Gold Oracle Scalper Adaptive

Gold Oracle M1 - Adaptive Strategy for GOLD with Dynamic Risk Management

Introducing Gold Oracle, a meticulously developed and tested Expert Advisor (EA) specifically for trading the GOLD (XAUUSD) asset on the M1 timeframe. This EA is the result of extensive research and optimization, seeking a balance between profitability and, crucially, robust risk management that adapts to different market conditions.

If you are looking for an automated Gold trading solution that prioritizes consistency and capital preservation through intelligent mechanisms, Gold Oracle is the one for you.

Strategy Overview:
Gold Oracle employs a multi-indicator approach to identify high probability trading opportunities in the volatile Gold market.

Entries are triggered only when a confluence of signals confirms a favorable buy or sell setup, aligned (optionally) with the long-term trend.

Advanced Risk Management and Features:
The real differentiator of Gold Oracle lies in its advanced risk management and market adaptation mechanisms:
Adaptive Structural Stop Loss: Instead of a fixed Stop Loss in pips, which may be inappropriate in different volatility conditions, the EA calculates the initial Stop Loss based on the recent market structure (last significant tops/bottoms, defined by a configurable lookback period). This allows the Stop Loss to dynamically adjust to current volatility, giving the price enough breathing room in normal conditions, but protecting capital against excessive adverse movements.

Proprietary Time Filter (Session Management): Through extensive backtesting analysis (including the 2013-2025 period), we have identified specific periods of the day (UTC) that historically present higher risk and unfavorable volatility for this strategy on Gold. Gold Oracle incorporates an intelligent time filter that prevents new positions from being opened during these high-risk windows, focusing operations on periods with the best historical risk/reward ratio. This contributes significantly to the smoothing of the capital curve and avoids many unnecessary losses. (Users can enable/disable this filter).

Adaptive Dynamic Lot Size (Period Risk Management): Going one step further than the time filter, the EA has an optional system for dynamic adjustment of the lot size. Recognizing that even within the permitted operating hours, some periods may carry a higher residual risk (especially related to the transition between sessions or potential overnight exposure), the EA can be configured to automatically use a reduced lot size during these specific sub-periods. At times identified as having lower historical risk, it reverts to operating with the standard lot defined by the user. This feature has proven in testing to be extremely effective in reducing the maximum percentage and absolute drawdown, offering an additional robust layer of capital protection. (Users can enable/disable and configure the standard lot and reduced lot size). Optional Trailing Stop: Includes a standard pip-based trailing stop functionality to protect profits as the market moves favorably. (Users can enable/disable and set the distance in pips).

Configurable Parameters:
The EA offers flexibility through well-organized input parameters.
This allows advanced users to tailor the EA to their risk preferences and specific broker conditions, although the default settings are already optimized based on our testing.

Gold Oracle represents a sophisticated and risk-focused approach to automated Gold trading. Get your copy and explore the potential of an adaptive and robust strategy!

Input Parameters:

GoldOracle offers a wide range of customizable parameters, allowing you to adjust the robot to your preferences and market analysis. Check out the main available configuration categories:

1. General Account and Operation Settings:

    1. Selection of the Operating Timeframe: Allows you to choose the chart timeframe on which the robot will operate.

    2. Definition of the Standard Lot for Entries: Controls the financial volume of each trade.

    3. Trailing Stop Option and its Distance: Activates and sets the distance for the automatic profit-protection feature.

    4. Safety Margin for the Trailing Stop: (New Feature) Adds a fine-tuning adjustment to ensure the stop-loss movement is always accepted by the broker, making the profit protection more robust and reliable across different trading environments.

    5. Unique Identifier (Magic Number): Sets an exclusive code so the robot manages only its own orders.

    6. Log File Configuration: Allows you to name the file that will record the EA's activities.

2. Risk Management:

  1. Setting the Absolute Maximum Stop Loss per Operation (in Pips).
  2. Options for Dynamic Structural Stop Loss (based on ATR and structure points).
  3. Lookback Parameters for Structure (Buy/Sell).
  4. ATR Settings for SL Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).

