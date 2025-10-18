Bitcoin Prince EA

1

Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable!

Why Choose Bitcoin Prince EA

  • Lightning-Fast Execution— Built for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you never miss a profitable setup again.
  • Proven Bitcoin-Specific Strategy – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin Prince EA is fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD, adapting to Bitcoin's unique volatility and liquidity.
  • No Emotions, No Guesswork
  • Our advanced algorithm removes human error, trading based on data-driven signals 24/5.
  • Optimized for All Market Conditions—Whether Bitcoin is trending, ranging, or breaking out, Bitcoin Prince EA adjusts dynamically to maximize profits and minimize risk.
  • Easy Setup & Fully Automated
  • No complex configurations! Just attach it to your MT5, set your risk parameters, and let it trade for you—even while you sleep.
  • Backtested & Proven Results – Rigorously tested on years of historical data with consistent profitability in real-market conditions
  • Turn Market Volatility Into Your Advantage!

Bitcoin is one of the most liquid and explosive trading instruments—but only if you trade it right. With Bitcoin Prince EA, you get:
 High win-rate trades with tight risk management
 Scalping & swing trading modes for different market phases
 Low drawdowns for steady, long-term growth

 

추천 제품
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Nova Stem
Dian Mayang Sari
Experts
한정 기간 출시 가격: 현재 800 가격이 할인되었습니다! 최종 가격은 1212 까지 상승할 것입니다. 고급 리스크 관리 EA  Nova Stem 는 스마트 리스크 관리자와 프로프 거래자를 위해 맞춤 설계된 강력한 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 이는 GBPJPY 에서 완전히 자동으로 실행되며 M15 를 기본 차트로 사용합니다. 단 하나의 차트에만 EA를 로드하고 정밀한 논리가 모든 것을 처리하도록 하십시오. 포함된 보너스: 구매 후 저에게 메시지를 보내시면 무료  전문가 어드바이저를 받을 수 있습니다. 유효한 백테스트 결과를 위해 저와 연결하여 안내 및 설정 파일 을 공유하겠습니다. 연락 주시면 시연 전용 체험판을 보내드리겠습니다. “엄격한 손실 통제 및 뉴스 필터를 갖춘 — Nova Stem는 생존과 성장을 위해 구축되었습니다.” 주요 기능 기반 작업: 모멘텀 가속 패턴을 사용하여 시장의 충동적인 단계를 식별하고, 사소한 조정이 끝나는 시점에 거래에 진입하여 제가 처음부터 설계
Grid Scalper Pro Plus
Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
Experts
GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2 Institutional Scaling Engine  Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine. Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit. Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b] Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG) Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.  Netting Account Native The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond
BreakoutMaster
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position. The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps
EA Gann angle gold AI
Aliaksandr Kazunka
Experts
EA Gann Angles Gold AI – A New Era in Trading! EA Gann Angles Gold AI   is a revolutionary trading advisor that combines   angle-based price analysis   with   machine learning   to identify and exploit patterns in financial markets. The advisor utilizes   over 100 predictive features   trained on historical data to forecast price movements with   unprecedented accuracy . ️ Core Components 1. Angle Analysis Engine (Angle Extraction Engine) Converts historical price data into   geometric angles  
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
AU 79 Gold EA는 금 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 금 거래 전문 고문입니다. 5분 시간 프레임 스캘퍼이며 그 전략은 독특하고 기관에서 금을 거래하는 데 사용됩니다. 정확성을 최대화하고 위험을 최소화하기 위해 거래량이 적고 뉴스가 없는 밤에 몇 시간 동안 거래됩니다. 우리의       MQL5 그룹       실제 계정에서 EA를 백테스트하고 실행하는 데 필요한 최신 세트 파일을 다운로드하기 위해. 다른 회원들과 일일 업데이트 및 뉴스를 논의하는 비공개 그룹에 가입하실 수도 있습니다. 비공개 그룹 링크를 얻으려면 저에게 연락하세요. 마틴게일, 그리드 또는 기타 위험한 전략은 사용되지 않았습니다. 실계좌 모니터링 MT4 버전 단 $999의 기간 한정 가격 주요 특징들 Night-Time Gold Mastery: "AU 79 Gold EA"는 조용하고 볼륨이 적은 밤 시간에 번창합니다. 나머지 EA는 최적의 거래 기간 동안 금 시장의 고유한 특성을 활용하여 열심히 일하고 있습니다
Risk Management Best EA
Hugues Page
Experts
