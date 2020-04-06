Killzone Knight PRO P

KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA: Precision Session-Based Gold Trading

Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD | Dual-Strategy Institutional Trading System

Limited Offer: Special 169.00 only limited 10 Sales



Overview

KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA is an institutional-grade trading system designed for serious traders and prop firm professionals. Built on two independent, high-probability strategies—LDNYK (London-NY Close) and GBT (GMT Breakout Timing)—this EA combines session-based precision with advanced market structure analysis to capture gold's intraday momentum during peak liquidity windows.

Unlike traditional breakout systems, KILLZONE KNIGHT operates on a dual-engine architecture, allowing both strategies to run simultaneously without interference, each with independent risk controls, trade limits, and profit management systems.

Core Strategy Architecture

Strategy 1: LDNYK (London-NY Close Breakout)

Market Structure : Analyzes previous daily highs and lows with configurable breakout zones

: Analyzes previous daily highs and lows with configurable breakout zones Entry Logic : Monitors M15 price action for confirmed breakouts beyond daily extremes

: Monitors M15 price action for confirmed breakouts beyond daily extremes Validation : Requires minimum candle size (5+ pips) to filter false breakouts

: Requires minimum candle size (5+ pips) to filter false breakouts Session Focus : Operates exclusively during NY trading hours (8 AM - 4 PM NY time)

: Operates exclusively during NY trading hours (8 AM - 4 PM NY time) Trade Management: Independent daily trade limits (default: 5 trades/day)

Strategy 2: GBT (GMT Breakout Timing)

Precision Window : Captures early session volatility (3:05-6:05 GMT)

: Captures early session volatility (3:05-6:05 GMT) M1 Analysis : Uses 1-minute price structure for micro-level entry precision

: Uses 1-minute price structure for micro-level entry precision Breakout Confirmation : Tight distance parameters (5-pip entry window)

: Tight distance parameters (5-pip entry window) Auto-Exit Protocol : Closes all GBT positions at 22:30 GMT for clean overnight risk

: Closes all GBT positions at 22:30 GMT for clean overnight risk Multi-Level Controls: Session, daily, and weekly trade limits with profit target caps

Advanced Features

Intelligent Position Management

Breakeven System : Moves stop-loss to entry +offset when profit reaches configurable threshold

: Moves stop-loss to entry +offset when profit reaches configurable threshold Trailing Stops : Dynamic profit protection activates at user-defined profit levels

: Dynamic profit protection activates at user-defined profit levels Partial Profit Taking : Automatically scales out of positions at two profit levels

: Automatically scales out of positions at two profit levels ATR Integration: Entry offset calculations based on market volatility (ATR Period 14)

Institutional Risk Controls

Volume Validation : Pre-trade checks for MIN/MAX/STEP compliance and symbol volume limits

: Pre-trade checks for MIN/MAX/STEP compliance and symbol volume limits Margin Verification : Uses OrderCalcMargin() to confirm sufficient funds before execution

: Uses OrderCalcMargin() to confirm sufficient funds before execution Stop Level Compliance : Validates all SL/TP distances against broker requirements

: Validates all SL/TP distances against broker requirements Freeze Level Protection : Prevents modifications within broker-defined freeze zones

: Prevents modifications within broker-defined freeze zones Drawdown Circuit Breaker: Halts trading when maximum drawdown threshold is breached

Market Condition Filters

Spread Protection : Blocks trades when spread exceeds configured maximum

: Blocks trades when spread exceeds configured maximum News Filter : Optional time-based filter with impact-level selection (High/Medium/Low)

: Optional time-based filter with impact-level selection (High/Medium/Low) Time Windows : Restricts trading to optimal liquidity periods

: Restricts trading to optimal liquidity periods Quote History Validation: Ensures sufficient bar data before strategy activation

Dual Timezone Precision

NY Session Targeting : LDNYK aligns with New York market hours

: LDNYK aligns with New York market hours GMT Window Execution : GBT captures early European volatility

: GBT captures early European volatility Configurable Offsets: Adjust timezone parameters for broker server time

Visual Trading Interface

Real-Time Dashboard

Strategy Status : Live LDNYK and GBT activity indicators

: Live LDNYK and GBT activity indicators Trade Counters : Session/daily/weekly trade tracking per strategy

: Session/daily/weekly trade tracking per strategy Profit Analytics : High/low profit tracking for each strategy independently

: High/low profit tracking for each strategy independently Account Metrics : Balance, equity, drawdown percentage, and position count

: Balance, equity, drawdown percentage, and position count Risk Monitors : ATR values, spread status, validation checks, and news filter status

: ATR values, spread status, validation checks, and news filter status Manual Execution: One-click Buy/Sell buttons with EA-defined risk parameters

Chart Overlays

LDNYK Zone Box : Visual representation of daily high/low breakout zones (Red)

