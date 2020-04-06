Gold Oracle Scalper Adaptive

Gold Oracle M1 - Adaptive Strategy for GOLD with Dynamic Risk Management

Introducing Gold Oracle, a meticulously developed and tested Expert Advisor (EA) specifically for trading the GOLD (XAUUSD) asset on the M1 timeframe. This EA is the result of extensive research and optimization, seeking a balance between profitability and, crucially, robust risk management that adapts to different market conditions.

If you are looking for an automated Gold trading solution that prioritizes consistency and capital preservation through intelligent mechanisms, Gold Oracle is the one for you.

Strategy Overview:
Gold Oracle employs a multi-indicator approach to identify high probability trading opportunities in the volatile Gold market.

Entries are triggered only when a confluence of signals confirms a favorable buy or sell setup, aligned (optionally) with the long-term trend.

Advanced Risk Management and Features:
The real differentiator of Gold Oracle lies in its advanced risk management and market adaptation mechanisms:
Adaptive Structural Stop Loss: Instead of a fixed Stop Loss in pips, which may be inappropriate in different volatility conditions, the EA calculates the initial Stop Loss based on the recent market structure (last significant tops/bottoms, defined by a configurable lookback period). This allows the Stop Loss to dynamically adjust to current volatility, giving the price enough breathing room in normal conditions, but protecting capital against excessive adverse movements.

Proprietary Time Filter (Session Management): Through extensive backtesting analysis (including the 2013-2025 period), we have identified specific periods of the day (UTC) that historically present higher risk and unfavorable volatility for this strategy on Gold. Gold Oracle incorporates an intelligent time filter that prevents new positions from being opened during these high-risk windows, focusing operations on periods with the best historical risk/reward ratio. This contributes significantly to the smoothing of the capital curve and avoids many unnecessary losses. (Users can enable/disable this filter).

Adaptive Dynamic Lot Size (Period Risk Management): Going one step further than the time filter, the EA has an optional system for dynamic adjustment of the lot size. Recognizing that even within the permitted operating hours, some periods may carry a higher residual risk (especially related to the transition between sessions or potential overnight exposure), the EA can be configured to automatically use a reduced lot size during these specific sub-periods. At times identified as having lower historical risk, it reverts to operating with the standard lot defined by the user. This feature has proven in testing to be extremely effective in reducing the maximum percentage and absolute drawdown, offering an additional robust layer of capital protection. (Users can enable/disable and configure the standard lot and reduced lot size). Optional Trailing Stop: Includes a standard pip-based trailing stop functionality to protect profits as the market moves favorably. (Users can enable/disable and set the distance in pips).

Configurable Parameters:
The EA offers flexibility through well-organized input parameters.
This allows advanced users to tailor the EA to their risk preferences and specific broker conditions, although the default settings are already optimized based on our testing.

Gold Oracle represents a sophisticated and risk-focused approach to automated Gold trading. Get your copy and explore the potential of an adaptive and robust strategy!

Input Parameters:

GoldOracle offers a wide range of customizable parameters, allowing you to adjust the robot to your preferences and market analysis. Check out the main available configuration categories:

1. General Account and Operation Settings:

    1. Selection of the Operating Timeframe: Allows you to choose the chart timeframe on which the robot will operate.

    2. Definition of the Standard Lot for Entries: Controls the financial volume of each trade.

    3. Trailing Stop Option and its Distance: Activates and sets the distance for the automatic profit-protection feature.

    4. Safety Margin for the Trailing Stop: (New Feature) Adds a fine-tuning adjustment to ensure the stop-loss movement is always accepted by the broker, making the profit protection more robust and reliable across different trading environments.

    5. Unique Identifier (Magic Number): Sets an exclusive code so the robot manages only its own orders.

    6. Log File Configuration: Allows you to name the file that will record the EA's activities.

2. Risk Management:

  1. Setting the Absolute Maximum Stop Loss per Operation (in Pips).
  2. Options for Dynamic Structural Stop Loss (based on ATR and structure points).
  3. Lookback Parameters for Structure (Buy/Sell).
  4. ATR Settings for SL Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).

3. Take Profit Target Setting:

  1. Dynamic Take Profit Option (based on ATR).
  2. ATR Settings for TP Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).

