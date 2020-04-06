Killzone Knight PRO P

KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA: Precision Session-Based Gold Trading

Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD | Dual-Strategy Institutional Trading System

Limited Offer: Special 169.00 only  limited 10 Sales

Overview

KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA is an institutional-grade trading system designed for serious traders and prop firm professionals. Built on two independent, high-probability strategies—LDNYK (London-NY Close) and GBT (GMT Breakout Timing)—this EA combines session-based precision with advanced market structure analysis to capture gold's intraday momentum during peak liquidity windows.

Unlike traditional breakout systems, KILLZONE KNIGHT operates on a dual-engine architecture, allowing both strategies to run simultaneously without interference, each with independent risk controls, trade limits, and profit management systems.

Core Strategy Architecture

Strategy 1: LDNYK (London-NY Close Breakout)

  • Market Structure: Analyzes previous daily highs and lows with configurable breakout zones
  • Entry Logic: Monitors M15 price action for confirmed breakouts beyond daily extremes
  • Validation: Requires minimum candle size (5+ pips) to filter false breakouts
  • Session Focus: Operates exclusively during NY trading hours (8 AM - 4 PM NY time)
  • Trade Management: Independent daily trade limits (default: 5 trades/day)

Strategy 2: GBT (GMT Breakout Timing)

  • Precision Window: Captures early session volatility (3:05-6:05 GMT)
  • M1 Analysis: Uses 1-minute price structure for micro-level entry precision
  • Breakout Confirmation: Tight distance parameters (5-pip entry window)
  • Auto-Exit Protocol: Closes all GBT positions at 22:30 GMT for clean overnight risk
  • Multi-Level Controls: Session, daily, and weekly trade limits with profit target caps

Advanced Features

Intelligent Position Management

  • Breakeven System: Moves stop-loss to entry +offset when profit reaches configurable threshold
  • Trailing Stops: Dynamic profit protection activates at user-defined profit levels
  • Partial Profit Taking: Automatically scales out of positions at two profit levels
  • ATR Integration: Entry offset calculations based on market volatility (ATR Period 14)

Institutional Risk Controls

  • Volume Validation: Pre-trade checks for MIN/MAX/STEP compliance and symbol volume limits
  • Margin Verification: Uses OrderCalcMargin() to confirm sufficient funds before execution
  • Stop Level Compliance: Validates all SL/TP distances against broker requirements
  • Freeze Level Protection: Prevents modifications within broker-defined freeze zones
  • Drawdown Circuit Breaker: Halts trading when maximum drawdown threshold is breached

Market Condition Filters

  • Spread Protection: Blocks trades when spread exceeds configured maximum
  • News Filter: Optional time-based filter with impact-level selection (High/Medium/Low)
  • Time Windows: Restricts trading to optimal liquidity periods
  • Quote History Validation: Ensures sufficient bar data before strategy activation

Dual Timezone Precision

  • NY Session Targeting: LDNYK aligns with New York market hours
  • GMT Window Execution: GBT captures early European volatility
  • Configurable Offsets: Adjust timezone parameters for broker server time

Visual Trading Interface

Real-Time Dashboard

  • Strategy Status: Live LDNYK and GBT activity indicators
  • Trade Counters: Session/daily/weekly trade tracking per strategy
  • Profit Analytics: High/low profit tracking for each strategy independently
  • Account Metrics: Balance, equity, drawdown percentage, and position count
  • Risk Monitors: ATR values, spread status, validation checks, and news filter status
  • Manual Execution: One-click Buy/Sell buttons with EA-defined risk parameters

Chart Overlays

  • LDNYK Zone Box: Visual representation of daily high/low breakout zones (Red)
  • GBT Zone Box: GMT session breakout levels with real-time updates (Goldenrod)
  • Level Labels: Dynamic price level displays showing current session parameters

Technical Specifications

Trading Parameters

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended Timeframe: M15 for TECHINCAL analysis, M1 for ENTRY precision
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Account Type: ECN/Raw spread accounts preferred
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Default Configuration

  • LDNYK Risk: 2% per trade | 50-pip SL | 100-pip TP
  • GBT Risk: 0.5% per trade | 40-pip SL | 2.0x breakout factor TP
  • Position Limits: 2 auto positions, 1 manual position
  • Breakeven: Triggers at 15% profit, +2% offset
  • Trailing: Activates at 20% profit, 5% step increment

Validation & Safety Systems

Pre-Trade Validation Chain

  1. Symbol trading mode verification
  2. Volume parameter compliance check
  3. Pending order limit verification
  4. Sufficient margin calculation
  5. Stop distance validation (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)
  6. Freeze level clearance confirmation
  7. Quote history sufficiency check

Error Handling

  • Silent Success Protocol: Validation passes without console noise
  • Verbose Error Reporting: Detailed failure messages with error codes
  • Automatic Error Reset: ResetLastError() pattern before/after all trade operations
  • MQL5 Market Compliant: Follows official MetaQuotes validation standards

