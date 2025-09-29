XpertTrader OBV
- 专家
- Divyansh Ingle
- 版本: 1.11
- 更新: 11 一月 2026
Professional Expert Advisor with On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis and comprehensive risk management
Overview
XpertTrader OBV is a sophisticated trading system that combines On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple filtering layers, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions.
Key Features
On-Balance Volume (OBV) Analysis
- Multiple OBV strategies: Movement, Strength, Trend Confirmation, Divergence Detection
- OBV-EMA crossover signals for trend validation
- Configurable strength thresholds and divergence parameters
- Support for different volume types (Tick, Real, etc.)
Advanced Filtering System
- EMA trend filter with slope analysis
- 3-Layer Entry Gate system for precise entry timing
- Extension Guard, Structure Confirmation, and Regime Switch layers
- Configurable minimum strategy requirements
Flexible Trading Modes
- Base entry trading with signal-based entries
- Optional grid trading system with multiple lot sizing methods
- Support for BUY-only, SELL-only, or BOTH directions
- Configurable maximum orders and position limits
Comprehensive Risk Management
- Advanced trailing stop system with ATR-based calculations
- Breakeven functionality with configurable triggers
- Partial close management for profit protection
- Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses
- Built-in validation system for all trading operations
Professional Features
- Real-time UI panel with trading statistics
- Comprehensive logging and debugging capabilities
- Cooldown management to prevent overtrading
- Distance-based grid spacing with ATR adaptation
- Multiple take profit calculation methods
Main Parameters
General Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|MagicNumber
|123456
|Unique identifier for this EA
|LotSize
|0.01
|Conservative default lot size
|Slippage
|3
|Maximum price slippage in points
OBV Filter Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseOBVFilter
|true
|Enable OBV filter
|OBVTimeframe
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|Timeframe for OBV calculation
|UseOBVMovement
|true
|Enable OBV movement strategy
|UseOBVStrength
|true
|Enable OBV strength strategy
|UseOBVDivergence
|true
|Enable OBV divergence detection
|OBV_MinStrategies
|2
|Minimum strategies required for signal
Grid Trading Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseGridTrading
|false
|Enable grid trading system
|GridLotType
|GRID_LOT_FIX
|Grid lot sizing method
|MaxGridEntryOrders
|3
|Maximum grid entry orders
|MinDistance
|3000
|Minimum distance between grid orders
|UseGridStopout
|true
|Enable grid stop-out protection
Risk Management Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|Enable trailing stop functionality
|TrailingType
|TRAILING_ATR
|Type of trailing stop calculation
|UseTrailingBreakeven
|true
|Enable breakeven functionality
|UsePartialClose
|true
|Enable partial close functionality
|PartialClosePercent
|30.0
|Percentage to close at profit level
How It Works
Signal Generation
The EA analyzes On-Balance Volume using multiple strategies:
- Movement Analysis: Detects significant OBV movements indicating volume accumulation
- Strength Assessment: Measures OBV strength relative to historical levels
- Trend Confirmation: Validates signals using OBV trend direction
- Divergence Detection: Identifies divergences between price and OBV
- EMA Crossover: Uses OBV-EMA crossovers for additional confirmation
Entry Logic
When multiple OBV strategies align and pass additional filters (EMA trend, Entry Gate), the system:
- Validates all trading conditions using built-in validation system
- Checks money requirements and volume constraints
- Applies stop level validation and market hours checks
- Executes base entries or grid trades based on configuration
Risk Management
The system continuously monitors positions and applies:
- ATR-based trailing stops for dynamic risk management
- Breakeven functionality to protect capital
- Partial close management to secure profits
- Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses
Installation and Setup
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Sufficient account balance for trading
- Stable internet connection
Installation Steps
- Download and install the EA file in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Drag the EA onto your desired chart
- Configure parameters according to your trading preferences
- Enable auto-trading in MetaTrader 5
Recommended Settings
For beginners, start with conservative settings:
- Enable OBV filter with at least 2 strategies
- Use small lot sizes (0.01-0.05)
- Enable trailing stop and breakeven protection
- Start with base entries only (disable grid trading initially)
Backtesting and Optimization
The EA is fully compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester. For best results:
- Use "Every tick" model for most accurate results
- Test on at least 3-6 months of historical data
- Optimize parameters using the built-in optimization feature
- Test on multiple currency pairs and timeframes
- Validate results with walk-forward analysis
Important Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA is provided for educational and informational purposes only. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using on live accounts.
No Profit Guarantee: This EA does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and trading results may vary. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Technical Specifications
- Language: MQL5
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbols: All major currency pairs and CFDs
- Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
- Account Types: Standard, ECN, Cent accounts
- Execution Modes: Market, Instant, Request