4. Entry Trigger Systems (Triggers):

  1. Standard Trigger (Based on MACD and MA Crossover):
  2. Confirmation Window for Signals.
  3. Configurable Parameters for Indicators (MA, CCI, ADX).
  4. Optional Price vs. MA200 Filter.
  5. Option for Moving Average Crossover Trigger (e.g. MA20 vs MA200).
  6. Detailed MACD Settings (Periods, Applied Price).
  7. Optional MACD Histogram Filter for Validation.

5. Additional Filters and Entry Confirmation:

  1. Volume Filter (with lookback period and multiplier).
  2. Moving Average Direction Filter (with minimum distance and slope).
  3. Optional RSI Filter on Lower Timeframe (M1) to avoid entries in short-term extreme conditions.
  4. Optional Validation of Indicator Conditions at Trigger Moment.

6. Signal Scoring System (Standard Triggers):

  1. Setting Points for Confirmation Criteria (ADX, CCI, Slope, etc.).
  2. Setting Minimum Score for Entries (Buy/Sell - Standard Triggers).

7. Operational and Performance Controls:

  1. Allowance for Sell Trades.
  2. List of Time Zones (UTC) to Block Sell Trades.
  3. Setting Limits for Sequential Trades (Maximum Number, Minimum Interval).
  4. Time Zone Filter (UTC) for Opening New Positions.
  5. Filter to Avoid New Positions Close to Market Close on Friday. Dynamic Lot Options (including legacy mode and advanced mode based on hourly/daily performance).

8. Overbought/Oversold (OBS) Closing System:

  1. Activation/Deactivation of the OBS Closing System.
  2. Configurable Parameters for OBS Indicators (RSI, Stochastic).
  3. Minimum Time Required in Position to Activate OBS Closing.
  4. Minimum Score Required to Trigger OBS Closing.
  5. Option to Use Additional Indicators in the OBS System (Williams %R, MFI, Bollinger Bands).

9. Initialization and Log Settings:

  1. Number of "Warm-up" Bars for Indicator Initialization.
  2. Customizable Name for the Trade Log File.

Note:

Use the new parameters suitable for the MQL5 tester:

Recently, we had to make some adjustments to the EA's code to comply with new guidelines and rules required by the platform. These changes, while preserving the essence of the strategy, may cause backtests using older settings to show different results from what you might have seen in previous demonstrations.

It is important to emphasize that  GoldOracle remains the same robust program, using the same adaptive logic to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. The core strategy that makes it effective has not been changed.

To help you and ensure you have the best testing experience with the most current version, we have a new  .set file available. This file contains parameters already optimized for the updated version of the EA, reflecting the adjustments we mentioned. With it, you will obtain much more consistent backtest results.

Want the Best Backtest Results?

Visit our profile and get our optimized settings! Just copy and paste to see the EA's true potential.

Access the settings here: https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/algocoderfx/news

Or send us a message and we will get back to you with your .set file for Backtest on MT5.


作者のその他のプロダクト
Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
インディケータ
Master the volatile Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M1 timeframe with the  Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro . This indicator is not just another tool, but an advanced trading engine, meticulously designed to provide scalpers with high-precision entry signals, filtering out noise and focusing on robust confluences. The Challenge of Gold M1 Scalping: Scalping, especially on an asset like Gold on the M1, demands speed, precision, and an exceptional ability to identify momentary reversals and
Easytrend Gold MT5
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
インディケータ
複雑なインジケーター、特にボラティリティの高いゴールド市場での取引にうんざりしていませんか？EasyTrend Gold MT5は、あらゆる時間足でゴールドのボラティリティを抑制するために設計されました。ATRの力を活用して、ゴールドの急激な動きを、ノイズを排除した一本の明確でダイナミックなトレンドラインに変換します。 M1でのスキャルピングであれ、H4でのスイングトレードであれ、トレンドの方向性と強さを視覚化し、レンジ相場（持ち合い期間）を容易に特定し、XAU/USDでいつ行動すべきかについての直感的な洞察を得ることができます。 その他の推奨資産 EasyTrendはゴールドのようなボラティリティの高い資産に最適化されていますが、そのロジックは、強いトレンドで知られる様々な市場でも非常に効果的です。 主要FX通貨ペア:   EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY 株価指数:   US500 (S&P 500), US100 (NASDAQ), GER30 (DAX) 暗号資産:   BTC/USD (ビットコイン), ETH/USD (イーサリアム) 商品 (コモディティ
