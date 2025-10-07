ICT Concept PRO P EA
- Experts
- John Muguimi Njue
- Version: 1.26
- Updated: 19 December 2025
- Activations: 8
Institutional Trading Concepts Meet Algorithmic Precision
|
Overview
ICT Concept PRO P EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who embrace the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology—a sophisticated approach to understanding market structure, liquidity engineering, and institutional order flow. Built for Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), indices, and commodities, this EA transforms complex ICT concepts into automated trading signals with military-grade execution standards.
Tailored for prop firm traders, institutional strategy enthusiasts, and algorithmic traders seeking edge through smart money concepts, ICT Concept PRO P EA delivers a systematic framework that identifies high-probability setups using liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, order blocks, and market structure shifts—all while maintaining strict risk controls and broker compliance.
What Makes This Version Elite
FRAMEWORK MODES OVERVIEW
The EA operates in 6 distinct modes, each optimized for different trading objectives:
MODE 0: Original Legacy → Classic ICT implementation
MODE 1: Conservative/Safe → Prop firm challenges (FTMO, MFF)
MODE 2: Balanced → Recommended for live trading
MODE 3: Aggressive → Experienced traders, higher frequency
MODE 4: Research/Optimization → Parameter testing & optimization
MODE 5: Backtest/Validation → Historical performance validation
- MODE 1: Advanced ICT Concepts
- MODE 2: Prop Firm Tools
- MODE 3: Adaptive & AI Features
- MODE 4: T.G.I.F Strategy
- MODE 5: Research & Optimization
- MODE 6: ICT Macros
- Monday-Friday weekly structure tracking
- Thursday delivery validation (60% ADR requirement)
- Friday retracement entry (25-30% range)
- Three entry models (IFVG, Breaker, Simple)
- Weekly-specific risk management
- 8 specific macro windows with exact times
- Priority ratings
- 22.5-minute cycle theory
- 90-minute quarter markers
- BSL/SSL sweep tracking
- Daily Profit Lock
- Basket Management
- Profit Pyramiding
- Daily Drawdown Limit
- Trailing Drawdown
- Daily Profit Close
- Global Auto Close
- Adaptive Filter Mode (50% vs 100% thresholds)
- ADR Fusion
- Dynamic Killzones
- NY Candle Synthesis
- Momentum Filter
- Volatility Filter
1. Dynamic Stop Loss Adjustment
The current stop loss is fixed based on a percentage of equity, which can be too rigid. A more adaptive approach — setting SL dynamically according to market structure (e.g., recent swing highs/lows or ATR-based distance) — would significantly improve the EA's risk management and alignment with true ICT principles.
Smart SL calculates dynamically based on:
- Market Structure: Identifies swing highs/lows from both HTF (H1/H4) and LTF (M15/M5) to anchor SL beyond structural liquidity points
- Volatility (ATR): Adjusts SL distance proportionally to recent volatility conditions
- Price Fine-Tuning: Aligns SL with round numbers, quarter levels, or small pip offsets to avoid institutional stop hunts
- Goal: Adaptive SL that respects structure, volatility, and precision — maintaining realistic RR ratios and institutional logic
2. Profit Protection Enhancements
Although the EA generated excellent profit, it gave back a large portion of gains because there was no Global Auto Close feature to protect accumulated profits. Adding this option — to automatically close all open positions once total floating profit reaches a defined amount or percentage — is crucial for securing large gains and avoiding drawdowns after strong performance periods.
Multi-Layer Profit Lock System:
- Global Auto Close: Automatically closes all positions when total floating profit reaches defined threshold ($ or %)
- Basket Profit Protection: Monitors combined floating P/L across multiple positions in same direction
- Profit Floor Lock: Once daily peak reached, locks 70% of profit as "floor" — if equity retraces below, auto-exits positions
3. Daily Profit Protection (Profit Consistency)
A Daily Profit Close mechanism helps maintain consistency — locking profits after hitting the daily target and preventing unnecessary new trades during volatile sessions.
Daily Profit Consistency Features:
- Tracks total profit relative to equity at session open
- Auto-locks percentage of daily peak profits
- Prevents new trades after daily target achieved
- Equity-based profit monitoring (not just realized P/L)
4. Prop Firm–Grade DrawDown Management
To make the EA fully compliant with Prop Firm challenge rules, it includes advanced DrawDown logic such as:
- Daily Reset Water Level: Tracks each day's risk independently
- Trailing Max DD: Based on balance/equity growth
- Custom Reset Time: Aligned with broker server or NY close
(!!!!) Such enhancements make the EA fully compliant with typical Prop Firm risk parameters, ensuring both safety and professional-level capital control.
