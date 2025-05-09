Pipsylock

PipsyLock is a turnkey Expert Advisor designed to give traders and prop-firm operators rock-solid protection against exceeding their self-imposed or mandated daily loss limits. Once your live equity falls more than X% below the day’s opening balance, PipsyLock instantly:

  1. Closes every open position,

  2. Deletes all pending orders,

  3. Disables one-click/manual trading UI,

  4. Blocks any further trade attempts (EA- or manually-initiated) via a global‐account-wide lock,

  5. Sends mobile push & professional email notifications with full account details.

Every breach is persisted in a Global Variable so that even if the terminal, chart, or EA is restarted, PipsyLock remains locked until your next daily reset.


Key Features

  1. Configurable daily drawdown %, based on opening balance
  2. Instant account-level lock across all charts
  3. Closes and cancels all trades on breach
  4. Automatic 24 h reset at configurable time
  5. Zero-conflict with other EAs (runs on its own chart)

Use Cases

  1. Prop-Firm Compliance: Guarantee you never breach your funded‐account drawdown rules.
  2. Portfolio Managers: One EA per account (or MultiTerminal) gives account-wide discipline across dozens of terminals.
  3. Grid & Scalping EAs: Run PipsyLock in isolation to police your heavy-hitting strategy.
  4. Retail Traders: Enforce self-discipline automatically—no 2 a.m. “just one more” disasters

Roadmap & AI Add-On

  1. Coming Soon: AI-driven volatility forecasts, dynamic drawdown thresholds, and predictive “risk insights” delivered in-EA and via Slack/Telegram integration.
  2. Free Upgrade: All v1.x buyers receive the full AI Add-On pack at no extra cost when Version 2.0 launches

FAQ

  1. Can I run alongside other EAs? Yes—attach PipsyLock to one chart, your execution EA(s) to others. PipsyLock’s global intercept will still cancel trades account-wide.
  2. What if I want a fixed-hour reset (not 24 h from load)? Use the ResetTime input; it will reset on the next occurrence of that HH:MM each day.
  3. Can I change the drawdown basis?Today’s version uses opening balance. A custom-peak-equity variant is also available on request.
Stop losses are reactive. PipsyLock is proactive.
Guard your equity. Trade with confidence.


Filter:
Brian Ngugi
23
Brian Ngugi 2025.07.05 12:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Timothy Baraka
164
Reply from developer Timothy Baraka 2025.07.13 11:16
PipsyLock is built by traders who get it—no more second-guessing risk. Just focus on your edge, and let the system handle the discipline. The AI upgrade will take it even further—stay tuned!
Reply to review