Gold Oracle Scalper Adaptive

Gold Oracle M1 - Adaptive Strategy for GOLD with Dynamic Risk Management

Introducing Gold Oracle, a meticulously developed and tested Expert Advisor (EA) specifically for trading the GOLD (XAUUSD) asset on the M1 timeframe. This EA is the result of extensive research and optimization, seeking a balance between profitability and, crucially, robust risk management that adapts to different market conditions.

If you are looking for an automated Gold trading solution that prioritizes consistency and capital preservation through intelligent mechanisms, Gold Oracle is the one for you.

Strategy Overview:
Gold Oracle employs a multi-indicator approach to identify high probability trading opportunities in the volatile Gold market.

Entries are triggered only when a confluence of signals confirms a favorable buy or sell setup, aligned (optionally) with the long-term trend.

Advanced Risk Management and Features:
The real differentiator of Gold Oracle lies in its advanced risk management and market adaptation mechanisms:
Adaptive Structural Stop Loss: Instead of a fixed Stop Loss in pips, which may be inappropriate in different volatility conditions, the EA calculates the initial Stop Loss based on the recent market structure (last significant tops/bottoms, defined by a configurable lookback period). This allows the Stop Loss to dynamically adjust to current volatility, giving the price enough breathing room in normal conditions, but protecting capital against excessive adverse movements.

Proprietary Time Filter (Session Management): Through extensive backtesting analysis (including the 2013-2025 period), we have identified specific periods of the day (UTC) that historically present higher risk and unfavorable volatility for this strategy on Gold. Gold Oracle incorporates an intelligent time filter that prevents new positions from being opened during these high-risk windows, focusing operations on periods with the best historical risk/reward ratio. This contributes significantly to the smoothing of the capital curve and avoids many unnecessary losses. (Users can enable/disable this filter).

Adaptive Dynamic Lot Size (Period Risk Management): Going one step further than the time filter, the EA has an optional system for dynamic adjustment of the lot size. Recognizing that even within the permitted operating hours, some periods may carry a higher residual risk (especially related to the transition between sessions or potential overnight exposure), the EA can be configured to automatically use a reduced lot size during these specific sub-periods. At times identified as having lower historical risk, it reverts to operating with the standard lot defined by the user. This feature has proven in testing to be extremely effective in reducing the maximum percentage and absolute drawdown, offering an additional robust layer of capital protection. (Users can enable/disable and configure the standard lot and reduced lot size). Optional Trailing Stop: Includes a standard pip-based trailing stop functionality to protect profits as the market moves favorably. (Users can enable/disable and set the distance in pips).

Configurable Parameters:
The EA offers flexibility through well-organized input parameters.
This allows advanced users to tailor the EA to their risk preferences and specific broker conditions, although the default settings are already optimized based on our testing.

Gold Oracle represents a sophisticated and risk-focused approach to automated Gold trading. Get your copy and explore the potential of an adaptive and robust strategy!

Input Parameters:

GoldOracle offers a wide range of customizable parameters, allowing you to adjust the robot to your preferences and market analysis. Check out the main available configuration categories:

1. General Account and Operation Settings:

    1. Selection of the Operating Timeframe: Allows you to choose the chart timeframe on which the robot will operate.

    2. Definition of the Standard Lot for Entries: Controls the financial volume of each trade.

    3. Trailing Stop Option and its Distance: Activates and sets the distance for the automatic profit-protection feature.

    4. Safety Margin for the Trailing Stop: (New Feature) Adds a fine-tuning adjustment to ensure the stop-loss movement is always accepted by the broker, making the profit protection more robust and reliable across different trading environments.

    5. Unique Identifier (Magic Number): Sets an exclusive code so the robot manages only its own orders.

    6. Log File Configuration: Allows you to name the file that will record the EA's activities.

2. Risk Management:

  1. Setting the Absolute Maximum Stop Loss per Operation (in Pips).
  2. Options for Dynamic Structural Stop Loss (based on ATR and structure points).
  3. Lookback Parameters for Structure (Buy/Sell).
  4. ATR Settings for SL Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).

3. Take Profit Target Setting:

  1. Dynamic Take Profit Option (based on ATR).
  2. ATR Settings for TP Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).