3. Take Profit Target Setting:

  1. Dynamic Take Profit Option (based on ATR).
  2. ATR Settings for TP Calculation (Period, Multiplier - Buy/Sell).

4. Entry Trigger Systems (Triggers):

  1. Standard Trigger (Based on MACD and MA Crossover):
  2. Confirmation Window for Signals.
  3. Configurable Parameters for Indicators (MA, CCI, ADX).
  4. Optional Price vs. MA200 Filter.
  5. Option for Moving Average Crossover Trigger (e.g. MA20 vs MA200).
  6. Detailed MACD Settings (Periods, Applied Price).
  7. Optional MACD Histogram Filter for Validation.

5. Additional Filters and Entry Confirmation:

  1. Volume Filter (with lookback period and multiplier).
  2. Moving Average Direction Filter (with minimum distance and slope).
  3. Optional RSI Filter on Lower Timeframe (M1) to avoid entries in short-term extreme conditions.
  4. Optional Validation of Indicator Conditions at Trigger Moment.

6. Signal Scoring System (Standard Triggers):

  1. Setting Points for Confirmation Criteria (ADX, CCI, Slope, etc.).
  2. Setting Minimum Score for Entries (Buy/Sell - Standard Triggers).

7. Operational and Performance Controls:

  1. Allowance for Sell Trades.
  2. List of Time Zones (UTC) to Block Sell Trades.
  3. Setting Limits for Sequential Trades (Maximum Number, Minimum Interval).
  4. Time Zone Filter (UTC) for Opening New Positions.
  5. Filter to Avoid New Positions Close to Market Close on Friday. Dynamic Lot Options (including legacy mode and advanced mode based on hourly/daily performance).

8. Overbought/Oversold (OBS) Closing System:

  1. Activation/Deactivation of the OBS Closing System.
  2. Configurable Parameters for OBS Indicators (RSI, Stochastic).
  3. Minimum Time Required in Position to Activate OBS Closing.
  4. Minimum Score Required to Trigger OBS Closing.
  5. Option to Use Additional Indicators in the OBS System (Williams %R, MFI, Bollinger Bands).

9. Initialization and Log Settings:

  1. Number of "Warm-up" Bars for Indicator Initialization.
  2. Customizable Name for the Trade Log File.

Note:

Use the new parameters suitable for the MQL5 tester:

Recently, we had to make some adjustments to the EA's code to comply with new guidelines and rules required by the platform. These changes, while preserving the essence of the strategy, may cause backtests using older settings to show different results from what you might have seen in previous demonstrations.

It is important to emphasize that  GoldOracle remains the same robust program, using the same adaptive logic to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. The core strategy that makes it effective has not been changed.

To help you and ensure you have the best testing experience with the most current version, we have a new  .set file available. This file contains parameters already optimized for the updated version of the EA, reflecting the adjustments we mentioned. With it, you will obtain much more consistent backtest results.

Want the Best Backtest Results?

Visit our profile and get our optimized settings! Just copy and paste to see the EA's true potential.

Access the settings here: https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/algocoderfx/news

Or send us a message and we will get back to you with your .set file for Backtest on MT5.


