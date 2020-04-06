SkyRebound

Strategy Overview
This robot follows a simple and structured technical logic: identify areas where the market shows excess, then enter when a coherent reversal signal begins to form.The goal is to capture clean movements without stacking positions or using risky methods.The robot uses no grid, no martingale, and never increases lot sizes.

Buy Conditions

A buy position can be opened only when multiple technical elements align:

  • The market is above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating an underlying bullish trend.
  • The price breaks below the lower Bollinger Band, signaling excess or overreaction.
  • The RSI is in oversold territory, confirming that the market temporarily moved too far.

When these three conditions occur simultaneously, the robot looks for a logical entry aligned with the dominant trend.

Sell Conditions

A sell position can be opened when the opposite scenario occurs:

  •  The market is below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating overall bearish pressure.
  • The price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, showing overextension.
  • The RSI is overbought, confirming that the move went beyond reasonable limits.

These are consistent exhaustion signals used to trade the continuation of the bearish structure.

Why I Do Not Provide Backtests

I intentionally do not include backtests. Results can vary significantly depending on: broker, spread, commissions, swap, and the quality of historical data used by the tester. A robot may perform very well with one broker and be less profitable with another. This is why I strongly recommend that each user performs their own backtest under their own market conditions.

Why Backtesting Is Important for You

Running your own backtest will allow you to:

  • Evaluate the robot’s behavior on your broker’s data,
  • Understand the strategy in depth,
  • Build your confidence during drawdown phases, because you will know what the robot is doing and why it is doing it.

There are many simple tutorials on YouTube ( “how to backtest an EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester”).

Conclusion

This robot follows a coherent technical methodology, with no aggressive risk approach, and is entirely based on objective signals: Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and RSI. It is designed for users who want a clear and transparent strategy and who are able to perform their own validation using the Strategy Tester.