4. Entry Trigger Systems (Triggers):

  1. Standard Trigger (Based on MACD and MA Crossover):
  2. Confirmation Window for Signals.
  3. Configurable Parameters for Indicators (MA, CCI, ADX).
  4. Optional Price vs. MA200 Filter.
  5. Option for Moving Average Crossover Trigger (e.g. MA20 vs MA200).
  6. Detailed MACD Settings (Periods, Applied Price).
  7. Optional MACD Histogram Filter for Validation.

5. Additional Filters and Entry Confirmation:

  1. Volume Filter (with lookback period and multiplier).
  2. Moving Average Direction Filter (with minimum distance and slope).
  3. Optional RSI Filter on Lower Timeframe (M1) to avoid entries in short-term extreme conditions.
  4. Optional Validation of Indicator Conditions at Trigger Moment.

6. Signal Scoring System (Standard Triggers):

  1. Setting Points for Confirmation Criteria (ADX, CCI, Slope, etc.).
  2. Setting Minimum Score for Entries (Buy/Sell - Standard Triggers).

7. Operational and Performance Controls:

  1. Allowance for Sell Trades.
  2. List of Time Zones (UTC) to Block Sell Trades.
  3. Setting Limits for Sequential Trades (Maximum Number, Minimum Interval).
  4. Time Zone Filter (UTC) for Opening New Positions.
  5. Filter to Avoid New Positions Close to Market Close on Friday. Dynamic Lot Options (including legacy mode and advanced mode based on hourly/daily performance).

8. Overbought/Oversold (OBS) Closing System:

  1. Activation/Deactivation of the OBS Closing System.
  2. Configurable Parameters for OBS Indicators (RSI, Stochastic).
  3. Minimum Time Required in Position to Activate OBS Closing.
  4. Minimum Score Required to Trigger OBS Closing.
  5. Option to Use Additional Indicators in the OBS System (Williams %R, MFI, Bollinger Bands).

9. Initialization and Log Settings:

  1. Number of "Warm-up" Bars for Indicator Initialization.
  2. Customizable Name for the Trade Log File.

Note:

Use the new parameters suitable for the MQL5 tester:

Recently, we had to make some adjustments to the EA's code to comply with new guidelines and rules required by the platform. These changes, while preserving the essence of the strategy, may cause backtests using older settings to show different results from what you might have seen in previous demonstrations.

It is important to emphasize that  GoldOracle remains the same robust program, using the same adaptive logic to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. The core strategy that makes it effective has not been changed.

To help you and ensure you have the best testing experience with the most current version, we have a new  .set file available. This file contains parameters already optimized for the updated version of the EA, reflecting the adjustments we mentioned. With it, you will obtain much more consistent backtest results.

Want the Best Backtest Results?

Visit our profile and get our optimized settings! Just copy and paste to see the EA's true potential.

Access the settings here: https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/algocoderfx/news

Or send us a message and we will get back to you with your .set file for Backtest on MT5.


