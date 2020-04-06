SkyRebound

Strategy Overview
This robot follows a simple and structured technical logic: identify areas where the market shows excess, then enter when a coherent reversal signal begins to form.The goal is to capture clean movements without stacking positions or using risky methods.The robot uses no grid, no martingale, and never increases lot sizes.

Buy Conditions

A buy position can be opened only when multiple technical elements align:

  • The market is above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating an underlying bullish trend.
  • The price breaks below the lower Bollinger Band, signaling excess or overreaction.
  • The RSI is in oversold territory, confirming that the market temporarily moved too far.

When these three conditions occur simultaneously, the robot looks for a logical entry aligned with the dominant trend.

Sell Conditions

A sell position can be opened when the opposite scenario occurs:

  •  The market is below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating overall bearish pressure.
  • The price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, showing overextension.
  • The RSI is overbought, confirming that the move went beyond reasonable limits.

These are consistent exhaustion signals used to trade the continuation of the bearish structure.

Why I Do Not Provide Backtests

I intentionally do not include backtests. Results can vary significantly depending on: broker, spread, commissions, swap, and the quality of historical data used by the tester. A robot may perform very well with one broker and be less profitable with another. This is why I strongly recommend that each user performs their own backtest under their own market conditions.

Why Backtesting Is Important for You

Running your own backtest will allow you to:

  • Evaluate the robot’s behavior on your broker’s data,
  • Understand the strategy in depth,
  • Build your confidence during drawdown phases, because you will know what the robot is doing and why it is doing it.

There are many simple tutorials on YouTube ( “how to backtest an EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester”).

Conclusion

This robot follows a coherent technical methodology, with no aggressive risk approach, and is entirely based on objective signals: Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and RSI. It is designed for users who want a clear and transparent strategy and who are able to perform their own validation using the Strategy Tester.

Эксперты
Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor is built on a solid technical approach focused on trend reversals. Its goal is not to catch every market movement, but to identify high-probability reversal zones through the confluence of multiple reliable technical signals. The robot analyzes market conditions using several complementary indicators: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. This combination helps avoid premature entries and focuses on moments where price momentum truly confirms a
Equity Increaser Pro MT5
Warren Giddings
Эксперты
Equity Increaser Pro MT5 – The Ultimate Trend-Following Solution for USD/JPY Turn small accounts into large accounts with Equity Increaser Pro MT5! Equity Increaser Pro MT5 is a cutting-edge trend-following Expert Advisor designed for the USD/JPY M15 timeframe . Built on years of research and real-market testing, this EA harnesses the power of trend momentum to consistently grow equity over time. With an initial balance of just $10, this system has scaled to over $715,000 in 7 years – all while
Imperator Expert Advisor
Igor Widiger
Эксперты
Imperator Expert Advisor — ваш надежный помощник в принятии прибыльных торговых решений. Наш алгоритм и профессиональный анализ помогут вам максимизировать прибыль. Благодаря нашему опыту мы поможем вам достичь ваших торговых целей. Наш экспертный советник основан на комплексном анализе рынка и передовых торговых стратегиях. Мы предлагаем различные настройки для индивидуальной настройки вашей торговли. Советник отслеживает рынки, выявляет возможности и совершает сделки в режиме реального времени
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
Эксперты
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Эксперты
The Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It identifies supply and demand zones based on price consolidation patterns and trades on zone retests (taps). This EA generates trades when price returns to valid zones after an initial breakout, with configurable risk management. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1, but you can test and optimize on any other instrument or timeframe. The system detects zones through conso
FREE
Weekly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Русский (Russe) – Weekly Levels Pro Weekly Levels Pro – Ключевые недельные уровни – это простой и эффективный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически отображает четыре наиболее важных уровня каждой торговой недели: Максимум недели (Weekly High) → естественный уровень сопротивления Минимум недели (Weekly Low) → естественный уровень поддержки Цена открытия недели (Weekly Open) → ориентир для тенденции Цена закрытия недели (Weekly Close) → индикатор силы быков или медведей Преимущес
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Эксперты
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
AI Swing EA Meta5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Glow Beyond Time
Ghaith Khaddour
Эксперты
Glow Beyond Time Добро пожаловать в новую эпоху торговли. Glow Beyond Time — это не просто еще один EA — это сложное решение, предназначенное для того, чтобы дать вам преимущество в постоянно меняющихся рынках. Созданный на основе передовой структуры, этот экспертный советник сочетает в себе современные стратегии с инновационными системами управления рисками, позволяя вам торговать с уверенностью и точностью. Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 100. J
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Эксперты
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
