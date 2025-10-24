Scalper Robot EA

SCALPER ROBOT:

ALGOTRADER-Grade High-Frequency Trading System

Engineered for precision scalping across FOREX, Metals, Indices, and Commodities. Built on institutional-grade validation standards with advanced risk controls and real-time market intelligence.

Market Intelligence Architecture

SCALPER ROBOT represents the evolution of algorithmic trading systems, specifically designed for traders seeking rapid entry-exit strategies with surgical precision. Developed through rigorous MQL5 Market validation protocols, this EA transforms market microstructure into actionable trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk parameters.

Timeframe Versatility: M5-H1 optimized for high-frequency opportunities
Asset Coverage: Universal compatibility - FOREX pairs, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, US30, SPX500, BTCUSD
Validation Status: Zero-error MQL5 Market compliance with 11-stage pre-trade validation

Core Technology Framework

Adaptive Entry System

§ Dynamic High-Low Detection: 5-11 bar lookback window identifies swing extremes through multi-candle pattern recognition

§ Price Action Validation: Pending order placement (BUY_STOP/SELL_STOP) only after confirmed breakout continuation

§ Distance Filtering: Configurable order distance prevents premature entries during consolidation phases

Universal Position Sizing Engine

§ Multi-Asset Calibration: Automatic pip size detection across 40+ instruments (Forex 4-5 digits, Gold 2 decimals, Indices whole numbers, Crypto variables)

§ Risk-Based Allocation: Percentage-based position sizing with account currency adjustment (JPY/KWD 3-decimal support)

§ Margin Intelligence: Pre-trade margin calculation with 20% safety buffer and 50% balance ceiling per order

Advanced Exit Management

§ Percentage-Based Breakeven: Configurable trigger (default 10% of target) with offset protection (1% buffer)

§ Progressive Trailing System: Activates at 15% target achievement, steps at 5% intervals to lock unrealized gains

§ Dual Mode SL/TP: Fixed points (200/300) or ATR-dynamic (1.0x/4.0x multipliers) for volatility adaptation

Risk Architecture

Pre-Trade Validation Protocol (11 Stages)

1. Terminal/Account permissions verification

2. Pending order limits compliance (ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS)

3. Daily loss threshold monitoring (5% maximum drawdown)

4. Live price feed confirmation

5. Minimum trade distance enforcement

6. Stop level spacing validation (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)

7. Freeze level boundary checks (SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)

8. Volume constraints verification (MIN/MAX/STEP/LIMIT)

9. Margin sufficiency calculation (OrderCalcMargin with 80% threshold)

10. Balance utilization caps (50% per order maximum)

11. Error state reset pattern (ResetLastError before OrderSend)

Market Event Filtering

§ Economic Calendar Integration: High/Medium/Low impact news blocking with configurable windows (±30 minutes default)

§ Granular Controls: Independent toggles for impact severity levels

§ Real-Time Status: Visual dashboard indicates active news restrictions

Session Management

§ Timezone Optimization: Global hour selection (H_0100-H_2300) with inactive state for 24/5 operation

§ Daily Drawdown Protection: Automatic position closure at 5% daily loss threshold

§ Position Limits: Maximum 3 concurrent positions to prevent overexposure

Technical Specifications

Indicator Integration

§ ATR Analysis: 14-period Average True Range for volatility-adjusted parameters

§ RSI Filter (Optional): 14-period oscillator with 70/30 thresholds to avoid overbought/oversold entries

§ Spread Monitoring: Real-time rejection above 30-point threshold

Order Execution Standards

§ Fill Policy: ORDER_FILLING_FOK (Fill-Or-Kill) for instant execution or cancellation

§ Slippage Control: 50-point deviation tolerance

§ Expiration Management: Time-based order cancellation (100 bars default) to prevent stale orders

Performance Tracking Dashboard

Real-time visual interface displays:

§ Spread status (color-coded threshold alerts)

§ ATR volatility readings

§ Trading hours active/inactive state

§ RSI oscillator levels (when enabled)

§ News filter configuration (H/M/L indicators)

§ Daily P/L with percentage metrics

§ Open positions vs. maximum capacity

§ Pending order count

§ Daily Statistics: Trade count and session results

§ Weekly Performance: Cumulative trades and results tracking

Operational Requirements

Minimum Specifications

§ Account Type: ECN or standard (zero-spread preferred)

§ Leverage: 1:20 minimum (1:100 recommended for optimal margin utilization)

§ Capital: $500 minimum per 0.01 lot base size

§ Connection: VPS recommended for uninterrupted M5-M15 operation

§ Broker Compatibility: Any MQL5-compatible platform with standard order execution

Recommended Environment

§ Deposit: $1,000 for diversified multi-pair trading

§ Symbols: Start with major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) before expanding

§ Monitoring: First 2 weeks on demo to calibrate parameters for broker-specific conditions

§ Review Cycle: Parameter adjustment every 500 trades or monthly

Configuration Framework

Core Parameters

Risk Per Trade: 0.02% (ultra-conservative) to 2.0% (aggressive)

