Qora
- エキスパート
- Sergej Maehler
- バージョン: 1.2
- アップデート済み: 2 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 20
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, QORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions, while comprehensive risk management including news filter, session control, and weekend protection keeps your capital safe. Pre-optimized for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, GER40, and US30.
⭐ Download: QORA OPTIMIZATION GUIDE
⭐ Download: QORA Optimization SET-File
🎯 Why Smart Money Concepts?
QORA is built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, QORA reads the market the way smart money does.Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Price imbalances that act as magnets for future price movementOrder Blocks (OB)
Institutional footprints where big players accumulated positionsMarket Structure
HH/HL patterns, Break of Structure (BOS), and Change of Character (CHoCH)🧠 The Indicator-Free Advantage
-
No Indicator Lag – Doesn't wait for MA, RSI or MACD to confirm what already happened
-
No Curve-Fitting – SMC logic is based on market mechanics, not over-optimized parameters
-
Clean Chart, Clear Logic – Every trade decision is visually verifiable on the chart
-
Universal Application – Works on any liquid market based on supply, demand, and order flow
🌍 Multi-Market Optimization
QORA comes with ready-to-use SET-files for the most popular markets:
BTCUSD • XAUUSD • US500 • GER40 • US30
Simply load the SET-file for your instrument and start trading with optimized parameters.
💡 Recommended Setup
- Timeframe: M15 + HTF H1
- Best Sessions: London & New York
- Recommended $500+ (1:30)
📊 Key Features Intelligent Entry System
-
Confluence scoring with customizable weights (FVG/OB/Structure)
-
Minimum signal score threshold (0-100)
-
Higher timeframe trend filter (H4)
-
Configurable confluence requirements
🔄 Adaptive Mode (optional)
Enable adaptive mode for live trading to automatically adjust:
- Lookback periods based on ATR volatility
- Score thresholds based on ADX trend strength
- SL/TP ratios based on market conditions
- Trail distances based on recent performance
All adapted parameters are saved every 5 minutes and automatically restored when the MT5 terminal restarts.
🛡️ Professional Risk Management
-
Percentage-based position sizing
-
Maximum daily trades limit
-
Maximum daily drawdown protection
-
Maximum concurrent trades control
-
Trailing stop with customizable activation
-
Breakeven functionality
-
Partial take profit to lock in gains
-
ATR-based & SMC-based Stop Loss placement
⏰ Built-in Protection
-
News filter with economic calendar integration
-
Weekend protection with auto-close
-
Session filter for optimal trading hours
-
Spread monitoring
📈 Dashboard & Statistics
Real-time dashboard displays:
- Current signal scores (FVG, OB, Structure)
- Total confluence and signal type
- Win rate and profit factor
- Daily P&L tracking
- News status and next event
- Adaptive values (if enabled)
-
✓ QORA Expert Advisor
-
✓ Optimized SET-files for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, GER40, US30
-
✓ Detailed User Manual & Optimization Guide
-
✓ Free Updates
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always test on demo account before live trading
- Start with conservative risk settings (0.5-1% per trade)
- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Trade like the institutions. Trade with QORA.