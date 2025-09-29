XpertTrader OBV

XpertTrader OBV - Advanced Trading System

Professional Expert Advisor with On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis and comprehensive risk management

Overview

XpertTrader OBV is a sophisticated trading system that combines On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple filtering layers, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions.

Key Features

On-Balance Volume (OBV) Analysis

  • Multiple OBV strategies: Movement, Strength, Trend Confirmation, Divergence Detection
  • OBV-EMA crossover signals for trend validation
  • Configurable strength thresholds and divergence parameters
  • Support for different volume types (Tick, Real, etc.)

Advanced Filtering System

  • EMA trend filter with slope analysis
  • 3-Layer Entry Gate system for precise entry timing
  • Extension Guard, Structure Confirmation, and Regime Switch layers
  • Configurable minimum strategy requirements

Flexible Trading Modes

  • Base entry trading with signal-based entries
  • Optional grid trading system with multiple lot sizing methods
  • Support for BUY-only, SELL-only, or BOTH directions
  • Configurable maximum orders and position limits

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Advanced trailing stop system with ATR-based calculations
  • Breakeven functionality with configurable triggers
  • Partial close management for profit protection
  • Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses
  • Built-in validation system for all trading operations

Professional Features

  • Real-time UI panel with trading statistics
  • Comprehensive logging and debugging capabilities
  • Cooldown management to prevent overtrading
  • Distance-based grid spacing with ATR adaptation
  • Multiple take profit calculation methods

Main Parameters

General Settings

Parameter Default Description
MagicNumber 123456 Unique identifier for this EA
LotSize 0.01 Conservative default lot size
Slippage 3 Maximum price slippage in points

OBV Filter Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseOBVFilter true Enable OBV filter
OBVTimeframe PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe for OBV calculation
UseOBVMovement true Enable OBV movement strategy
UseOBVStrength true Enable OBV strength strategy
UseOBVDivergence true Enable OBV divergence detection
OBV_MinStrategies 2 Minimum strategies required for signal

Grid Trading Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseGridTrading false Enable grid trading system
GridLotType GRID_LOT_FIX Grid lot sizing method
MaxGridEntryOrders 3 Maximum grid entry orders
MinDistance 3000 Minimum distance between grid orders
UseGridStopout true Enable grid stop-out protection

Risk Management Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseTrailingStop false Enable trailing stop functionality
TrailingType TRAILING_ATR Type of trailing stop calculation
UseTrailingBreakeven true Enable breakeven functionality
UsePartialClose true Enable partial close functionality
PartialClosePercent 30.0 Percentage to close at profit level

How It Works

Signal Generation

The EA analyzes On-Balance Volume using multiple strategies:

  • Movement Analysis: Detects significant OBV movements indicating volume accumulation
  • Strength Assessment: Measures OBV strength relative to historical levels
  • Trend Confirmation: Validates signals using OBV trend direction
  • Divergence Detection: Identifies divergences between price and OBV
  • EMA Crossover: Uses OBV-EMA crossovers for additional confirmation

Entry Logic

When multiple OBV strategies align and pass additional filters (EMA trend, Entry Gate), the system:

  • Validates all trading conditions using built-in validation system
  • Checks money requirements and volume constraints
  • Applies stop level validation and market hours checks
  • Executes base entries or grid trades based on configuration

Risk Management

The system continuously monitors positions and applies:

  • ATR-based trailing stops for dynamic risk management
  • Breakeven functionality to protect capital
  • Partial close management to secure profits
  • Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses

Installation and Setup

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Sufficient account balance for trading
  • Stable internet connection

Installation Steps

  1. Download and install the EA file in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Drag the EA onto your desired chart
  4. Configure parameters according to your trading preferences
  5. Enable auto-trading in MetaTrader 5

Recommended Settings

For beginners, start with conservative settings:

  • Enable OBV filter with at least 2 strategies
  • Use small lot sizes (0.01-0.05)
  • Enable trailing stop and breakeven protection
  • Start with base entries only (disable grid trading initially)

Backtesting and Optimization

The EA is fully compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester. For best results:

  • Use "Every tick" model for most accurate results
  • Test on at least 3-6 months of historical data
  • Optimize parameters using the built-in optimization feature
  • Test on multiple currency pairs and timeframes
  • Validate results with walk-forward analysis

Important Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA is provided for educational and informational purposes only. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using on live accounts.