Önerilen ürünler
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlashTrader Pro – Forex için Scalping Uzman Danışmanı Genel Açıklama FlashTrader Pro, Forex piyasasında scalping ve kısa vadeli işlemler için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Expert Advisor’dır. Belirlenen zaman ve volatilite koşulları sağlandığında ani fiyat hareketlerine tepki vererek işlem açar. Küçük bir emir gridi, kar koruma için trailing stop ve maliyetleri düşürmek için spread kontrolü kullanır. Düşük spreadli pariteler (EURUSD, GBPUSD vb.) için idealdir. EA Ayarları Risk Yönetimi MaxS
MACD Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Hedge EA: Çok Yönlü ve Güçlü Stratejik Robot   candleforms.co 1. Formasyon Tabanlı Strateji: MACD ve RSI Uyumu MACD Hedge EA, MACD ve RSI göstergelerini bir araya getirerek teknik açıdan güçlü alım/satım sinyalleri üretir. MACD: Trendin yönünü ve momentumunu belirler. RSI: Aşırı alım/satım bölgeleriyle birlikte trendin gücünü filtreler. Bu kombinasyon sayesinde sadece güçlü ve teknik olarak doğrulanmış sinyallerle işleme girilir. 2. 6 Stratejili Modüler Yapı Robot, kullanıcıya 6  farklı
The Hybrid
Szymon Palczynski
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Otomatik Grid Ticaret Stratejisi Grid Balance EA,  MQL5 ile geliştirilmiş, son derece özelleştirilebilir ve güçlü bir grid trading aracıdır. Alım ve satım emirlerini otomatik olarak açar, her işlem için ayrı take-profit seviyeleri belirler ve toplam kâr hedefine ulaşıldığında tüm pozisyonları kapatarak otomatik işlem sürecini sadeleştirir ve optimize eder. Verimlilik ve disiplin gerektiren grid trading için güvenilir bir yardımcıdır. EA'mızı şimdi sadece 93'e alın, fiyat 150'ye çıkmadan önce Bu
Tempest Alpha
Thitiwut Petcharat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tempest Alpha is a multi-strategy grid trading EA that implements smart grid algorithms with comprehensive position management and risk controls. The EA evaluates market conditions using market regime analysis and volatility measurements to determine optimal entry and exit positions. Key Features Multi-Strategy Architecture : Each strategy operates independently with unique parameters and grid management. Dynamic Grid Management : Dynamic Grid Spacing with Partial Close Mechanism during favorabl
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Yardımcı programlar
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bir lotta ortalama ile yeni siparişler ekleme yeteneği ile manuel ticaret için EA. Parti hacmini, emirler arasındaki adımı değiştirerek, açık pozisyon sayısını ve toplam lot hacmini sınırlandırarak riski yönetebilirsiniz. Grafikte serbestçe hareket ettirilebilen bir takip eden durdurma, sanal zararı durdurma ve sanal kar alma vardır. Yerleşik ticaret simülatörünün yardımıyla, strateji test cihazında EA'nın nasıl çalıştığını kontrol edebilirsiniz. MT5 test cihazında sanal SL ve TP hatlarının manu
Risk Manager Best
Pavel Malyshko
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Manager Best: The Benchmark for Professional Money Management Why do I consider this utility the best solution on the market? The answer is simple: it was created by a trader for traders who value their time and money. Unlike overloaded alternatives, it doesn't have a single unnecessary feature that could distract you from chart analysis. This is a tool that turns routine risk calculations into instant action. Here are the key advantages, broken down into sections: 1. Intuitive Interfac
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
FxS Zone Recovery EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Uzman Danışmanlar
FxS Bölge Kurtarma EA Nihai Kurtarma Tabanlı Ticaret Çözümünüz FxS Zone Recovery EA, işlemlerinizi yönetmenize ve akıllı pozisyon ölçeklemesi yoluyla kayıplardan kurtulmanıza yardımcı olmak için sağlam Zone Recovery stratejisini kullanan MetaTrader 5 için güçlü, esnek ve sezgisel bir Uzman Danışmandır. Hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu EA, 11 giriş stratejisi, özelleştirilebilir kurtarma mekanikleri ve temiz bir görsel pano arayüzü kullanarak çeşitli piyasa koşul
GRV Grid MT5
Roman Gergert
Uzman Danışmanlar
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyatla TP ve SL Ayarlayın – MT5 için Otomatik Emir Düzenleyici Her işlemde hassas TP ve SL fiyat seviyelerini otomatik ayarlar ️ Tüm pariteler ve EAlar ile çalışır, sembol veya sihirli numaraya göre filtrelenebilir Bu Expert Advisor, doğrudan fiyat değerlerini (örneğin EURUSD için 1.12345) kullanarak işlemlerinize tam Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyeleri tanımlamanıza ve uygulamanıza olanak tanır. Puan veya pip yok. Tüm emirlerde veya sembol/magic number filtresiyle temiz ve doğr
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
GoldMaster Scalper
Paline Maina
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAScalperEA is a powerful and agile trading robot designed for fast-paced scalping on the M1 chart. Combining a dynamic Moving Average crossover system with smart chart pattern detection, it ensures high-probability entries in trending markets. Featuring robust risk management, customizable lot sizing, trailing stops, and trend filtering across multiple timeframes, MAScalperEA is your trusted tool for navigating the fast world of Forex scalping with confidence and precision. Perfect for traders
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.21 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Smart Grid, MetaTrader 4 ve MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen tam özellikli bir ticaret danışmanı olup, klasik grid ticareti stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Robot bağımsız olarak pozisyonları açar, yönetir ve kısmen kapatır; piyasa değişikliklerine uyum sağlayan verimli bir emir ızgarası oluşturur. 15 yıllık geliştirmenin ardından danışman binlerce değişken ve teste tabi tutulmuştur — bu, gerçek ve demo hesaplarda sistematik iyileştirmenin sonucudur. Set dosyaları, ürünün demo versiyonları, talimatl
