EMAS GOLD SNIPER

Expert Advisor for Automated Trading in XAU/USD

📊 OVERVIEW

EMAS GOLD SNIPER is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using an advanced exponential moving average crossover strategy combined with an optimized risk management system.





This automated system identifies precise entry points by analyzing crossovers between two exponential moving averages, executing strategically placed pending orders to capture favorable price movements with a high probability of success.





⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Recommended Configuration

Parameter Specification

Currency Pair XAU/USD (Gold vs. Dollar)

Timeframe M5 (5 minutes)

Minimum Capital $1,000 USD

Recommended Lot Size 0.20 - 0.50 lots

Preferred Account Type ECN, STP, or Raw Spread

Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher

Broker Requirements

Maximum Spread: 30 pips (configurable)

Fast Execution (less than 100ms)

Allows pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop)

No hedging restrictions

Trailing stop support

🎯 TRADING STRATEGY

Exponential Moving Average System

The EA uses two configurable EMAs:





Fast EMA (10 periods by default): Detects immediate trend changes

Slow EMA (30 (Default periods): Confirms the direction of the main movement

Entry Signals

BUY SIGNAL





The fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA

A strategically placed BuyStop order is placed

Candle colored BLACK for visual identification

SELL SIGNAL





The fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA

A strategically placed SellStop order is placed

Candle colored WHITE for visual identification

Intelligent Grid System

The EA implements a grid-type pending order system with the following characteristics:





Delta: Distance between the current price and the pending order (3 pips by default)

MaxDistance: Maximum distance allowed for placing orders (15 pips)

MaxPendingOrders: Limit of simultaneous pending orders (5 by default)

This approach allows capturing movements at multiple price levels while maintaining strict risk control.





🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

Automatic Stop Loss

Fixed Stop Loss: 20 pips by default (fully configurable)

Automatic adjustment according to broker restrictions (STOPLEVEL)

Guaranteed protection on every trade

Dynamic Trailing Stop

The system includes an intelligent trailing stop that maximizes profits:





TrailingStart: Activates the trailing stop when the trade is 5 pips in profit

TrailingStep: Moves the stop loss every 2 pips in your favor

Automatically protects profits while allowing winning trades to run

Flexible Money Management

Two capital management options:





Fixed Lot Size: Manual position size configuration (0.20-0.50 recommended)

Lot Size by Risk: Automatic calculation based on a percentage of the balance (0.5% by default)

Margin Check

Automatic check of available margin before each trade

Prevents insufficient margin errors

Dynamic lot size adjustment if necessary

🔧 MAIN PARAMETERS

General Settings

MagicNumber: Unique identifier of the EA

Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage (3 pips)

Time Filter

StartHour: Start time for trades (1:00 AM by default)

EndHour: End time for trades (11:00 PM by default)

Avoids trading during periods of low liquidity

Moving Averages

FastMA_Period: Period of the fast EMA (10)

SlowMA_Period: Period of the slow EMA (30)

MA_Method: Type of moving average (EMA recommended)

Spread Control

MaxSpread: Maximum spread for trading (30 pips)

Avoids entries during unfavorable market conditions

Visual Features

ShowBackground: Activates a custom chart background

PaintCandles: Paints candles according to signals (Black=Buy, White=Sell)

BackgroundColor: Configurable background color (White by (default)

💡 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

✅ Proven Strategy: System based on EMA crossovers, one of the most reliable technical indicators





✅ Advanced Risk Management: Automatic stop loss + trailing stop + margin check





✅ Optimized Grid System: Multiple controlled entry points to maximize opportunities





✅ Intelligent Filters: Spread and time control to trade only under optimal conditions





✅ Clear Visualization: Candlestick pattern system for easy signal identification





✅ 100% Automatic: No manual intervention required once configured





✅ Customizable: Wide range of adjustable parameters according to trader preferences





📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Trading Style

Type: Scalping/Day Trading

Frequency: High (multiple trades per session)

Average Duration: Short term (minutes to hours)

Risk Profile

Risk Level: Medium

Drawdown Expected: Controlled by strict stop loss