclusion

The Advanced Pressure Pro Indicator provides traders with a powerful tool for understanding market dynamics through the lens of trader participation. By converting complex market data into clear visual representations of buying and selling pressure, it helps traders make more informed decisions based on real-time market sentiment.

Whether you're a day trader looking for quick sentiment shifts or a position trader monitoring long-term trends, this indicator offers valuable insights into the underlying forces driving market movements. Its professional design, comprehensive features, and flexible customization make it suitable for traders of all experience levels and trading styles.

Remember to use this indicator as part of a complete trading strategy, combining its insights with technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and proper risk management for optimal trading results.

AutoSignals Trend Panel
Danilo Maia Siqueira
지표
The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in several graphical times, in this way the user is able to have a wide view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping the operator to execute orders in favo
MP Andean Oscillator for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
4.67 (3)
지표
The MP Andean Oscillator is used to estimate the direction and also the degree of variations of trends. It contains 3 components: Bull component, Bear component and Signal component. A rising Bull component indicates that the market is up-trending while a rising Bear component indicates the presence of down-trending market. Settings: Oscillator period: Specifies the importance of the trends degree of variations measured by the indicator. Signal line per: Moving average period of the Signal line
FREE
TrukhinREAL
Andrei Trukhin
지표
This indicator is designed for those people, who want to trade and earn on any instruments and timeframes .The indicator gives out very good points to enter the market,it's very easy to trade,the arrows will show when to open trades,set and trade without thinking about anything,stop loss and take profit,set each one yourself,it all depends on your trading style,someone scalps and someone holds trades on a few days..In the strategy tester, the indicator simply cannot physically show accurate res
High And Low MT5
Dmitriy Parfenovich
지표
On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame. Input Parameters: TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12). Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1). If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time. Indicator buffer value
Volume Profile Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
5 (1)
지표
가격 수준별 거래량 시각화. 계산을 위한 임의의 기간을 설정할 수 있습니다: 두 개의 수직선 사이 또는 고정 시간 간격을 설정할 수 있습니다. 히스토그램 수준은 상대적입니다: 더 넓은 막대는 거래량이 더 많음을 의미합니다. 분포의 극단값은 지지선과 저항선 수준으로 사용될 수 있습니다. 모든 스타일, 크기 및 색상은 사용자 지정이 가능합니다. 다기능 유틸리티 : 66개 이상의 기능 포함  |   질문이 있으면 저에게 연락   |  MT4 버전 인디케이터 설정에서 다음을 구성할 수 있습니다: 히스토그램 스타일: 시각적 모드:  막대 / 선 /  외곽선 / 방향 (각 수준에서 지배적인 가격 방향에 따라 색상이 달라지는 막대). 히스토그램 위치:  차트 경계 / 시간 범위 내 / 시간 범위 외 : 왼쪽 / 오른쪽. 2개의 히스토그램 색상. 히스토그램 너비. 히스토그램 크기 (% 차트 너비). 계산 설정: 범위 경계 유형:  차트 2선 사이 /  지정된 최근 분 /  오른쪽 경계 전 지
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
ABC Trend Levels MT5
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
지표
Description ABC Trend Levels  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period
Reservoir
Ivan Simonika
지표
Reservoir is a reversal indicator and is part of a special category of instruments. The indicator not only analyzes the price movement, but also indicates the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation). In this case, the historical data of the analyzed asset is necessarily taken into account. It is the correct implementation of such actions that in many ways helps traders make the right decision in t
BlockOscilationDay
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
지표
BlockOscilationDay – 전문 시장 시각 분석 설명 BlockOscilationDay는 시장 움직임을 명확하고 우아하게 시각 분석하는 정교한 기술 지표입니다. 간결함과 효율성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 깔끔하고 직관적인 인터페이스에 여러 정보 계층을 결합합니다. 주요 특징 다중 시간대 분석 모든 시간대에서 구성 가능한 동적 추세선 전일 중요 수준 시각화 직관적인 색상의 일일 오실레이션 사각형 미니멀리스트 디자인 깔끔하고 복잡하지 않은 시각 인터페이스 쉬운 해석을 위한 신호등 색상 코드(녹색/빨강) 가격 분석을 방해하지 않는 디스크리트 그래픽 요소 스마트 기능성 고점 및 저점 스윙 자동 감지 전일 지지선 및 저항선 시장의 주도적 방향을 나타내는 사각형 전환점을 위한 선택적 화살표 사용자 정의 설정 추세선 유지할 선의 수 사용자 정의 가능한 두께 및 스타일 분석용 특정 시간대 일일 사각형 조정 가능한 표시 기간 사용자 정의 가
Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Session Momentum Dashboard – 미래형 트레이딩 분석 아시아/런던/뉴욕 3대 세션을 분석하고, Kill Zone 감지, 아시아 레인지 돌파, 모멘텀 점수를 실시간으로 제공하는 전문 트레이딩 대시보드. Session Momentum Dashboard ICT / Smart Money 트레이더를 위한 올인원 시장 세션 모니터링 도구. 주요 기능: 3대 주요 세션 분석 아시아, 런던, 뉴욕 세션의 실시간 상태 표시. Kill Zone 감지 런던 Kill Zone (07:00–09:00) 뉴욕 Kill Zone (12:00–14:00) 자동 알림 지원. 아시아 레인지 브레이크아웃 아시아 레인지 그래픽 표시 상방/하방 돌파 감지 모멘텀 스코어링 세션별 RSI 기반 진행 바 거래량 분석 거래량 대비 평균 비율 분류: LOW / NORMAL / HIGH 트레이딩 신호 다음 요소가 결합될 때 강력한 신호 생성: Kill Zone + Breakout + Momentum 런던/뉴욕
HV Models
Andrey Azatskiy
지표
HV Models is an Indicator that containes 4 methods for calculating historical volatility of the selected asset. Volatility is one of the fundamental values ​​describing changes in the underlying asset. In statistics, it usualy describes as a standard deviation. The price chart has 4 values ​​(Open High Low Close) when we calculate volatility using a standard indicator, only one of these values ​​is used as a result we get one-sided volatility picture. The presented indicator uses 4 volatility ca