The Ultimate Drag-and-Drop Trading Tool for Precision and Simplicity Say goodbye to overcomplicated trading setups and calculations. With this Expert Advisor, you can calibrate your risk just once, then effortlessly manage your trades directly on the chart. How It Works: Set It Up Once: Define your desired risk percentage. Choose to include additional options Decide if you want to use the current market price or a custom price line. Trade Effortlessly: Simply drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
이 전문적인 거래 도구는 강력한 사용자 정의 최적화 지표와 함께 SuperTrend 지표를 활용하여 거래자들이 낮은 정체와 높은 순이익을 가진 최상의 시스템을 찾도록 도와줍니다. 거래자는 막대 선 위 아래로 열릴 때 (long 또는 short) 포지션에 들어갑니다. 가격이 신호를 "반전"할 때 포지션을 청산하거나 리스크 (Take profit, stop loss)에 따라 종료하거나 세션 종료 시간에 따라 종료할 수도 있습니다. 기타 기능으로는 가격의 퍼센트로 Take Profit 및 Stop Loss를 설정할 수 있으며, 거래 제어를 위해 진입 및 종료 시간을 설정할 수도 있습니다. 또한 하루 거래 수의 제한과 지정된 수익이 달성되면 시작되는 추적 중지 기능이 있습니다. 주식, cfd 지수, 암호 화폐 및 외환에 적합한 가격의 퍼센트로 Take Profit 및 Stop Loss를 설정하여 리스크를 제어하세요. 또한 거래 제어를 위해 진입 및 종료 시간을 설정할 수 있습니다. 사용
Smart Rabbit
Igor Vihodet
Experts
Smart Rabbit — Advanced Trading Expert Advisor Smart Rabbit is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions using artificial intelligence, structured risk control, and market event awareness. Live signal: CLICK HERE Why Smart Rabbit Is Unique Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a next-level AI-driven trading system built to analyze the market from multiple perspectives and make disciplined trading decisi
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
Experts
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
Gold Breaout H15
Ahmad Moddarisi
Experts
The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
CGTxau
Ciaran Alan Butcher
Experts
CGT XAU EA  I have been developing this expert  advisor for the last two years and the results have been exceptional, the expert is built to catch all of the trends on XAUUSD, while aiming to maintain breakeven in-between.  This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.  The EA CAN be used with prop firms with adjusted settings or specifically an FTMO swing account with the recommended settings.  Recommendations: Main Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit : $500-10
Larry Advanced
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor based on Larry Connors' strategy, which monitors the distance between moving averages and allows you to configure, without significant changes, the overbought and oversold parameters, as well as those that govern the operation of the ADX trade closing system. With a stop-loss system based on the percentage of price change, the lot increases and the risk decreases as the balance increases, halting the execution of the Expert Advisor when certain risk levels are reached throughout t
Darwin Swing MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.82 (49)
Experts
Darwin Swing MT5 개요: Darwin Swing은 중기 스윙 트레이딩용 엑스퍼트 어드바이저입니다. 지지와 저항 구역을 분석하고 가상 포지션을 사용해 돌파를 선제적으로 포착합니다. 실제 주문은 미리 정의된 조건이 충족될 때에만 실행됩니다. Darwin Evolution의 성공에 이어 병행 사용이 가능한 Darwin Swing을 소개합니다. 목표는 장기적 관점에서 수동 매매에 가까운 동작입니다. 본 EA는 빠른 스캐퍼가 아니며 야간 스캐퍼도 아닙니다. 핵심 접근은 지지와 저항 구조를 활용한 스윙 트레이딩입니다. 핵심 혁신은 가상 포지션의 활용입니다. 각 통화쌍에 대해 추세 동안 평균적으로 발생하는 S/R 교차 횟수를 추정합니다. 이 추정에 따라 일간, 주간, 월간 등 여러 S/R 수평선에 가상 포지션을 배치합니다. 가격이 이력 기반의 기대 교차 횟수에 도달하면 그때 실제 주문을 실행합니다. 각 통화쌍은 코드에 통합된 전용 설정을 갖습니다. Darwin Evolution에서
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Experts
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다. (Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함) 특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다. 포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨): 신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15 기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다. 모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다. EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다. EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) 소개 APE는 **평균 회귀 전략(Mean Reversion)**을 기반으로 개발된 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor)입니다. 시장의 과도한 가격 확장을 감지하고, 사전에 정의된 조건에 따라 반대 방향으로 진입합니다. 이 시스템은 일일 손실 제한, 자동 청산 기능 등 리스크 관리 기능을 내장하고 있으며, 계좌 크기나 거래 환경에 따라 사용자 설정이 가능합니다. APE는 광범위한 과거 데이터 백테스트를 통해 구조적 안정성을 검증하였으며, 포지션 조절 및 리스크 관리를 이해하는 경험 많은 사용자에게 적합합니다. 리스크 관리 기능: 설정 가능한 일일 최대 손실 제한 목표 수익 도달 시 자동 청산 기능 보수형, 중립형, 공격형 등의 리스크 프로파일 설정 가능 기술적 특징: 시장의 과도한 움직임을 활용한 반대 매매 전략 자산 보호를 위한 내부 보호 기능 포함 평가 계좌 및 펀딩 규칙에 맞춘 유연한 설정 가능 테스트, 전략 연구 및 통제된 실