Operational Intelligence
ICT Concept PRO P EA operates through a multi-layered analytical framework:
1. Smart Money Concept Analysis
- Higher Timeframe Context (H1/H4): Identifies market structure (bullish/bearish bias), institutional order flow, and key liquidity pools
- Lower Timeframe Precision (M15/M5): Pinpoints optimal entry zones using fair value gaps (FVG), order blocks (OB), and breaker blocks for refined execution
- Liquidity Engineering: Detects liquidity sweeps—engineered price movements designed to trigger stop losses before reversals—as primary confirmation signals
2. Multi-Strategy Pattern Detection
The EA deploys three concurrent strategy slots for diversified signal generation:
Strategy Arsenal:
- Liquidity Sweep Only: Pure liquidity grab setups (stop hunts followed by reversals)
- Turtle Soup Pattern: Failed breakout traps where price rejects false moves
- Double Top/Bottom Formations: Classic reversal structures with ICT confirmation
- Breakout + Retest: Structure breaks with pullback entries
- Key Support/Resistance Levels: Institutional-grade S/R zones
3. ICT Filter Confluence (7-Layer System)
Each signal passes through customizable ICT filters:
- Liquidity Sweep Detection: Identifies engineered liquidity grabs
- Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis: Locates imbalance zones for optimal fills
- Order Block (OB) Validation: Confirms institutional accumulation/distribution areas
- Optimal Trade Entry (OTE): Fibonacci retracement zones (61.8%-78.6%) for precision entries
- Breaker/Mitigation Blocks: Failed support turned resistance (and vice versa)
- Market Structure Shift (MSS): Break of structure confirming trend changes
- Displacement Detection: Strong directional moves indicating institutional involvement
- Imbalance Fill Tracking: Price returning to unfilled gaps
- Full ICT Confluence: Complete array synchronization for maximum probability
4. Adaptive Trade Management
- Intelligent Position Sizing: Risk-based lot calculation using account equity percentage (0.1%-5% default)
- Triple Take-Profit System: Partial profit-taking at 1.5R, 3R, and 5R for optimized exits
- Trailing Stop Logic: ATR-based dynamic trailing (130% profit trigger, 15% step increments)
- Breakeven Protection: Automatic SL adjustment to entry +5 pips at 30% profit threshold
- Session-Based Controls: Limits trades per session (2) and daily (5) to prevent overtrading
5. Kill Zone Precision
Aligns trading with ICT-defined high-probability windows:
- London Session: 07:00-10:00 GMT (European liquidity)
- New York Open: 13:00-15:00 GMT (US market makers)
- New York Close: 20:00-22:00 GMT (algorithmic rebalancing)
- Weekday Filtering: Monday-Friday operation with weekend safeguards
Core Differentiators
What Sets ICT Concept PRO P EA Apart:
1. True ICT Methodology Implementation
Unlike pattern-only EAs, this system embeds authentic Inner Circle Trader concepts:
- Liquidity as Primary Signal: Recognizes that institutions engineer liquidity before major moves
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Exploits price imbalances where market "owes" retracement
- Order Blocks (OB): Identifies last consolidation before institutional moves
- Market Structure Shifts: Confirms trend changes through BOS (Break of Structure) analysis
2. Multi-Strategy Orchestration
Runs 3 independent strategies simultaneously, each with 7 customizable filters—creating 21 potential signal combinations for diverse market conditions. The more Strategies, the more CPU Usage for Strategy Testing and Trading, For less performance power machine deploy 1 strategy.