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Mir Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mir Station MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions      Mir Station MT5   Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Mir Station MT5         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT5   is a plug and play system Mir Sta
ISS Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
ISS Station MT5      it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ISS Station MT5       Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation ISS Station MT5           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT5       is a plug and play system   ISS Stat
Alecto
Oleksandr Ziabriev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alecto — Mathematical Approach to Stable Trading Intelligent Trading Algorithm for MetaTrader 5 Alecto is an automated trading system based on mathematically refined price analysis algorithms. The advisor is designed for traders who value stability and reliability without unnecessary complexity. It analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and opens positions only when key conditions align, reducing the risk of false entries and increasing trading accuracy. Key Advantages: -Mathematical approac
Aurum Trader mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizi
MarSe MT5
Roman Gergert
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. Telegram channel Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d
Recovery Manager Pro MT5
Ianina Nadirova
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (364)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (62)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.71 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (79)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.55 (74)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (74)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
yanılsama       GoldSKY EA,   XAUUSD (altın) paritesi için güçlü bir günlük işlem programıdır. Ekibimiz tarafından geliştirilmiştir...       Cari hesap, ticari hesap, ticari çağrı!     Tüm ürünleri görüntüle:       https://www.mql5.com/tr/kullanıcılar/fxmanagedforexltd/satıcı IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Şirketin gerçek kârı 60.000 sterlinin üzerinde gerçekleşti. Güç Sinyali:   https://www.mql5.com/
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ABS EA Lansmanını Kutluyoruz: Sonraki 2 kopya için yeni ABS EA (XAUUSD)'yi özel lansman fiyatı olan 109$  (normal fiyat: 365$) ile satın alabilirsiniz. Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu:   ABS Kanalı . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Sinyali .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA Nedir? ABS EA, XAUUSD (Altın) için H1 zaman diliminde özel olarak geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Martingale sistemi üzerine kuruludur ve dahili risk kontrolleri ile traderların kâr
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (126)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.2 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye uydurulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım, 15 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulunma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (493)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gerçek izleme. Dürüst testler. Sıfır abartı. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Teknik detaylara geçmeden önce bilmeniz gereken iki önemli şey var: PipsHunter, gerçek para ile çalışan bir izleme sinyali tarafından doğrulanmıştır. EA birkaç aydır gerçek bir hesapta (Pepperstone) canlı olarak işlem yapıyor ve tüm izleme tamamen herkese açıktır. Hiçbir simülasyon yok, gizli hesap yok, yalnızca “mükemmel backtest” yok — gerçek işlem sonuçları EA’nın gerçek performansını kanıtlıyor. Backtestler %100 dü
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.59 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.89 (102)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.68 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25+ yıllık deneyimli yazarın, martingale veya ızgaralar olmadan herhangi bir varlık ticareti için profesyonel ticaret danışmanı. Çoğu üst düzey danışman yükselen altınla çalışır. Testlerde harika görünürler... altın yükselirken. Ama trend tükendiğinde ne olacak? Kim mevduatınızı koruyacak? HTTP EA sonsuz büyümeye inanmaz — değişen piyasaya uyum sağlar ve yatırım portföyünüzü genişçe çeşitlendirmek ve mevduatınızı korumak için tasarlanmıştır. Büyüme, düşüş, yan piyasa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
Göstergeler
Master the volatile Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M1 timeframe with the  Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro . This indicator is not just another tool, but an advanced trading engine, meticulously designed to provide scalpers with high-precision entry signals, filtering out noise and focusing on robust confluences. The Challenge of Gold M1 Scalping: Scalping, especially on an asset like Gold on the M1, demands speed, precision, and an exceptional ability to identify momentary reversals and
Easytrend Gold MT5
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
Göstergeler
Tired of confusing indicators, especially when trading the volatile Gold market? EasyTrend   Gold MT5 is designed to tame Gold's volatility on   any timeframe . It harnesses the power of ATR to translate Gold's sharp movements into a single, clear, and dynamic trend line that cuts through the noise. Whether you are scalping on M1 or swing trading on H4, you can visualize the trend's direction and strength, easily identify consolidation periods, and gain an intuitive insight into when it's time t
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt