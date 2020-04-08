ATR MANUAL FILTER

Manual ATR Filter – Precise Volatility Control Without Distortions

What is it?

ATR MANUAL FILTER is a tool designed for traders who value accuracy.

Instead of using automatic ATR calculations on all bars, you manually select only the candles that truly reflect the market's behavior. This allows you to exclude news spikes, extreme candles, and noise that distort volatility.

The indicator helps you understand how much potential movement is left and whether the current move is already exhausted.

Why do you need it?

Saves time – no need to calculate ATR manually

Provides a realistic ATR based on trader judgment

Displays how much of the daily range is already used

Shows remaining movement potential based on average ATR

Warns when the candle has exceeded 75% of the daily range (customizable)

Features

Manual bar selection – click on any candle on the chart

Automatic arrows and numbering for each selected bar

Table with full bar data: High and Low ATR value Percentage of daily range passed

Warning when a candle exceeds the defined daily range threshold (configurable)

Modern, compact control panel with reset button

Autosave feature

Click again to remove a bar

What’s shown in the screenshot

On the left side: a table showing selected candles with values for High, Low, ATR, and percentage passed.

Below the table, you’ll see:

Average ATR

Max and Min ATR

Used %

Remaining % of movement

Also shown: a warning message triggered when a candle exceeds 75% of the daily ATR — signaling that the move may be over, and entering in trend continuation could carry higher risk.

This threshold is customizable – set it to 70%, 90%, or any value depending on your strategy.

On the chart: selected bars are marked with arrows and numbers. This demonstrates how traders can handpick valid candles and eliminate abnormal ones to calculate a more realistic ATR.

Who is it for?

Traders using levels, Price Action, and volatility analysis

Those who want to track the real market strength

Scalpers and day traders needing accurate daily range context

ATR MANUAL FILTER is not just an indicator – it’s a thinking tool for faster, cleaner, and smarter decisions.

Created by: isa mainazarov