Debug System

  • DebugMode: General strategy logic debugging
  • EnableValidationDebug: Granular validation process visibility
  • Panel Indicators: Real-time validation status and debug mode display

Strategy Independence

Each strategy operates in complete isolation:

  • Separate Magic Numbers: LDNYK (123456) | GBT (654321) | Manual (111111)
  • Independent Profit Tracking: Daily/weekly P&L per strategy
  • Isolated Trade Counters: Session, daily, and weekly limits per strategy
  • Strategy-Specific Management: Breakeven, trailing, and partial closes operate independently

Prop Firm Compatibility

KILLZONE KNIGHT is engineered for prop firm challenges:

  • Strict Risk Controls: Configurable daily loss limits and max drawdown protection
  • No Martingale: Every trade has defined SL/TP—no averaging down or grid expansion
  • Position Limits: Configurable max positions prevent over-exposure
  • News Avoidance: Optional filter for high-impact events
  • Clean Trade History: Professional comment system for trade identification

Developer Philosophy

Built by JFX Trading with institutional-grade coding standards:

  • No Hype: Performance speaks through proper risk management and validation
  • Market-Adaptive: Dual strategies capture different market phases
  • Transparent Logic: Clean code structure with comprehensive validation
  • Continuous Evolution: Regular updates based on market structure changes

Setup Requirements

Minimum Configuration

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • XAUUSD symbol access
  • Reliable broker with low spreads
  • Basic understanding of EA parameters

Recommended Setup

  • VPS for 24/5 uptime
  • ECN/Raw spread account
  • Leverage 1:100+
  • Validation debug enabled during initial testing

Risk Disclosure

Trading financial instruments carries inherent risk. KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA is a tool designed to execute a defined strategy with strict risk controls. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Users must understand the strategies, test thoroughly on demo accounts, and only trade capital they can afford to lose. Past backtests or live results do not predict future performance.

What Makes KILLZONE KNIGHT Different

  • Dual Independent Engines: Two uncorrelated strategies in one system
  • Session-Based Precision: Targets specific high-probability time windows
  • Institutional Validation: MQL5 Market-compliant error handling and risk checks
  • Visual Transparency: Real-time dashboard showing exactly what the EA is doing
  • Zero Promises: No win rate claims, no profit guarantees—just solid engineering
  • Prop Firm Native: Built from the ground up for funded account trading rules

KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA — Where precision meets professionalism in algorithmic gold trading.