Prodotti consigliati
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro – Expert Advisor per Scalping sul Forex Descrizione Generale FlashTrader Pro è un EA automatizzato progettato per lo scalping e il trading a breve termine sul Forex. Reagisce ai movimenti improvvisi dei prezzi aprendo trade quando sono soddisfatte le condizioni impostate su tempo e volatilità. Utilizza un piccolo grid di ordini, trailing stop per proteggere i profitti e controllo dello spread per ridurre i costi. Ottimale per coppie con spread basso (EURUSD, GBPUSD, ecc.).
MACD Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
MACD Hedge EA: Robot di Trading Intelligente Multi-Strategia   candleforms.co 1. Segnali Tecnici: Combinazione di MACD + RSI MACD Hedge EA genera segnali di ingresso utilizzando due indicatori principali: MACD : rileva la direzione e la forza del trend RSI : filtra condizioni di ipercomprato o ipervenduto per aumentare l'affidabilità La combinazione di questi due indicatori garantisce ingressi precisi e ben calibrati. 2. 6 Strategie Selezionabili Il robot supporta 6 strategie operative: Str
The Hybrid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3.67 (3)
Experts
Strategia di Trading Grid Automatica Grid Balance EA è uno strumento di grid trading potente e altamente personalizzabile, sviluppato in MQL5 . Apre automaticamente ordini di acquisto e vendita, assegna livelli di take-profit individuali per ogni operazione e chiude tutte le posizioni quando si raggiunge l’obiettivo complessivo di profitto, semplificando e ottimizzando l’intero processo di trading automatizzato. È un assistente affidabile per il grid trading che richiede efficienza e disciplina.
Tempest Alpha
Thitiwut Petcharat
Experts
Tempest Alpha is a multi-strategy grid trading EA that implements smart grid algorithms with comprehensive position management and risk controls. The EA evaluates market conditions using market regime analysis and volatility measurements to determine optimal entry and exit positions. Key Features Multi-Strategy Architecture : Each strategy operates independently with unique parameters and grid management. Dynamic Grid Management : Dynamic Grid Spacing with Partial Close Mechanism during favorabl
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Utilità
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA per il trading manuale con la possibilità di aggiungere nuovi ordini con la media in un lotto. Puoi gestire il rischio modificando il volume del lotto, il passaggio tra gli ordini e limitando il numero di posizioni aperte e il volume totale dei lotti. C'è un trailing stop, uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. Nel tester
Risk Manager Best
Pavel Malyshko
Utilità
Risk Manager Best: The Benchmark for Professional Money Management Why do I consider this utility the best solution on the market? The answer is simple: it was created by a trader for traders who value their time and money. Unlike overloaded alternatives, it doesn't have a single unnecessary feature that could distract you from chart analysis. This is a tool that turns routine risk calculations into instant action. Here are the key advantages, broken down into sections: 1. Intuitive Interfac
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
FxS Zone Recovery EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Experts
EA di recupero della zona FxS La tua soluzione definitiva per il trading basato sul recupero FxS Zone Recovery EA è un Expert Advisor potente, flessibile e intuitivo per MetaTrader 5 che utilizza la solida strategia Zone Recovery per aiutarti a gestire le operazioni e recuperare le perdite attraverso un'intelligente scalabilità delle posizioni. Progettato sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti, questo EA si adatta a diverse condizioni di mercato grazie a una selezione di 11
GRV Grid MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Imposta TP e SL per Prezzo – Modificatore automatico di ordini per MT5 Imposta automaticamente livelli di TP e SL precisi su qualsiasi operazione ️ Funziona con tutte le coppie e con tutti gli EAs, con filtro per simbolo o numero magico Questo Expert Advisor ti consente di definire e applicare livelli esatti di Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo diretti (es. : 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun punto, nessun pip. Solo una gestione precisa e pulita delle operazioni, per
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA si basa su questo articolo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIZIONI COMMERCIALI - Cerca che la coppia di valute scambiata al di sotto dell'EMA e del MACD del periodo X sia in territorio negativo. - Attendi che il prezzo superi l'EMA del periodo X, quindi assicurati che il MACD sia in procinto di passare da negativo a positivo o sia passato in territorio positivo entro cinque barre. - Vai long 10 pip sopra l'EMA a 20 periodi. - Ven
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
GoldMaster Scalper
Paline Maina
Experts
MAScalperEA is a powerful and agile trading robot designed for fast-paced scalping on the M1 chart. Combining a dynamic Moving Average crossover system with smart chart pattern detection, it ensures high-probability entries in trending markets. Featuring robust risk management, customizable lot sizing, trailing stops, and trend filtering across multiple timeframes, MAScalperEA is your trusted tool for navigating the fast world of Forex scalping with confidence and precision. Perfect for traders
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.21 (28)
Experts