Lookback Bars: 5-1100 (pattern detection window)

Order Distance: 100 points (breakout confirmation buffer)

Expiration: 100 bars (automatic order cleanup)

Stop Loss Strategies

Fixed Mode:

§ SL: 50 points

§ TP: 300 points (1.5:1 reward-risk ratio)

ATR Mode:

§ SL: 1.0x ATR multiplier

§ TP: 4.0x ATR multiplier (4:1 dynamic ratio)

Exit Management

§ Breakeven Trigger: 10% of TP distance

§ Breakeven Offset: 1% of TP distance

§ Trailing Activation: 15% of TP distance

§ Trailing Step: 5% of TP distance

Session Controls

§ Start Hour: H_0000 (adjustable per timezone)

§ End Hour: H_2100 (overnight closure)

§ Max Positions: 3 simultaneous

§ Daily Loss Cap: 5% of starting balance

§ Max Spread: 30 points

Strategy Methodology

Entry Logic

1. Pattern Recognition: Identifies 5-11 bar swing highs/lows using iHighest/iLowest functions

2. Confirmation Phase: Places pending orders at extreme + buffer distance (100 points default)

3. Activation Wait: Order triggers only on sustained breakout continuation

4. Volume Calculation: Risk-based sizing ensures uniform exposure across varying SL distances

Position Management

1. Initial Protection: SL/TP set at order placement (fixed or ATR-based)

2. Breakeven Migration: Moves SL to entry +1% when price reaches 10% of TP

3. Trailing Engagement: Activates progressive trailing at 15% TP achievement

4. Partial Scaling (Future): Framework prepared for multi-level exit implementation

Risk Control

§ Pre-Trade: 11-stage validation prevents invalid orders

§ In-Trade: Dynamic SL adjustment via breakeven and trailing mechanisms

§ Post-Trade: Historical analysis feeds daily/weekly statistics

§ Session-Wide: Automatic shutdown at daily loss threshold or maximum position count

Customization Matrix

Scalability Options

§ Conservative: 0.02% risk, 3:1 ATR ratio, news filter on High only

§ Balanced: 0.5% risk, 4:1 ATR ratio, news filter High+Medium

§ Aggressive: 2.0% risk, fixed 1.5:1 ratio, no news filter

Market Adaptations

§ Trending: Increase order distance to 150 points, disable RSI filter

§ Ranging: Enable RSI 70/30 filter, reduce position limit to 2

§ Volatile: Use ATR mode exclusively, increase ATR_SL to 1.5x

Broker Adjustments

§ High Spread: Increase MaxSpread to 50, use wider order distance

§ Low Leverage: Reduce risk to 0.1%, increase minimum capital requirement

§ Execution Delays: Extend expiration to 200 bars, increase slippage tolerance

Debug and Monitoring

Logging System

EnableDebug = false (default): Silent operation, errors only
EnableDebug = true: Comprehensive logging including:

§ Entry signal detection

§ Order placement attempts

§ Validation failures with specific reasons

§ Position modification events

§ Trailing stop adjustments

§ Daily/weekly resets

Dashboard Intelligence

All metrics update in real-time without code recompilation:

§ Color-coded spread alerts (green <30, red ≥30)

§ ATR volatility trending

§ Trading hours status

§ News event proximity warnings

§ Daily P/L with visual profit/loss indication

§ Position capacity gauge

§ Performance statistics (daily/weekly trades and results)

Risk Acknowledgment

Algorithmic trading systems operate in probabilistic environments where market conditions continuously evolve. While SCALPER ROBOT incorporates institutional-grade validation and risk controls, trading outcomes depend on multiple external factors including but not limited to broker execution quality, market liquidity, spread variability, and unforeseen price gaps.

Capital Allocation: Trade only with funds allocated specifically for speculative trading
Parameter Sensitivity: Default settings require adjustment for individual broker conditions
Ongoing Monitoring: Automated systems require periodic oversight and parameter recalibration
Historical Context: Backtesting results reflect specific market conditions and are not predictive

Technical  Framework

 Advanced debugging for complex setups

System Philosophy

SCALPER ROBOT represents a systematic approach to high-frequency trading, prioritizing risk management over aggressive position sizing. The 11-stage validation protocol ensures every trade meets broker-specific requirements before execution, while the percentage-based exit system adapts to both trending and ranging conditions.

Unlike grid or martingale approaches, every position maintains independent SL/TP levels with progressive risk reduction through breakeven and trailing mechanisms. The universal pip size engine enables seamless deployment across asset classes without manual recalibration, while the integrated news filter prevents exposure during event-driven volatility spikes.

Built for traders who value consistency over speculation, compliance over shortcuts, and systematic execution over discretionary interpretation.

NB: This system is provided as a trading tool. Performance depends on proper configuration, ongoing monitoring, and favorable market conditions. Users accept full responsibility for trading decisions and outcomes.


