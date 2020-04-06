Killzone Knight PRO P
Overview
KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA is an institutional-grade trading system designed for serious traders and prop firm professionals. Built on two independent, high-probability strategies—LDNYK (London-NY Close) and GBT (GMT Breakout Timing)—this EA combines session-based precision with advanced market structure analysis to capture gold's intraday momentum during peak liquidity windows.
Unlike traditional breakout systems, KILLZONE KNIGHT operates on a dual-engine architecture, allowing both strategies to run simultaneously without interference, each with independent risk controls, trade limits, and profit management systems.
Core Strategy Architecture
Strategy 1: LDNYK (London-NY Close Breakout)
- Market Structure: Analyzes previous daily highs and lows with configurable breakout zones
- Entry Logic: Monitors M15 price action for confirmed breakouts beyond daily extremes
- Validation: Requires minimum candle size (5+ pips) to filter false breakouts
- Session Focus: Operates exclusively during NY trading hours (8 AM - 4 PM NY time)
- Trade Management: Independent daily trade limits (default: 5 trades/day)
Strategy 2: GBT (GMT Breakout Timing)
- Precision Window: Captures early session volatility (3:05-6:05 GMT)
- M1 Analysis: Uses 1-minute price structure for micro-level entry precision
- Breakout Confirmation: Tight distance parameters (5-pip entry window)
- Auto-Exit Protocol: Closes all GBT positions at 22:30 GMT for clean overnight risk
- Multi-Level Controls: Session, daily, and weekly trade limits with profit target caps
Advanced Features
Intelligent Position Management
- Breakeven System: Moves stop-loss to entry +offset when profit reaches configurable threshold
- Trailing Stops: Dynamic profit protection activates at user-defined profit levels
- Partial Profit Taking: Automatically scales out of positions at two profit levels
- ATR Integration: Entry offset calculations based on market volatility (ATR Period 14)
Institutional Risk Controls
- Volume Validation: Pre-trade checks for MIN/MAX/STEP compliance and symbol volume limits
- Margin Verification: Uses OrderCalcMargin() to confirm sufficient funds before execution
- Stop Level Compliance: Validates all SL/TP distances against broker requirements
- Freeze Level Protection: Prevents modifications within broker-defined freeze zones
- Drawdown Circuit Breaker: Halts trading when maximum drawdown threshold is breached
Market Condition Filters
- Spread Protection: Blocks trades when spread exceeds configured maximum
- News Filter: Optional time-based filter with impact-level selection (High/Medium/Low)
- Time Windows: Restricts trading to optimal liquidity periods
- Quote History Validation: Ensures sufficient bar data before strategy activation
Dual Timezone Precision
- NY Session Targeting: LDNYK aligns with New York market hours
- GMT Window Execution: GBT captures early European volatility
- Configurable Offsets: Adjust timezone parameters for broker server time
Visual Trading Interface
Real-Time Dashboard
- Strategy Status: Live LDNYK and GBT activity indicators
- Trade Counters: Session/daily/weekly trade tracking per strategy
- Profit Analytics: High/low profit tracking for each strategy independently
- Account Metrics: Balance, equity, drawdown percentage, and position count
- Risk Monitors: ATR values, spread status, validation checks, and news filter status
- Manual Execution: One-click Buy/Sell buttons with EA-defined risk parameters
Chart Overlays
- LDNYK Zone Box: Visual representation of daily high/low breakout zones (Red)
- GBT Zone Box: GMT session breakout levels with real-time updates (Goldenrod)
- Level Labels: Dynamic price level displays showing current session parameters
Technical Specifications
Trading Parameters
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Recommended Timeframe: M15 for TECHINCAL analysis, M1 for ENTRY precision
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Account Type: ECN/Raw spread accounts preferred
- VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Default Configuration
- LDNYK Risk: 2% per trade | 50-pip SL | 100-pip TP
- GBT Risk: 0.5% per trade | 40-pip SL | 2.0x breakout factor TP
- Position Limits: 2 auto positions, 1 manual position
- Breakeven: Triggers at 15% profit, +2% offset
- Trailing: Activates at 20% profit, 5% step increment
Validation & Safety Systems
Pre-Trade Validation Chain
- Symbol trading mode verification
- Volume parameter compliance check
- Pending order limit verification
- Sufficient margin calculation
- Stop distance validation (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)
- Freeze level clearance confirmation
- Quote history sufficiency check
Error Handling
- Silent Success Protocol: Validation passes without console noise
- Verbose Error Reporting: Detailed failure messages with error codes
- Automatic Error Reset: ResetLastError() pattern before/after all trade operations
- MQL5 Market Compliant: Follows official MetaQuotes validation standards
Debug System
- DebugMode: General strategy logic debugging
- EnableValidationDebug: Granular validation process visibility
- Panel Indicators: Real-time validation status and debug mode display
Strategy Independence
Each strategy operates in complete isolation:
- Separate Magic Numbers: LDNYK (123456) | GBT (654321) | Manual (111111)
- Independent Profit Tracking: Daily/weekly P&L per strategy
- Isolated Trade Counters: Session, daily, and weekly limits per strategy
- Strategy-Specific Management: Breakeven, trailing, and partial closes operate independently
Prop Firm Compatibility
KILLZONE KNIGHT is engineered for prop firm challenges:
- Strict Risk Controls: Configurable daily loss limits and max drawdown protection
- No Martingale: Every trade has defined SL/TP—no averaging down or grid expansion
- Position Limits: Configurable max positions prevent over-exposure
- News Avoidance: Optional filter for high-impact events
- Clean Trade History: Professional comment system for trade identification
Developer Philosophy
Built by JFX Trading with institutional-grade coding standards:
- No Hype: Performance speaks through proper risk management and validation
- Market-Adaptive: Dual strategies capture different market phases
- Transparent Logic: Clean code structure with comprehensive validation
- Continuous Evolution: Regular updates based on market structure changes
Setup Requirements
Minimum Configuration
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- XAUUSD symbol access
- Reliable broker with low spreads
- Basic understanding of EA parameters
Recommended Setup
- VPS for 24/5 uptime
- ECN/Raw spread account
- Leverage 1:100+
- Validation debug enabled during initial testing
Risk Disclosure
Trading financial instruments carries inherent risk. KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA is a tool designed to execute a defined strategy with strict risk controls. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Users must understand the strategies, test thoroughly on demo accounts, and only trade capital they can afford to lose. Past backtests or live results do not predict future performance.
What Makes KILLZONE KNIGHT Different
- Dual Independent Engines: Two uncorrelated strategies in one system
- Session-Based Precision: Targets specific high-probability time windows
- Institutional Validation: MQL5 Market-compliant error handling and risk checks
- Visual Transparency: Real-time dashboard showing exactly what the EA is doing
- Zero Promises: No win rate claims, no profit guarantees—just solid engineering
- Prop Firm Native: Built from the ground up for funded account trading rules
KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA — Where precision meets professionalism in algorithmic gold trading.
Full Validation Suite | Dual Strategy Architecture