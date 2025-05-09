PipsyLock is a turnkey Expert Advisor designed to give traders and prop-firm operators rock-solid protection against exceeding their self-imposed or mandated daily loss limits. Once your live equity falls more than X% below the day’s opening balance, PipsyLock instantly:

Closes every open position, Deletes all pending orders, Disables one-click/manual trading UI, Blocks any further trade attempts (EA- or manually-initiated) via a global‐account-wide lock, Sends mobile push & professional email notifications with full account details.

Every breach is persisted in a Global Variable so that even if the terminal, chart, or EA is restarted, PipsyLock remains locked until your next daily reset.





Key Features

Configurable daily drawdown %, based on opening balance

Instant account-level lock across all charts

Closes and cancels all trades on breach

Automatic 24 h reset at configurable time

Zero-conflict with other EAs (runs on its own chart)

Use Cases Prop-Firm Compliance: Guarantee you never breach your funded‐account drawdown rules.

Portfolio Managers: One EA per account (or MultiTerminal) gives account-wide discipline across dozens of terminals.

Grid & Scalping EAs: Run PipsyLock in isolation to police your heavy-hitting strategy.

Retail Traders: Enforce self-discipline automatically—no 2 a.m. “just one more” disasters Roadmap & AI Add-On Coming Soon: AI-driven volatility forecasts, dynamic drawdown thresholds, and predictive “risk insights” delivered in-EA and via Slack/Telegram integration.

Free Upgrade: All v1.x buyers receive the full AI Add-On pack at no extra cost when Version 2.0 launches FAQ Can I run alongside other EAs? Yes—attach PipsyLock to one chart, your execution EA(s) to others. PipsyLock’s global intercept will still cancel trades account-wide.

What if I want a fixed-hour reset (not 24 h from load)? Use the ResetTime input; it will reset on the next occurrence of that HH:MM each day.

Can I change the drawdown basis?Today’s version uses opening balance. A custom-peak-equity variant is also available on request.

Stop losses are reactive. PipsyLock is proactive.

Guard your equity. Trade with confidence.





