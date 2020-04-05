Aurum Vector Nexus

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS

Advanced AI-Assisted XAUUSD Trading Engine

LAUNCH PROMO

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS — LAUNCH PRICE NOTICE The $299 launch price is strictly for the first 10 buyers and does not represent the EA’s long-term value. Aurum Vector Nexus has delivered exceptional 100% real-tick backtest performance and strong live-trading consistency, placing it in a class of its own among gold EAs. As verified reviews, live results and market confidence grow, the price will rise accordingly.

NEXUS Price Stages:
First 10 buyers — $299
After 10 sales — $599
After verified reviews and live signal — $999
After 2–3 months of strong live results it will jump to  $1,499
Established premium price — $2,999

Early buyers secure the lowest permanent price

OVERVIEW

Aurum Vector Nexus is an automated XAUUSD/GOLD trading framework for MetaTrader 5.

It combines market-state analysis, layered signal validation, risk-controlled execution and automated position management within one coordinated system.

This Expert Advisor is developed specifically for GOLD. It is designed for traders who like scalping system with value selective entries, disciplined risk management, controlled market exposure, and accurate automated execution.

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS  uses a proprietary multi-modo decision engines composed of 18 internally developed strategy models supported by nine custom-built analytical indicators. Before a position is authorized, the required internal models must reach agreement under the EA’s consensus rules. This layered confirmation process is designed to reject weak signals, reduce unnecessary trades, and participate only when the required market conditions are present. 

CONSERVATIVE OPERATION

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS is a conservative scalping Expert Advisor focused on precision rather than excessive trading frequency, averaging around 4 trades per week .

The system is designed to:

• Wait patiently for qualified market conditions

• Reject incomplete or conflicting signals

• Limit unnecessary exposure

• Avoid emotional trading decisions

• Apply the same rules consistently

• Protect the account when predefined risk limits are reached

• Monitor positions continuously after entry

For Prop Firm and Institutional Traders

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS is designed for disciplined XAUUSD trading, combining structured entries, controlled exposure, and systematic risk management. Its smooth long-term backtests and low drawdown profile make it suitable for traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and rule-based execution.

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS

is not designed to promise daily trades. Some days or market periods may produce no valid entries. You have to be be Patient!

AURUM GUARD PROTECTION SYSTEM

The system includes a dedicated equity-protection framework known as Aurum Guard.

Aurum Guard operates alongside the main trading engines and continuously monitors account risk, equity behavior, execution conditions, and existing exposure.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk management is integrated into every stage of AURUM VECTOR NEXUS operation.

Execution Deviation

Controls the maximum acceptable order-execution deviation.

Daily Loss Limit

Restricts additional trading when the configured daily-loss threshold is reached.

Global Equity Stop

Provides account-level protection when the selected equity-drawdown threshold is reached.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Account type: Hedging use Pepperstone, IC markets or Exness

Minimum starting account equity: USD 100

Recommended starting account equity: USD 500 or more

Hosting

Run the EA on a dedicated laptop or desktop that stays powered on, or host it on a stable VPS

Backtesting Guide

Install AURUM VECTOR NEXUS through the MetaTrader 5 Market. Open the Strategy Tester, select AURUM VECTOR NEXUS, choose XAUUSD, set the timeframe to M15, and select any testing period , You can start from 2020 or 2021 onward.Or just use any period.  Then click Start.

After buying or renting the EA, simply DM me for a full, clear, step-by-step video guide showing how to install, attach, and run AURUM VECTOR NEXUS correctly on LIVE or DEMO ACCOUNTS.

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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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