GoldenTrend

GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk.

Why GoldenTrend?

Монитор

Ultra-Fast Trades: Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads.
📊 Adaptive Strategy: Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts trading tactics.
🛡️ Multi-Layer Protection: Features dynamic Stop Loss, trailing stop, and strict per-trade risk limits.
💰 High Profit Factor: Strategically optimized for maximum profitability with minimal drawdown.
🌐 Works on Any Symbol: Tested and fine-tuned for XAUUSD, and other popular instruments.

For Whom:

Experienced traders seeking maximum returns and prepared for active, short-cycle trading.

⚠️ Important: Use only on accounts with low spreads and fast order execution. Recommended minimum deposit: $10,000.

ScalperTrailingEA
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
ScalperTrailingEA — High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor ScalperTrailingEA is a robust, fully automated scalping robot designed for short-term trading on M1–H1 timeframes using pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop). The EA combines ATR-based volatility filtering , spread control , dynamic position sizing , and trailing stop management to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk discipline. Built for ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and fast execution, it opens orders a
