QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, QORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions, while comprehensive risk management including news filter, session control, and weekend protection keeps your capital safe. Pre-optimized for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, GER40, and US30.

🎯 Why Smart Money Concepts?

QORA is built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, QORA reads the market the way smart money does.

Price imbalances that act as magnets for future price movement

Institutional footprints where big players accumulated positions

HH/HL patterns, Break of Structure (BOS), and Change of Character (CHoCH)

🧠

No Indicator Lag – Doesn't wait for MA, RSI or MACD to confirm what already happened

No Curve-Fitting – SMC logic is based on market mechanics, not over-optimized parameters

Clean Chart, Clear Logic – Every trade decision is visually verifiable on the chart

Universal Application – Works on any liquid market based on supply, demand, and order flow

🌍 Multi-Market Optimization

QORA comes with ready-to-use SET-files for the most popular markets:

BTCUSD • XAUUSD • US500 • GER40 • US30

Simply load the SET-file for your instrument and start trading with optimized parameters.





💡

Timeframe: M15 + HTF H1

Best Sessions: London & New York

Recommended $500+ (1:30)





📊 Key Features Intelligent Entry System

Confluence scoring with customizable weights (FVG/OB/Structure)

Minimum signal score threshold (0-100)

Higher timeframe trend filter (H4)

Configurable confluence requirements

🔄 Adaptive Mode (optional) Enable adaptive mode for live trading to automatically adjust: Lookback periods based on ATR volatility

Score thresholds based on ADX trend strength

SL/TP ratios based on market conditions

Trail distances based on recent performance All adapted parameters are saved every 5 minutes and automatically restored when the MT5 terminal restarts.



🛡️ Professional Risk Management

Percentage-based position sizing

Maximum daily trades limit

Maximum daily drawdown protection

Maximum concurrent trades control

Trailing stop with customizable activation

Breakeven functionality

Partial take profit to lock in gains

ATR-based & SMC-based Stop Loss placement

⏰ Built-in Protection

News filter with economic calendar integration

Weekend protection with auto-close

Session filter for optimal trading hours

Spread monitoring

📈 Dashboard & Statistics Real-time dashboard displays: Current signal scores (FVG, OB, Structure)

Total confluence and signal type

Win rate and profit factor

Daily P&L tracking

News status and next event

Adaptive values (if enabled)



Advanced Trade Management

✓ QORA Expert Advisor

✓ Optimized SET-files for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, GER40, US30

✓ Detailed User Manual & Optimization Guide

✓ Free Updates





What's Included

⚠️ Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Always test on demo account before live trading

Start with conservative risk settings (0.5-1% per trade)

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Trade like the institutions. Trade with QORA.