VR Smart Grid è un consulente commerciale completo per MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5, costruito sulla base della classica strategia di grid trading. Il robot apre posizioni in modo indipendente, le gestisce e le chiude parzialmente, creando una griglia di ordini efficiente che si adatta ai cambiamenti del mercato. Dopo 15 anni di sviluppo, il consulente ha subito migliaia di variazioni e test — è il risultato del miglioramento sistematico su conti reali e demo. Sono disponibili file di set, versio
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Mir Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Mir Station MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions      Mir Station MT5   Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Mir Station MT5         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT5   is a plug and play system Mir Sta
ISS Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ISS Station MT5      it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ISS Station MT5       Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation ISS Station MT5           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT5       is a plug and play system   ISS Stat
Alecto
Oleksandr Ziabriev
Experts
Alecto — Mathematical Approach to Stable Trading Intelligent Trading Algorithm for MetaTrader 5 Alecto is an automated trading system based on mathematically refined price analysis algorithms. The advisor is designed for traders who value stability and reliability without unnecessary complexity. It analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and opens positions only when key conditions align, reducing the risk of false entries and increasing trading accuracy. Key Advantages: -Mathematical approac
Aurum Trader mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader mt5 combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare
MarSe MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. Telegram channel Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d
Recovery Manager Pro MT5
Ianina Nadirova
4.55 (11)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (364)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.74 (27)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (62)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.71 (14)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (79)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.55 (74)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (16)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (74)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (16)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusione       GoldSKY EA   è un potente programma di day trading per la coppia XAUUSD (oro). Sviluppato dal nostro team...       Conto corrente, conto aziendale, chiamata aziendale!     Visualizza tutti i prodotti:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  L'utile effettivo della società ammontava a oltre 60.000 sterline. Segnale di alimentazione:  
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Experts
Celebrazione del lancio di ABS EA: Per le prossime 2 copie , puoi ottenere il nuovo ABS EA (XAUUSD) a un prezzo speciale di lancio di $109  (prezzo regolare: $ 365 ) . Guida all'installazione e all'uso:   Canale ABS . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   Segnale ABS .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con contro
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (10)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (21)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (126)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.2 (20)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 15 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (493)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4 (3)
Experts
Monitoraggio reale. Test onesti. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Prima di entrare nei dettagli tecnici, ci sono due cose fondamentali che devi sapere: PipsHunter è confermato da un segnale di monitoraggio in denaro reale. L’EA sta operando in live da diversi mesi su un conto reale (Pepperstone) e il monitoraggio è completamente pubblico. Nessuna simulazione, nessun conto nascosto, nessun “solo backtest perfetti” — i risultati del trading reale confermano le prestazioni effettive. I b
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (38)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.59 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.89 (102)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.68 (22)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (25)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (7)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Altri dall’autore
Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
Indicatori
Master the volatile Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M1 timeframe with the  Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro . This indicator is not just another tool, but an advanced trading engine, meticulously designed to provide scalpers with high-precision entry signals, filtering out noise and focusing on robust confluences. The Challenge of Gold M1 Scalping: Scalping, especially on an asset like Gold on the M1, demands speed, precision, and an exceptional ability to identify momentary reversals and
Easytrend Gold MT5
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
Indicatori
Tired of confusing indicators, especially when trading the volatile Gold market? EasyTrend   Gold MT5 is designed to tame Gold's volatility on   any timeframe . It harnesses the power of ATR to translate Gold's sharp movements into a single, clear, and dynamic trend line that cuts through the noise. Whether you are scalping on M1 or swing trading on H4, you can visualize the trend's direction and strength, easily identify consolidation periods, and gain an intuitive insight into when it's time t
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione