Black Hornet” is a disciplined trend + level EA for XAUUSD (Gold). It places Buy Stop above the previous candle high and Sell Stop below the previous candle low with a smart buffer. When one side triggers, the other is instantly cancelled (OCO). Built for Exness-style 3-digit Gold but also works on 2 digits brokers, ECN-safe, risk-based sizing, breakeven and trailing, time session control, and strong diagnostics.

EA Live Signalhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350120


What it does

  • Breakout engine for Gold: enters only when price breaks the previous bar’s high/low by a configurable offset.

  • OCO logic: two pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop). Filled one keeps, the opposite side is deleted.

  • ECN-safe order flow: sends pendings without SL/TP, then modifies to set SL/TP (works on ECN/Raw accounts).

  • Risk first: fixed lot or %-equity risk sizing; clean stop placement; optional breakeven + trailing to protect gains.

  • Time filter: trade only inside your session (e.g., NY 12:30–20:00 server).

  • Diagnostics: explicit logs for every placement or skip reason.

EA type: Trend + Level trading (not Martingale, not Grid, not Arbitrage, not News, not Neural).
Instrument: XAUUSD / Gold (works on both 3-digit and 2-digit brokers; see mapping below).
Timeframes: M1, and M15 (M1:more trades, more chop risk) and M15(cleaner breaks).

Key features

  • Previous-bar breakout with configurable OffsetPoints (auto-guards vs spread via multiplier).

  • True OCO: opposite pending removed on fill to keep exposure one-sided.

  • Risk-based position sizing: fixed lots or % risk (uses SL distance and broker tick value).

  • Breakeven: move SL to BE after X points with optional offset.

  • Trailing: Fixed or ATR-based with step filter to reduce SL noise.

  • Session window: start/end times in server time; optional server-time offset input.

  • Broker safety: optional StopLevel guard, FreezeLevel awareness, pending expiry.

  • Diagnostics: 2 levels of log verbosity to quickly understand behavior in tester/live.

  • Presets: Aggressive M1, Controlled M15, NY Anti-Chop included.

How entries are calculated

  1. Read High[1] and Low[1] of the previous bar on the chart timeframe.

  2. Compute effective offset = max(OffsetPoints, spread * MinOffsetVsSpreadMult) .

  3. Place Buy Stop = High[1] + offset, Sell Stop = Low[1] − offset.

  4. On fill: set SL/TP; delete opposite pending (OCO).

  5. Then apply breakeven and trailing (if enabled).

Inputs (most used)

  • Symbol / Session

    • TradeSymbol (blank = use chart symbol), UseSessionFilter , SessionStartTime , SessionEndTime , ServerTimeOffsetHours .

  • Breakout / Placement

    • UseBreakout (true), OffsetPoints , OrderExpirationMinutes , PlaceOncePerBar .

  • Risk / Size

    • UseRiskPercent , RiskPercent , FixedLots , MaxSlippagePoints .

  • Stops / Targets

    • StopLossPoints , UseTakeProfit , TakeProfitPoints .

  • Breakeven / Trailing

    • UseBreakeven , BreakevenTriggerPoints , BreakevenOffsetPoints ,

    • TrailingMode (0=Off,1=Fixed,2=ATR) , TrailingFixedPoints , TrailingStepPoints ,

    • ATR_Period , ATR_Trail_Mult , ATR_Trail_StepMult .

  • Filters / Safety

    • MinPrevBarRangePoints , UseATRBufferOnEntry , ATR_Buffer_Mult ,

    • RespectStopLevel , MinOffsetVsSpreadMult , DeleteOppositeOnFill .

  • Diagnostics / Housekeeping

    • EnableDebugLogs , DiagnosticLevel , MagicNumber , OrderComment .

Documentation inside the EA details every parameter. Defaults are sane for Gold.

Ready presets (Please message me to get them)

1) Optimized M1

2) Controlled M15


Broker compatibility (3-digit vs 2-digit Gold)

  • The EA auto-detects Digits/Point and normalizes pricing.

  • For equivalent dollar distances on 2-digit brokers, divide 3-digit “points” by 10:

Setting (points) 3-digit (Point=0.001) 2-digit (Point=0.01)
OffsetPoints 300 30
StopLossPoints 3000 300
TakeProfitPoints 1200 120
BreakevenTriggerPoints 800 80
TrailingFixedPoints 1200 120
MinPrevBarRangePoints 1000 100
MaxSlippagePoints 30 3

Spread mapping: Exness ~180 (3-digit) ≈ 18 (2-digit).


Quick start

  1. Open XAUUSD (e.g., XAUUSDm) chart (M15 or M1).

  2. Attach EA, load one of the included .set files.

  3. Ensure AutoTrading (Algo trading) is enabled and the symbol is visible in Market Watch.

  4. VPS recommended.


Backtesting guide

  • Model: Every tick (real ticks if available).

  • Spread: set to your broker’s average (e.g., 180 for Exness 3-digit).

  • Test ≥ 3–6 months to get meaningful stats.

  • If you see “no trades”: check session window, symbol name/suffix, and offset ≥ spread×mult.

Risk notes

  • Gold is volatile. Expect losing streaks in sideways markets.

  • Use session windows, min range filter, and higher offset on M15 to reduce noise.

  • Never over-risk; use demo first.