3. Adaptive Data Intelligence
- Automatic Lookback Adjustment: Scales analysis depth based on available historical data
- Limited Data Mode: Relaxes filter requirements when history is sparse (50% filter pass threshold vs. 100%)
- Broker-Agnostic Validation: Pre-checks stop levels, freeze levels, margin requirements, and volume limits before execution
4. Military-Grade Risk Controls
- Dual Drawdown Protections: Daily (3%) and total (6%) equity drawdown limits
- Position Limits: Maximum 3 concurrent positions to prevent overexposure
- Minimum Trade Distance: 80-pip spacing prevents clustering
- Emergency Shutdown: Auto-closes all positions if critical thresholds breached
5. Prop Firm Optimization
Engineered specifically for funded trader programs:
- Low Risk Tolerance: Conservative 0.1%-0.5% default risk per trade
- Strict Daily Limits: Prevents "revenge trading" spirals
- Compliance Logging: Detailed trade justification in comments
- Validation Pass Rate: 100% MQL5 Market standards adherence
6. Real-Time Intelligence Dashboard
Interactive 4K-ready panel displays:
- EA Health Metrics: Status, memory usage, refresh rate
- Active Strategy Matrix: Live view of enabled strategies and filters
- Account Snapshot: Balance, equity, daily P&L, total drawdown
- Kill Zone Indicator: Current session and trading window status
- Signal Feed: Real-time pattern detection with entry bias
- Risk Dashboard: Trailing stop status, breakeven triggers, position count
- Manual Controls: One-click Buy/Sell, Close All, Breakeven, and Info buttons
System Architecture
Signal Generation Pipeline:
1. Market Structure Analysis (HTF) ↓ 2. Multi-Strategy Pattern Detection (LTF) ↓ 3. ICT Filter Validation (7-Layer Confluence) ↓ 4. Kill Zone & Time Filter Check ↓ 5. Risk Management Validation ↓ 6. Broker Compliance Pre-Check ↓ 7. Order Execution (Market/Limit/Stop) ↓ 8. Dynamic Position Management (Breakeven/Trailing/Partials)
Example Trade Workflow:
Scenario: EURUSD Bullish Reversal Setup
- HTF Context (H1): Identifies bullish market structure shift after downtrend
- LTF Signal (M15): Detects liquidity sweep below recent low + immediate reversal
- Filter Check:
- Liquidity Sweep: Confirmed (sweep + rejection)
- Order Block: Bullish OB identified at sweep zone
- Imbalance Fill: Price returned to unfilled FVG
- Kill Zone: Active (London Open 08:30 GMT)
- Risk Calc: 0.1% risk = 0.05 lots on $10,000 account
- Entry: Market buy at 1.0850, SL 1.0800 (-50 pips), TP1 1.0925 (+75 pips, 1.5R)
- Management:
- At +15 pips: Breakeven triggered (SL → 1.0855)
- At +65 pips: 30% partial close at TP1
- At +150 pips: Trailing stop engaged
- Final Exit: TP3 at 1.1100 (+250 pips, 5R)
Target Audience
Ideal for:
- ICT Methodology Followers seeking automated execution of manual concepts
- Prop Firm Traders requiring strict risk controls and compliance
- Swing/Day Traders focused on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, indices
- Algorithmic Enthusiasts wanting smart money logic in code
- Retail Traders bridging the gap to institutional-grade analysis
- Portfolio Diversifiers adding non-correlated strategy logic
Setup Requirements
Broker Specifications:
- Type: ECN/STP with low spreads (<2 pips EURUSD)
- Leverage: Minimum 1:30, optimal 1:100+
- Execution: Market execution (no requotes)
- Stop Level: <10 pips preferred
- Account Type: Netting or hedging supported
Capital Requirements:
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot starting size)
- Recommended: $1,000+ for 0.1% risk comfort
- Prop Accounts: $5,000-$100,000 (standard funded ranges)
Symbols & Timeframes:
- Primary Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
- HTF Analysis: H1 (default), H4 (alternative)
- LTF Execution: M15 (default), M5 (scalping mode)
- Compatibility: Adaptable to indices (US30, NAS100, S&P500)
Infrastructure:
- VPS Recommended: 24/5 uptime for kill zone coverage
- Latency: <50ms to broker server
- OS: Windows Server 2016+ or Linux with Wine
Pre-Deployment Checklist:
- Run Strategy Tester on M15 EURUSD (2022-2024 data)
- Validate broker compatibility (stop levels, freeze levels)
- Test on demo for 3 weeks minimum
- Enable adaptive mode for limited data environments
- Configure kill zones to your broker's GMT offset
- Set risk percentage aligned with your risk tolerance
- Review panel controls and manual override functions
Risk Disclosure
Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ICT Concept PRO P EA is a tool—not a guaranteed system.
Key Risks:
- Market Risk: Prices can move against positions unpredictably
- Slippage Risk: Execution prices may differ from requested prices
- Liquidity Risk: Low-volume periods can widen spreads and impact fills
- Broker Risk: Server downtime or requotes can affect performance
- Configuration Risk: Improper settings can amplify losses
Mitigation Strategies:
- Always test on demo before live deployment
- Start with minimum risk percentage (0.1%)
- Never risk more than 1% total account equity per trade
- Use VPS for 24/5 connectivity
- Monitor daily drawdown limits religiously
- Understand each strategy and filter before enabling
Why Choose ICT Concept PRO P EA?
