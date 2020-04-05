AURUM VECTOR NEXUS

Advanced AI-Assisted XAUUSD Trading Engine

LAUNCH PROMO AURUM VECTOR NEXUS — LAUNCH PRICE NOTICE The $299 launch price is strictly for the first 10 buyers and does not represent the EA’s long-term value. Aurum Vector Nexus has delivered exceptional 100% real-tick backtest performance and strong live-trading consistency, placing it in a class of its own among gold EAs. As verified reviews, live results and market confidence grow, the price will rise accordingly. NEXUS Price Stages:

First 10 buyers — $299

After 10 sales — $599

After verified reviews and live signal — $999

After 2–3 months of strong live results it will jump to $1,499

Established premium price — $2,999 Early buyers secure the lowest permanent price

OVERVIEW



Aurum Vector Nexus is an automated XAUUSD/GOLD trading framework for MetaTrader 5. It combines market-state analysis, layered signal validation, risk-controlled execution and automated position management within one coordinated system.



This Expert Advisor is developed specifically for GOLD. It is designed for traders who like scalping system with value selective entries, disciplined risk management, controlled market exposure, and accurate automated execution.

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS uses a proprietary multi-modo decision engines composed of 18 internally developed strategy models supported by nine custom-built analytical indicators. Before a position is authorized, the required internal models must reach agreement under the EA’s consensus rules. This layered confirmation process is designed to reject weak signals, reduce unnecessary trades, and participate only when the required market conditions are present.

CONSERVATIVE OPERATION



AURUM VECTOR NEXUS

is aExpert Advisor focused on precision rather than excessive trading frequency, averaging

The system is designed to:

• Wait patiently for qualified market conditions

• Reject incomplete or conflicting signals

• Limit unnecessary exposure

• Avoid emotional trading decisions

• Apply the same rules consistently

• Protect the account when predefined risk limits are reached

• Monitor positions continuously after entry

For Prop Firm and Institutional Traders

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS is designed for disciplined XAUUSD trading, combining structured entries, controlled exposure, and systematic risk management. Its smooth long-term backtests and low drawdown profile make it suitable for traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and rule-based execution.

AURUM VECTOR NEXUS

is not designed to promise daily trades. Some days or market periods may produce no valid entries. You have to be be Patient!

AURUM GUARD PROTECTION SYSTEM



The system includes a dedicated equity-protection framework known as Aurum Guard.

Aurum Guard operates alongside the main trading engines and continuously monitors account risk, equity behavior, execution conditions, and existing exposure.

RISK MANAGEMENT



Risk management is integrated into every stage of AURUM VECTOR NEXUS operation.

Execution Deviation

Controls the maximum acceptable order-execution deviation.

Daily Loss Limit

Restricts additional trading when the configured daily-loss threshold is reached.

Global Equity Stop

Provides account-level protection when the selected equity-drawdown threshold is reached.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Account type: Hedging use Pepperstone, IC markets or Exness

Minimum starting account equity: USD 100

Recommended starting account equity: USD 500 or more



Hosting

Backtesting Guide

Run the EA on a dedicatedorthat stays powered on, or host it on a

Install AURUM VECTOR NEXUS through the MetaTrader 5 Market. Open the Strategy Tester, select AURUM VECTOR NEXUS, choose XAUUSD, set the timeframe to M15, and select any testing period , You can start from 2020 or 2021 onward.Or just use any period. Then click Start.

After buying or renting the EA, simply DM me for a full, clear, step-by-step video guide showing how to install, attach, and run AURUM VECTOR NEXUS correctly on LIVE or DEMO ACCOUNTS.