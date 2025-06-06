Gold Oracle Scalper Adaptive
- Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 6 June 2025
- Activations: 20
Gold Oracle M1 - Adaptive Strategy for GOLD with Dynamic Risk Management
Introducing Gold Oracle, a meticulously developed and tested Expert Advisor (EA) specifically for trading the GOLD (XAUUSD) asset on the M1 timeframe. This EA is the result of extensive research and optimization, seeking a balance between profitability and, crucially, robust risk management that adapts to different market conditions.
Gold Oracle represents a sophisticated and risk-focused approach to automated Gold trading. Get your copy and explore the potential of an adaptive and robust strategy!
Input Parameters:
GoldOracle offers a wide range of customizable parameters, allowing you to adjust the robot to your preferences and market analysis. Check out the main available configuration categories:
1. General Account and Operation Settings:
Selection of the Operating Timeframe: Allows you to choose the chart timeframe on which the robot will operate.
Definition of the Standard Lot for Entries: Controls the financial volume of each trade.
Trailing Stop Option and its Distance: Activates and sets the distance for the automatic profit-protection feature.
Safety Margin for the Trailing Stop: (New Feature) Adds a fine-tuning adjustment to ensure the stop-loss movement is always accepted by the broker, making the profit protection more robust and reliable across different trading environments.
Unique Identifier (Magic Number): Sets an exclusive code so the robot manages only its own orders.
Log File Configuration: Allows you to name the file that will record the EA's activities.
2. Risk Management:
- Setting the Absolute Maximum Stop Loss per Operation (in Pips).
- Options for Dynamic Structural Stop Loss (based on ATR and structure points).
- Lookback Parameters for Structure (Buy/Sell).
- ATR Settings for SL Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).
3. Take Profit Target Setting:
- Dynamic Take Profit Option (based on ATR).
- ATR Settings for TP Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).
4. Entry Trigger Systems (Triggers):
- Standard Trigger (Based on MACD and MA Crossover):
- Confirmation Window for Signals.
- Configurable Parameters for Indicators (MA, CCI, ADX).
- Optional Price vs. MA200 Filter.
- Option for Moving Average Crossover Trigger (e.g. MA20 vs MA200).
- Detailed MACD Settings (Periods, Applied Price).
- Optional MACD Histogram Filter for Validation.
5. Additional Filters and Entry Confirmation:
- Volume Filter (with lookback period and multiplier).
- Moving Average Direction Filter (with minimum distance and slope).
- Optional RSI Filter on Lower Timeframe (M1) to avoid entries in short-term extreme conditions.
- Optional Validation of Indicator Conditions at Trigger Moment.
6. Signal Scoring System (Standard Triggers):
- Setting Points for Confirmation Criteria (ADX, CCI, Slope, etc.).
- Setting Minimum Score for Entries (Buy/Sell - Standard Triggers).
7. Operational and Performance Controls:
- Allowance for Sell Trades.
- List of Time Zones (UTC) to Block Sell Trades.
- Setting Limits for Sequential Trades (Maximum Number, Minimum Interval).
- Time Zone Filter (UTC) for Opening New Positions.
- Filter to Avoid New Positions Close to Market Close on Friday. Dynamic Lot Options (including legacy mode and advanced mode based on hourly/daily performance).
8. Overbought/Oversold (OBS) Closing System:
- Activation/Deactivation of the OBS Closing System.
- Configurable Parameters for OBS Indicators (RSI, Stochastic).
- Minimum Time Required in Position to Activate OBS Closing.
- Minimum Score Required to Trigger OBS Closing.
- Option to Use Additional Indicators in the OBS System (Williams %R, MFI, Bollinger Bands).
9. Initialization and Log Settings:
- Number of "Warm-up" Bars for Indicator Initialization.
- Customizable Name for the Trade Log File.
Note:Use the new parameters suitable for the MQL5 tester:
Recently, we had to make some adjustments to the EA's code to comply with new guidelines and rules required by the platform. These changes, while preserving the essence of the strategy, may cause backtests using older settings to show different results from what you might have seen in previous demonstrations.
It is important to emphasize that GoldOracle remains the same robust program, using the same adaptive logic to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. The core strategy that makes it effective has not been changed.
To help you and ensure you have the best testing experience with the most current version, we have a new .set file available. This file contains parameters already optimized for the updated version of the EA, reflecting the adjustments we mentioned. With it, you will obtain much more consistent backtest results.
