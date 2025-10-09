👑 Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session

Midnight Queen MT4 is a professional night scalping EA designed to trade quietly and precisely during the Asian session.

It combines high accuracy, risk control, and consistent profit growth — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.

💠 Key Features

Pair: EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe)

Trading hours: 21:00–07:00 (broker time)

Logic: Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries

Built-in filters: News filter, spread & slippage protection

No martingale, no grid, no risky averaging

Automatic lot calculation and equity protection system

📊 Backtest Results (2015–2025)

Period: 10 years

Total Net Profit: $27,512

Profit Factor: 1.94

Win Rate: ≈85%

Total Trades: 3,560

Max Drawdown: 17.7%

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Recommended brokers: Axiory, ICMarkets, Pepperstone (low-spread ECN)

VPS required for 24/5 operation

🚀 Versions

🛡 Safe Mode: Stable performance with low drawdown

⚔️ Aggressive Mode: 2–3× more trades with higher return potential

(Beginners are advised to start with Safe Mode.)

💬 Pricing Policy

Initial launch price: $199 USD

📈 Price will increase by +$50 every 10 copies sold.

Early buyers get the best value.

👑 Summary

Midnight Queen is designed to rule the calm night market — steadily building profit while others sleep.

With elegant precision and disciplined control, she delivers consistent growth through every quiet session.

Let the Queen of the Night guard your account.