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - 고급 멀티 커런시 스캘핑 및 트렌드 팔로우 자동매매 시스템 GoldPulser EA 는 스캘핑의 정밀함과 트렌드 팔로우의 안정성을 결합한 정교한 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템(Expert Advisor)입니다. 꾸준한 수익 추구를 원하는 Forex 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 EA는 독자 개발된 알고리즘을 활용하여 여러 통화쌍에 걸쳐 높은 확률의 트레이딩 기회를 포착합니다. 【주요 특징】 멀티 타임프레임 분석:   M5(5분)부터 H4(4시간)까지 여러 시간 봉을 동시에 분석하여 가장 정확한 진입 시점을 찾아냅니다. 시장의 노이즈를 필터링하고 진정한 트렌드 전환점과 돌파 구간을 포착합니다. 고급 위험 관리:   고정 로트뿐만 아니라, 계좌 잔고의 일정 비율에 기반한 동적 로트 사이징 계산 기능을 탑재했습니다. 최대 낙폭 제한, 일일 최대 손실 한도, 트레이드별 위험 설정 등 다층적인 방어 메커니즘으로 자본을 보호합니다. 내장형 경제 뉴스 필터:   중요 경제 지
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 익스퍼트 어드바이저 개요 XAUUSD(골드) 및 주요 FX 페어용 자동매매 시스템. 진입, SL/TP, 트레일링, 드로다운 관리를 규칙 기반으로 수행합니다. 수익 보장은 없습니다. 리스크 고지를 확인하세요. 요구 사항 플랫폼: MetaTrader 5 계좌: ECN/RAW 권장 연결: 24/7 (VPS 권장) 시간대: M1–H4 초기 설정 Algo Trading 활성화. 차트에 EA 부착(심볼별 1개 차트). Inputs에서 AI_Access_Mode = ON 설정 후 재적용. 자본/레버리지에 맞춰 리스크 조정. 권장 조건 충분한 마진과 안정적 체결(낮은 스프레드/지연). 골드 기준 $5,000+ / 1:500 권장. 다종목 시 리스크 축소. 실계좌 전 데모 검증. 핵심 기능 SL/TP , 브레이크이븐 , 트레일링 포함 진입/청산. 드로다운 제어 로 불리한 구간에서 활동 감소. 멀티 심볼 지원, 변동성/세션 적응. 주요 입력값 AI_A
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - 고정밀 자동 트레이딩 로봇!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 버전 3.0의 새로운 기능은? 몇 달간의 개발과 엄격한 테스트를 거쳐 가장 진보적이고 신뢰할 수 있는 Scalper EA Pro 버전을 선보입니다! 새로운 지능형 필터, 개선된 리스크 관리, 더 정확한 진입으로 이 EA는 시장에서 최대 효율성으로 작동하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 업데이트: 조정 가능한 트렌드 필터 이제 사용자 정의 가능한 EMA(기본 21/50)로 최상의 트렌드만 식별 변동성 필터(ATR) 움직임이 없는 시장에서의 거래를 피해 진정한 잠재력이 있는 거래만 보장 RSI 확인 과매수/과매도 영역에서 신호를 필터링하여 승률 향상 가격 행동(선택적 핀 바) 캔들스틱 패턴으로 추가 확인하여 더 정확한 진입 스마트 리스크 관리 고정 로트 또는 계좌 잔액 % 옵션으로 자동 리스크 계산 동적 트레일링 스탑 이익을 보호하고 승리
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Experts
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Colored SAR with Alert
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
지표
SAR Colored Indicator with Alarm – Enhance Your Trading Strategy Are you tired of constantly monitoring charts for trend reversals? Introducing the SAR Colored Indicator with Alarm – a powerful, user-friendly tool designed to transform the classic Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) into a dynamic, visually intuitive, and alert-driven system. Perfect for traders of all levels, this indicator is now available in the MQL Market and ready to elevate your trading experience.   What is the SAR Colored I
FREE
Velocity Gold EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
Experts
Trade Gold (XAU/USD) Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! FOLLOW RESULTS HERE   Why Choose Velocity Gold EA ? Lightning-Fast Execution – Built for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you never miss a profitable setup again. Proven Gold-Specific Strategy – Unlike generic EAs, Velocity Gold EA is fine-tuned exclusively for XAU/USD , adapting to gold’s unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork —Our advanced algorithm removes human
Velocity Gold
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
Experts
Trade Gold (XAU/USD)   Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Velocity Gold EA ? Work in all time frames from M1 to H4 with slight setting differences   Lightning-Fast Execution. Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again.   Proven Gold-Specific Strategy   – Unlike generic EAs,   Velocity Gold EA   is   fine-tuned exclusively for XAU/USD , adapting to gold’s unique volatility and liquidit
Giga Gold Pro
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
Experts
GiGa Gold Pro, formerly (THE BILLIONAIRE EA) Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Introductory price = $299.99 , Now $399.99 Next Price = $499.99 Final Price = $19999.99 Remaining Copies = 99 PM me to get the best settings  profitable for any time frame M1, M2, M3, M5, M10, M20, M30, H1 Transform Your Gold Trading Today Discover the power behind professional gold traders with The Billionaire EA - an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to master the gold market and deliver e
필터:
ABDULLAH582631
24
ABDULLAH582631 2025.12.10 17:10 
 

The expert test formula is incorrect, and indeed, inappropriate in practice.

리뷰 답변