Full Validation Suite | Dual Strategy Architecture


Recommended products
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
HFT PropFirm EA MT5
Dilwyn Tng
4.92 (75)
Experts
HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo by Dilwyn Tng, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. Now Greenman  HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is fully automatic! Free  1 All-In-One Breakout EA account licence with purchase of HFT PropFirm EA MT5 Passing HFT MT5 Challenge Performance Monitor: Broker: Fusion Market Login:  197801
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Smart GoldDigger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (3)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
ChronomaX
Jesper Christensen
5 (5)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure th
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Master Grid PRO
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
MasterGridPro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading based on an pending-order grid strategy. Unlike typical grid systems, MasterGridPro places BUY and SELL pending orders above and below the current market price, dynamically covering market ranges while continuously securing profits from winning positions. The system is designed not only to capture price swings but also to protect capital through built-in risk management, daily profit targets, and customizable trading sess
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
More from author
ICT Concept PRO P EA
John Muguimi Njue
4 (1)
Experts
ICT Concept PRO P EA - SMC Trading Automation Institutional Trading Concepts Meet Algorithmic Precision SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK BLACK FRIDAY SALE ON SALE: $239.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $1277.00 HURRY Overview ICT Concept PRO P EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who embrace the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology—a sophisticated approach to understanding market structure, liquidity engineering, and institutional order flow. Built for Forex pairs (EURUSD
Gold Breakout Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Gold Breakout PRO-P - Precision Breakout Trading for Gold and Forex Master the Markets with Unmatched Precision and Safety Gold Breakout PRO-P  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) . FOREX AND INDICES-  market while excelling on Forex pairs like EURUSD. Designed for prop firm traders, retail investors, and algorithmic enthusiasts, this EA leverages a sophisticated breakout strategy enhanced by rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection, and dynam
Scalper Robot EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
SCALPER ROBOT: ALGOTRADER-Grade High-Frequency Trading System Engineered for precision scalping across FOREX, Metals, Indices, and Commodities. Built on institutional-grade validation standards with advanced risk controls and real-time market intelligence. Limited Offer : December Special 59.00 only  LIMIT OFFER ON SALE: $79.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $399.00 HURRY   After purchase for optimized   SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Market Intelligence Architecture SCALPER ROBOT repres
Daily High Low Prop Gold
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA   : Precision Breakout Trading for Gold Introducing Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to dominate the XAUUSD market by targeting daily high and low breakouts with unmatched precision. Built on a robust breakout strategy, enhanced by rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection, and aggressive trailing stops, this EA delivers institutional-grade performance for prop firm traders, retail investors, and algorithmic enthusias
Golden Bullet Trend Keyline PRO P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced EA: KEYLINE Precision Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the power of GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced V5.08 , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors. Engineered for XAUUSD and FOREX , this EA delivers surgical KEYLINE precision through 3-point pivot-based trendline strategies, advanced anti-manipulation timing, and robust risk management.  it transforms gold’s volatility i
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated
DT DB TopDownAnalysis Pro P EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
DT DB TOPDOWNANALYSIS PRO-P EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for structured trading across Forex pairs, such as EURUSD, as well as gold and indices. Tailored for prop firm traders, retail traders, and algorithmic trading enthusiasts, this EA implements a methodical top-down analysis strategy based on price action patterns, enhanced by trend evaluation and dynamic controls. It offers a balance of automated execution and manual flexibility, with robust compliance for various trading environm
Double Top Bottom Pro
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Double Top Bottom Pro EA" Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced EA : Precision Multi-Pattern Mastery for FOREX, XAUUSD and INDICES Unleash the potential of Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced, an Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to trade FOREX and XAUUSD markets. This EA combines pattern-based strategies—including double top/bottom, head and shoulders, tweezer, and engulfing—with timing mechanisms, liquidity detection, and dynamic risk management. SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT
Asian BreakOut ProP EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Asian Breakout PRO-P - Strategic Breakout Trading System for Forex Asian Breakout PRO-P is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for structured trading across Forex pairs, such as EURUSD, as well as Gold and Indices. Tailored for prop firm traders, retail traders, and algorithmic trading enthusiasts, this EA implements a methodical breakout strategy based on the Asian session’s price range, enhanced by trend analysis and dynamic risk controls. It offers a balance of automated execution and manual flex
Sniper Entry Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
SNIPER ENTRY PROP EA Professional Grade Market Execution System Advanced Trading Automation Built for Precision & Institutional Discipline System Overview SNIPER ENTRY PROP is a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand institutional-level market analysis combined with military-grade risk management. Designed for Forex pairs, metals, and high-liquidity instruments, this system transforms complex technical patterns into aut
Pump Dump Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
PUMP DUMP PROP PRO Professional Smart Money Concepts Trading System Advanced Institutional Flow Detection & Bank Movement Analysis SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $777.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $1977.00 HURRY System Foundation PUMP DUMP PROP PRO is a specialized Expert Advisor engineered around PUMP AND DUMP methodology, detecting institutional order flow through volume spike analysis, liquidity sweeps, and market structure shifts. Built for prop trading environments and
Lesus Scalper PROP EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
LESUS SCALPER PROP Elite Supply & Demand Zone Trading System for Institutional-Grade Execution SET FILE: MQL5 CHAT LINK Pricing: Early access at $99.00 (limited to the next 10 purchases, then $499.00) System Overview LESUS SCALPER PROP is an advanced Expert Advisor built on institutional Supply & Demand principles , engineered to identify and trade high-probability zone reactions with precision timing. The system detects fresh institutional accumulation and distribution zones through multi-time
BigBankSmc ICT Concept
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
BIGBANKSmc ICT CONCEPT PROP - Institutional Intelligence Meets Smart Money Architecture WHERE CENTRAL BANK LOGIC MEETS ALGORITHMIC PRECISION SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $977.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $9977.00 HURRY SYSTEM OVERVIEW BIGBNKSmc ICT CONEPT PROP represents the convergence of two dominant market paradigms: Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—synthesized into a unified, autonomous trading framework that mirrors institutional or
ICT Banker
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA: Institutional-Grade Smart Money Trading System Introducing  ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA , an advanced Expert Advisor engineered to trade like institutional players using Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts combined with Smart Order Execution (SOE). This cutting-edge system leverages market structure breaks, liquidity manipulation, order blocks, and fair value gaps to capture high-probability setups across multiple timeframes. Designed for prop firm traders, retail investors, a
Quantum ICT Concepts
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA- 4GURUS EDITION QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS - Next Generation Smart Money Automation Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Quantum-Grade Execution So Advanced for Meant Gurus  EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER  BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: $299.00 (Normal Price: $1,499.00) VALID FOR NEXT 15 SALES ONLY - THEN PRICE INCREASES TO $1,999.00  Overview QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA represents the evolution of institutional trading automation. Built on the foundation of Inner Circle Trader (ICT)
ICT Conqueror
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
ICT ( Conqueror)   Classic Concepts EA : Institutional Trading Intelligence for MT5 Introducing ICT ( Conqueror) Classic Concepts EA — a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to execute Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with algorithmic precision. This EA transforms the most powerful institutional trading concepts into automated execution, bringing Smart Money strategies to your MetaTrader 5 platform. SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $191.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review