The Institutional Edge:
Most retail traders lose because they trade against institutional order flow. ICT Concept PRO P EA flips the script by teaching you to think like market makers:
- Stop hunts become your entry signals (not your losses)
- Fair value gaps become your profit zones (not your confusion)
- Order blocks become your support/resistance (not random levels)
The Automation Advantage:
Manual ICT trading requires:
- 8+ hours daily chart monitoring
- Split-second execution discipline
- Emotional detachment from losses
- Multi-timeframe mental gymnastics
ICT Concept PRO P EA handles:
- 24/5 market surveillance
- Millisecond execution precision
- Zero emotional bias
- Simultaneous multi-strategy analysis
The Prop Firm Catalyst:
Designed specifically for funded trader challenges:
- Fast Consistency: Daily limits prevent "boom-bust" cycles
- Low Drawdown: 3% daily / 6% total limits protect accounts
- Audit-Ready Logs: Every trade justified in comments
- Scaling-Friendly: Works on $5K-$200K accounts identically
Purchase & Support
Pricing Structure:
- Early Bird: $199.00 (Next 10 buyers only)
- Standard: $499.00 (After 10 sales)
- Includes: Lifetime license, free updates, setup guide, MQL5 chat support
Secure Your Copy:
[Purchase on MQL5 Market]
[Join MQL5 Chat Support] (MQL5 CHAT LINK)
Final Word
ICT Concept PRO P EA isn't just another trading robot—it's a paradigm shift in how retail traders can access institutional-grade market analysis. By automating the complex, time-intensive aspects of Inner Circle Trader methodology while maintaining full transparency and control, this EA empowers you to trade with the smart money, not against it.
Whether you're grinding prop firm challenges, managing a live retail account, or building an algorithmic portfolio, ICT Concept PRO P EA provides the precision, discipline, and edge required to navigate modern markets.
The market doesn't reward hope—it rewards preparation.
The market doesn't reward hope—it rewards preparation.
Trade Smart. Trade Institutional. Trade ICT.
ICT Concept PRO P EA - Where Smart Money Concepts Meet Algorithmic Excellence
Disclaimer: Always conduct thorough backtesting and demo testing before live deployment. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.
ICT Concept Pro EA – Honest Review After days of testing, I can confidently say that the developer of ICT Concept Pro EA truly shines as a genuine practitioner of ICT trading concepts. The system is thoughtfully designed and clearly built by someone who deeply understands market structure, liquidity, and optimal trade execution according to the ICT methodology. What impressed me most is the strategic depth of this EA — it integrates five distinct ICT-based strategy models combined with seven layers of confluence filters, creating a structured and disciplined trading framework. This multi-layered logic gives the EA a strong foundation for consistency and selectivity.
During my test, the EA achieved over $43,000 profit on a $100,000 demo account within one month, demonstrating its strong entry logic and strategy structure.The system combines five well-designed ICT strategy models with seven confluence filters, making trade selection logical and disciplined rather than random.
(****) However, there are still some areas that could be improved to make this tool even more robust and professional:
1. Dynamic Stop Loss Adjustment
The current stop loss is fixed based default pips value, which can be too rigid. A more adaptive approach — setting SL dynamically according to market structure (e.g., recent swing highs/lows or ATR-based distance) — would significantly improve the EA’s risk management and alignment with true ICT principles.
2. Profit Protection Enhancements
It would be valuable to include both:
Although the EA generated excellent profit, it gave back a large portion of gains because there was no Global Auto Close feature to protect accumulated profits.
Adding this option — to automatically close all open positions once total floating profit reaches a defined amount or percentage — is crucial for securing large gains and avoiding drawdowns after strong performance periods.
3. Daily Profit Protection (Profit Consistency)
A Daily Profit Close mechanism would also help maintain consistency — locking profits after hitting the daily target and preventing unnecessary new trades during volatile sessions.
4. Prop Firm–Grade DrawDown Management
To make the EA fully compliant with Prop Firm challenge rules, it should include advanced DrawDown logic such as:
Daily Reset Water Level to track each day’s risk independently,
Trailing Max DD based on balance/equity growth, and
Custom reset time aligned with broker server or NY close.
5. Strategy Identification in Trade Comments (for Statistical Tracking)
Since the EA combines multiple strategies in one system, it would be very useful to have an option to automatically label trade comments showing which specific strategy triggered each entry.
For example, comments like “ICT-Model-1 Entry”, “Breaker-Block Setup”, or “FVG-Entry-Type-3” would allow traders to analyze performance by strategy later on.
This feature would be extremely valuable for BackTesting, optimization, and tracking the profitability of each internal strategy component.
(!!!!) Such enhancements would make the EA fully compliant with typical Prop Firm risk parameters, ensuring both safety and professional-level capital control.
Overall, ICT Concept Pro EA is one of the few automated systems that genuinely reflect the spirit of ICT trading — structured, logical, and disciplined. With the enhancements above, it could easily become a benchmark EA for traders seeking both precision and professionalism in algorithmic ICT execution.