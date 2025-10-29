MSB Pro Dynamic Risk EA

Symbol Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe M15 Min. Recommended Deposit 1.000 USD ( or equivalent ) Risk Management Dynamic Lot / %30 Max DD Kill-Switch Trading Hours Limited (02:00 - 15:00) Single Order Trading Support YES Broker Compatibility ANY Broker No Setup Just drag and drop on the graph





🏆 MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA: High Stability, Proven Profit

"MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA" is the flagship product offered by the MSB Pro brand, designed to provide high and stable profit on the Gold (XAUUSD) market using powerful risk management and proven profitability protocols. This Expert Advisor utilizes a trend following and breakout strategy built on dynamic Stop Loss and equity protection.





⚠️ Important Note (Read Before Using)

This basic strategy does not guarantee profit in current market conditions.



🔒 Key Security Features of This EA

🛡️ Ultra Security (Drawdown Kill-Switch): When your account equity drawdown reaches 30% (adjustable), the EA instantly closes all positions and stops trading.

✅ Profit Protection (Soft Exit): When the profit potential reaches 85% of the TP target, the EA closes the position to eliminate the risk of profit reversing.

🚫 Risk Management: Never uses Martingale, Grid, or risky lot multiplying methods.

⏱️ Limited Trading Hours: Operates within an optimized time slot (02:00 - 15:00) to avoid high volatility trading (New York Open).



⚙️ Core Parameters (Ready to Use)

Trade Risk: The EA is set to a conservative 0.5% risk per trade to ensure safety during validation.

R:R Ratio: Fixed to 1:2.

Magic Number: 123456





👑 For Proven Performance:

This model is priced low to allow you to validate the performance and stability of our core strategy before committing to a full license.

The full, unlimited license offers two crucial advantages:

1. Lifetime Updates & Future Strategy: The full license ( $499 ) guarantees access to all future professional updates and optimizations of the MSB Pro Dynamic Risk strategy (V2.0, V3.0, etc.) at no extra cost. You buy it once, and you own the future of the product.

2. Significant Cost Savings: Purchasing the full license is significantly cheaper than continuous renting (renting for one year costs $49 x 12 = $588, but you still won't own the product).





💰 Why Does It Deserve This Price ($499)?

This product earns its aggressive price tag not through ordinary backtest results, but through real security and proven stability.



