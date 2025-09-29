XpertTrader OBV

XpertTrader OBV - Advanced Trading System

Professional Expert Advisor with On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis and comprehensive risk management

Overview

XpertTrader OBV is a sophisticated trading system that combines On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple filtering layers, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions.

Key Features

On-Balance Volume (OBV) Analysis

  • Multiple OBV strategies: Movement, Strength, Trend Confirmation, Divergence Detection
  • OBV-EMA crossover signals for trend validation
  • Configurable strength thresholds and divergence parameters
  • Support for different volume types (Tick, Real, etc.)

Advanced Filtering System

  • EMA trend filter with slope analysis
  • 3-Layer Entry Gate system for precise entry timing
  • Extension Guard, Structure Confirmation, and Regime Switch layers
  • Configurable minimum strategy requirements

Flexible Trading Modes

  • Base entry trading with signal-based entries
  • Optional grid trading system with multiple lot sizing methods
  • Support for BUY-only, SELL-only, or BOTH directions
  • Configurable maximum orders and position limits

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Advanced trailing stop system with ATR-based calculations
  • Breakeven functionality with configurable triggers
  • Partial close management for profit protection
  • Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses
  • Built-in validation system for all trading operations

Professional Features

  • Real-time UI panel with trading statistics
  • Comprehensive logging and debugging capabilities
  • Cooldown management to prevent overtrading
  • Distance-based grid spacing with ATR adaptation
  • Multiple take profit calculation methods

Main Parameters

General Settings

Parameter Default Description
MagicNumber 123456 Unique identifier for this EA
LotSize 0.01 Conservative default lot size
Slippage 3 Maximum price slippage in points

OBV Filter Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseOBVFilter true Enable OBV filter
OBVTimeframe PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe for OBV calculation
UseOBVMovement true Enable OBV movement strategy
UseOBVStrength true Enable OBV strength strategy
UseOBVDivergence true Enable OBV divergence detection
OBV_MinStrategies 2 Minimum strategies required for signal

Grid Trading Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseGridTrading false Enable grid trading system
GridLotType GRID_LOT_FIX Grid lot sizing method
MaxGridEntryOrders 3 Maximum grid entry orders
MinDistance 3000 Minimum distance between grid orders
UseGridStopout true Enable grid stop-out protection

Risk Management Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseTrailingStop false Enable trailing stop functionality
TrailingType TRAILING_ATR Type of trailing stop calculation
UseTrailingBreakeven true Enable breakeven functionality
UsePartialClose true Enable partial close functionality
PartialClosePercent 30.0 Percentage to close at profit level

How It Works

Signal Generation

The EA analyzes On-Balance Volume using multiple strategies:

  • Movement Analysis: Detects significant OBV movements indicating volume accumulation
  • Strength Assessment: Measures OBV strength relative to historical levels
  • Trend Confirmation: Validates signals using OBV trend direction
  • Divergence Detection: Identifies divergences between price and OBV
  • EMA Crossover: Uses OBV-EMA crossovers for additional confirmation

Entry Logic

When multiple OBV strategies align and pass additional filters (EMA trend, Entry Gate), the system:

  • Validates all trading conditions using built-in validation system
  • Checks money requirements and volume constraints
  • Applies stop level validation and market hours checks
  • Executes base entries or grid trades based on configuration

Risk Management

The system continuously monitors positions and applies:

  • ATR-based trailing stops for dynamic risk management
  • Breakeven functionality to protect capital
  • Partial close management to secure profits
  • Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses

Installation and Setup

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Sufficient account balance for trading
  • Stable internet connection

Installation Steps

  1. Download and install the EA file in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Drag the EA onto your desired chart
  4. Configure parameters according to your trading preferences
  5. Enable auto-trading in MetaTrader 5

Recommended Settings

For beginners, start with conservative settings:

  • Enable OBV filter with at least 2 strategies
  • Use small lot sizes (0.01-0.05)
  • Enable trailing stop and breakeven protection
  • Start with base entries only (disable grid trading initially)

Backtesting and Optimization

The EA is fully compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester. For best results:

  • Use "Every tick" model for most accurate results
  • Test on at least 3-6 months of historical data
  • Optimize parameters using the built-in optimization feature
  • Test on multiple currency pairs and timeframes
  • Validate results with walk-forward analysis

Important Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA is provided for educational and informational purposes only. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using on live accounts.

No Profit Guarantee: This EA does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and trading results may vary. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Technical Specifications

  • Language: MQL5
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbols: All major currency pairs and CFDs
  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
  • Account Types: Standard, ECN, Cent accounts
  • Execution Modes: Market, Instant, Request
筛选:
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.10.02 06:31 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Divyansh Ingle
1047
来自开发人员的回复 Divyansh Ingle 2025.10.02 12:19
I have added set file in comment section, you can check it
Gaurang Gandhi
179
Gaurang Gandhi 2025.09.30 05:12 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论