: Visual representation of daily high/low breakout zones (Red) GBT Zone Box : GMT session breakout levels with real-time updates (Goldenrod)

: GMT session breakout levels with real-time updates (Goldenrod) Level Labels: Dynamic price level displays showing current session parameters

Technical Specifications

Trading Parameters

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe : M15 for TECHINCAL analysis, M1 for ENTRY precision

: M15 for TECHINCAL analysis, M1 for ENTRY precision Leverage : 1:100 or higher recommended

: 1:100 or higher recommended Account Type : ECN/Raw spread accounts preferred

: ECN/Raw spread accounts preferred VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Default Configuration

LDNYK Risk : 2% per trade | 50-pip SL | 100-pip TP

: 2% per trade | 50-pip SL | 100-pip TP GBT Risk : 0.5% per trade | 40-pip SL | 2.0x breakout factor TP

: 0.5% per trade | 40-pip SL | 2.0x breakout factor TP Position Limits : 2 auto positions, 1 manual position

: 2 auto positions, 1 manual position Breakeven : Triggers at 15% profit, +2% offset

: Triggers at 15% profit, +2% offset Trailing: Activates at 20% profit, 5% step increment

Validation & Safety Systems

Pre-Trade Validation Chain

Symbol trading mode verification Volume parameter compliance check Pending order limit verification Sufficient margin calculation Stop distance validation (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) Freeze level clearance confirmation Quote history sufficiency check

Error Handling

Silent Success Protocol : Validation passes without console noise

: Validation passes without console noise Verbose Error Reporting : Detailed failure messages with error codes

: Detailed failure messages with error codes Automatic Error Reset : ResetLastError() pattern before/after all trade operations

: ResetLastError() pattern before/after all trade operations MQL5 Market Compliant: Follows official MetaQuotes validation standards

Debug System

DebugMode : General strategy logic debugging

: General strategy logic debugging EnableValidationDebug : Granular validation process visibility

: Granular validation process visibility Panel Indicators: Real-time validation status and debug mode display

Strategy Independence

Each strategy operates in complete isolation:

Separate Magic Numbers : LDNYK (123456) | GBT (654321) | Manual (111111)

: LDNYK (123456) | GBT (654321) | Manual (111111) Independent Profit Tracking : Daily/weekly P&L per strategy

: Daily/weekly P&L per strategy Isolated Trade Counters : Session, daily, and weekly limits per strategy

: Session, daily, and weekly limits per strategy Strategy-Specific Management: Breakeven, trailing, and partial closes operate independently

Prop Firm Compatibility

KILLZONE KNIGHT is engineered for prop firm challenges:

Strict Risk Controls : Configurable daily loss limits and max drawdown protection

: Configurable daily loss limits and max drawdown protection No Martingale : Every trade has defined SL/TP—no averaging down or grid expansion

: Every trade has defined SL/TP—no averaging down or grid expansion Position Limits : Configurable max positions prevent over-exposure

: Configurable max positions prevent over-exposure News Avoidance : Optional filter for high-impact events

: Optional filter for high-impact events Clean Trade History: Professional comment system for trade identification

Developer Philosophy

Built by JFX Trading with institutional-grade coding standards:

No Hype : Performance speaks through proper risk management and validation

: Performance speaks through proper risk management and validation Market-Adaptive : Dual strategies capture different market phases

: Dual strategies capture different market phases Transparent Logic : Clean code structure with comprehensive validation

: Clean code structure with comprehensive validation Continuous Evolution: Regular updates based on market structure changes

Setup Requirements

Minimum Configuration

MetaTrader 5 platform

XAUUSD symbol access

Reliable broker with low spreads

Basic understanding of EA parameters

Recommended Setup

VPS for 24/5 uptime

ECN/Raw spread account

Leverage 1:100+

Validation debug enabled during initial testing

Risk Disclosure

Trading financial instruments carries inherent risk. KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA is a tool designed to execute a defined strategy with strict risk controls. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Users must understand the strategies, test thoroughly on demo accounts, and only trade capital they can afford to lose. Past backtests or live results do not predict future performance.

What Makes KILLZONE KNIGHT Different

Dual Independent Engines : Two uncorrelated strategies in one system

: Two uncorrelated strategies in one system Session-Based Precision : Targets specific high-probability time windows

: Targets specific high-probability time windows Institutional Validation : MQL5 Market-compliant error handling and risk checks

: MQL5 Market-compliant error handling and risk checks Visual Transparency : Real-time dashboard showing exactly what the EA is doing

: Real-time dashboard showing exactly what the EA is doing Zero Promises : No win rate claims, no profit guarantees—just solid engineering

: No win rate claims, no profit guarantees—just solid engineering Prop Firm Native: Built from the ground up for funded account trading rules

KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA — Where precision meets professionalism in algorithmic gold trading.

Full Validation Suite | Dual Strategy Architecture