Overview

Advanced Pressure Pro is a professional-grade MQL5 indicator that visually displays real-time market sentiment by showing the number of active buyers and sellers in the market. It uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze price action, volume, and market dynamics to estimate trader participation on both sides of the market.

Core Concept

The indicator converts market activity into simulated trader counts, showing how many traders are currently active in buying versus selling positions. It provides a clear, visual representation of market pressure without artificial limits, using dynamic scaling to adapt to any market condition.

Key Features

. Unlimited Trader Display

Dynamic Scaling : No artificial caps on trader counts

Real Values : Shows actual estimated trader numbers

Adaptive: Automatically adjusts to market volatility

Output Generation:

Trader Counts: Estimated number of active traders Percentages: Market share distribution Trend Analysis: Direction and strength indicators Historical Data: Stores and displays historical patterns