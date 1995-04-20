SmartTrend Pro

Smart Trend Pro - Intelligent Trend Navigation System (Buy One Get One Free Limited Offer)

Ultimate Trend Solution: Get Complete Trading System for $69

Purchase Smart Trend Pro, immediately receive BreakoutIgnition Pro (value $69) for FREE! Two professional indicators originally priced at $138, now only $69!

Why Choose Smart Trend Pro?

🎯 Three Core Advantages

  1. Visual Trend Navigation - See market direction at a glance

  2. Intelligent Signal Filtering - Trade only high-probability opportunities

  3. All Timeframes & Symbols - One indicator meets all trading needs

🌈 Intelligent Trend Color System

  • 🔵 Solid Blue Line: Strong Uptrend - Go long, ride the main wave

  • 🔵 Dashed Blue Line: Weak Uptrend - Cautious longs, watch for pullbacks

  • ⚪ Solid Gray Line: Range Market - Buy low, sell high, capture swings

  • 🔴 Solid Red Line: Strong Downtrend - Go short, capture falling profits

  • 🔴 Dashed Red Line: Weak Downtrend - Cautious shorts, watch for rebounds

Each trend line is calculated in real-time by algorithm, not simple moving averages

Professional Parameter System: Fibonacci Golden Algorithm

Parameter Configuration Philosophy

Intelligent combinations based on Fibonacci sequence (13, 21, 34, 55, 89):

  • Aggressive Configuration: 13/34 combo - Fast response to trend changes

  • Balanced Configuration: 21/55 combo - Balanced sensitivity and stability

  • Conservative Configuration: 34/89 combo - Filter noise, capture main trends

  • Custom Configuration: Free combination of any two Fibonacci numbers

Trend Sensitivity Adjustment

  • High Sensitivity: Earlier identification of trend reversals, suitable for short-term traders

  • Low Sensitivity: Better filtering of false signals, suitable for medium/long-term investors

  • Smart Adaptive: Automatically adjusts parameters based on market volatility

Intelligent Trading Signal System

Trend Following Mode

  • Uptrend (Blue Zone):

    • Green upward arrow: Buy signal at end of pullback

    • Automatic stop loss and take profit suggestions

    • Only long positions, no shorts, avoid counter-trend trades

  • Downtrend (Red Zone):

    • Red downward arrow: Sell signal at end of rebound

    • Automatic stop loss and take profit suggestions

    • Only short positions, no longs, follow trend direction

Range Trading Mode

  • Range Market (Gray Zone):

    • Clearly marks upper and lower range boundaries

    • Upper boundary suggests short opportunities

    • Lower boundary suggests long opportunities

    • Warning signals when boundaries are breached

【Limited Offer】Buy One Get One Free: Perfect Combo with BreakoutIgnition Pro

🎁 Get Two Professional Indicators for $69

  • Purchase Smart Trend Pro (value $69)

  • Receive FREE BreakoutIgnition Pro (value $69)

  • Total value $138 → Now only $69!

Golden Combo Workflow

  1. Step 1: Trend Direction (Smart Trend Pro)

    • Determine market direction (bullish/bearish)

    • Identify trend strength level

    • Decide whether to go long, short, or wait

  2. Step 2: Precise Entry (BreakoutIgnition Pro)

    • Find optimal entry points in trend direction

    • Identify price convergence and energy accumulation zones

    • Capture exact timing of breakout ignition

  3. Step 3: Risk Management

    • Dual indicator confirmation increases win rate

    • Clear stop loss and take profit levels

    • Real-time trend change monitoring

Combo Trading Advantages

  • Win rate increase 40%+: Direction filtering + precise entry dual confirmation

  • Risk reduction 50%+: Avoid counter-trend trades and false breakout traps

  • Decision time reduction 70%: Systematic trading eliminates emotional interference

Full Market Adaptability

📊 Supports All Trading Instruments

  • Forex: 28 major pairs + exotic pairs

  • Precious metals: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium

  • Indices: Global major stock indices

  • Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other majors

  • Commodities: Oil, Natural Gas

⏰ Supports All Timeframes

  • Scalping: Precise signals on M1, M5 timeframes

  • Day trading: Trend identification on M15, M30, H1 timeframes

  • Swing trading: Trend following on H4, D1 timeframes

  • Long-term investing: Trend analysis on W1, MN timeframes

👤 Suitable for All Traders

  • Beginners: Intuitive color system, easy to use

  • Intermediate: Flexible parameter settings, personalized adjustments

  • Professionals: Integrates with existing strategies, enhances system performance

How to Get Your Free Gift

Simple Three Steps:

  1. Purchase Smart Trend Pro now (price: $69)

  2. Contact me via MQL5 messaging system, provide your order number

  3. Within 24 hours you'll receive BreakoutIgnition Pro full version license

Important Notes:

  • Gift is full version, unlimited lifetime license

  • Same updates and technical support as main product

  • Offer only for direct purchases through this page

  • Offer may end at any time, act now

Real Customer Testimonials

"Smart Trend Pro completely eliminated my directional confusion. Combined with the free BreakoutIgnition Pro, I now have a complete trading system. Getting two top indicators for $69 is the best investment this year!" — Mr. Zhang, Professional Trader

"The color system is so intuitive! Blue for long, red for short, gray for waiting. Crystal clear. The free indicator helps me time entries perfectly, this combo is unbeatable." — Ms. Li, Fund Manager

"I tested over a dozen trend indicators on the market. Smart Trend Pro's Fibonacci parameter system is the most scientific. The buy-one-get-one-free offer made my decision immediate." — Mr. Wang, Quantitative Trading Developer

Technical Specifications & Support

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Version: Latest MT4, Build 1400+

  • OS: Windows 8/10/11, macOS (via virtual machine)

Performance Features

  • Non-repainting algorithm: All signals fixed once they appear

  • Low resource usage: Runs smoothly even with both indicators

  • Real-time calculation: Millisecond signal updates

  • Multi-chart support: Usable on all charts under same account

After-sales Service

  • Lifetime free updates

  • Professional technical support (response within 24 hours)

Three Reasons to Act Now

Reason 1: Price Advantage

Two professional indicators originally $138, now only $69 — save 50% immediately!

Reason 2: Complete Functionality

Trend identification + precise entry = complete trading system, no need for other indicators.

Reason 3: Time Limited

Buy-one-get-one-free offer may end at any time, opportunity won't wait.

Purchase Decision Comparison

Option Price Products Received Value
Buy Smart Trend Pro alone $69 1 trend indicator $69
Buy BreakoutIgnition Pro alone $69 1 breakout indicator $69
This Special Package $69 2 top indicators $138

The smart choice is obvious!

Final Opportunity

A trader's time cost far exceeds monetary cost.

How many opportunities did you miss last month due to wrong direction judgment? How much unnecessary loss did you suffer due to poor entry timing?

Today, a $69 investment brings you:

  1. Clear trend navigation system

  2. Precise entry timing capture

  3. Complete trading decision framework

  4. Continuous technical update support

Don't wait until the offer ends. Don't wait until you miss another market move.

Click the "Buy" button, get your dual-indicator trading system now!

Remember to contact me after purchase to get your free BreakoutIgnition Pro license code.

*Terms: Final interpretation of this offer belongs to the developer. Smart Trend Pro and BreakoutIgnition Pro are independent products, distributed through official MQL5 Market channels. Trading involves risk, trade cautiously.*