No Profit Guarantee: This EA does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and trading results may vary. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Technical Specifications

  • Language: MQL5
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbols: All major currency pairs and CFDs
  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
  • Account Types: Standard, ECN, Cent accounts
  • Execution Modes: Market, Instant, Request
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
エキスパート
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
エキスパート
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (3)
エキスパート
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro by EV Trading Labs This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure con
FREE
MiniMax EA
Loungvilat Seehalat
エキスパート
MiniMax EA (XAUUSD) – Smart Gold Trading on Autopilot Small capital, low risk, maximum profit potential.  Key Features Candle + Volume Signal Analysis MiniMax EA combines bullish/bearish candle patterns with multi-level volume filters to identify highly accurate market reversal signals. Smart Capital Management Calculates lot size based on fixed starting capital Resets exposure after TP is hit, protecting your balance from overexposure Designed for steady equity growth Built-in Risk Co
FREE
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
エキスパート
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Thanos BETA
Omega J Msigwa
4.08 (12)
エキスパート
概要   Thanos EA BETA  は、最先端のAIおよび機械学習技術を活用した、トレーディングアプリケーション向けに特別に設計された高度なトレードボットです。現代的なディープラーニングアルゴリズムを搭載しており、このEAは多くの既存モデルを凌駕する優れた予測能力を提供します。 この無料のベータ版は、新機能を継続的に統合し、革新的な戦略を試すための開発サンドボックスです。 このトレードロボットはNASDAQシンボル用にトレーニングされているため、他のシンボルで同様の結果が得られることは期待しないでください。 要件 ブローカー: どのブローカーでも可、推奨はECN/ゼロスプレッド 口座タイプ: ヘッジ レバレッジ: 1:200以上 最低入金額: $500 シンボル: NASDAQ 時間枠: H4 - マーチンゲールなし - グリッドベースのポジションなし - このEAは、開かれた取引ごとに口座残高の5%をリスクにさらします。 これはベータ版ソフトウェアであるため、ぜひご意見やフィードバックをお寄せください。 アルゴリズムトレーディングのDiscordチャン
FREE
Forex 1 hour candle trader
Thej Karthiarath
5 (1)
エキスパート
This EA is completely private EA given after back-testing a particular strategy. You can request to get the strategy by contacting the following number in WhatsApp +91 9567407508.  You can contact in telegram too. The EA basically takes trade on particular one hour candle breaks.  You should use this EA only after attending a zoom meeting and a proper back-test. Understand the rules and regulations of  your country while you trade in forex and other commodity.
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
インディケータ
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
インディケータ
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
エキスパート
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
エキスパート
これは、ほぼ10年前に初めて公開された私の有名なスキャルパー、ゴールドフィンチEAの最新版です。短期間で起こる急激なボラティリティの拡大で市場をスキャルピングします。突然の価格上昇の後、価格変動の慣性を利用しようとします。この新しいバージョンは、トレーダーがテスターの最適化機能を簡単に使用して最適な取引パラメーターを見つけられるように簡素化されています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 最適化を容易にするシンプルな入力パラメーター カスタマイズ可能な取引管理設定 取引セッションの選択 平日の選択 資金管理 注意してください... 多くの要因が見返りを台無しにする可能性があるため、ダニのダフ屋は危険です。変動スプレッドとスリッページは、取引の数学的期待値を低下させ、ブローカーからの低いティック密度は幻の取引を引き起こす可能性があり、ストップレベルは利益を確保する能力を損ない、ネットワークラグはリクオートを意味します。注意が必要です。 バックテスト Expert Advisorはティックデータのみを使用します
FREE
Stratos Zephyr mt5
Michela Russo
4.75 (175)
エキスパート
Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
FREE
Best Trend Expert Advisor
Harshika Govind
5 (1)
エキスパート
BestTrendEA – Advanced Trend-Following EA for MT5 Powerful. Adaptive. Fully Automated. ️ Designed for traders who demand precision, control, and intelligent market entry across Forex, Gold, and more. Download the updated latest version or just simply update your EA with the latest version of BestTrend EA 9 Please DM me to receive the setfile for XAUUSD  For new version Best Trend Version 9.0, Use the 5min timeframe for XAUUSD  Overview BestTrendEA is an advanced trend-following Expert
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
エキスパート
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
エキスパート
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
エキスパート
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
エキスパート
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
インディケータ
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Precision Breakout EA
Mbuso Nkosi
5 (2)
エキスパート
The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution. Key Features: Breakout Strategy : Identifies high-potential breakout trades. Customizable Trading Sessions : Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session. Risk Management : Use A
FREE
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
エキスパート
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
エキスパート
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
エキスパート
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
FiboEvo
Dion Lima Dasilva
4 (1)
エキスパート
FiboEvo WIN: Estratégia Híbrida Fibo & Grid Adaptativo Descrição Curta Expert Advisor "Graybox" especializado em Mini Índice (WIN). Combina entradas técnicas por Fibonacci, Filtros de Fluxo (VWAP/ADX) e um sistema de Grid Adaptativo por ATR para recuperação de posições. Visão Geral (Overview) O FiboEvo WIN foi projetado para a realidade do mercado brasileiro (B3). Ele opera rompimentos e retrações de níveis de Fibonacci a favor da tendência. Seu grande diferencial é o sistema Auto-Adaptativo (AT
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
インディケータ
Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
エキスパート
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
インディケータ
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
XpertTrader BB
Divyansh Ingle
エキスパート
XpertTrader BB - Advanced Trading System Professional Expert Advisor with Bollinger Bands (BB) analysis and comprehensive risk management Overview XpertTrader BB is a sophisticated trading system that combines Bollinger Bands analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple BB strategies, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions. Key Features Bollinger Bands (BB) A
FREE
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Divyansh Ingle
1047
Gaurang Gandhi
179
