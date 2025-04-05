EA for Rebates
- Experts
- Chudasama Harpalsinh
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Rebate Pro Scalper EA
The Ultimate High-Frequency Trading Algorithm for Rebate Optimization
Backtested on 1:500 leverage with proven results for broker rebate programs. This EA combines advanced Bollinger Band strategies with smart RSI filtering to generate high trade volume while maintaining strict risk control.
🔥 Ultra-High Frequency Trading Modes:
-
Aggressive Scalping (M1-M3)
-
Tight RSI settings (70/30) for maximum trade frequency
-
5-layer Bollinger Band confirmation (20-300 periods)
-
Micro-lot trading (0.01-0.1) with 20 pip SL / 100 pip TP
-
Expect 700-1000+ trades/month
-
-
Smart Scalping (M4-M6)
-
Wider ATR-based stops (0.5-2x ATR)
-
Dynamic position sizing
-
300-500 quality trades/month
-
💡 Advanced Strategy Features:
Bollinger Band Matrix System
-
5 concurrent BB periods analyze multiple volatility zones
-
Tight RSI (7-period) filters false breakouts
-
Engulfing pattern confirmation for high-probability entries
ATR Adaptive Technology
-
Auto-adjusts TP/SL based on market volatility
-
1000-period ATR for optimal sensitivity
-
Can override manual TP/SL when volatility expands
Rebate-Optimized Execution
-
Spread filter (default 5 pips max)
-
News event avoidance
-
Profit Lock™ technology (auto-breakeven at 50 pips)
⚙️ Recommended Setups:
|Timeframe
|Lots
|Trades/Month
|Drawdown
|Best For
|M1-M3
|0.01
|700-1000+
|<5%
|Maximum rebates
|M4-M6
|0.02
|300-500
|<3%
|Better risk/reward
|M15-H1
|0.05+
|100-200
|<2%
|Manual TP/SL
🔧 Pro Tips for Maximum Earnings:
-
For Rebate Focus: Run 2 instances on M1/M2/M3 with 0.01 lots
-
For Profit Focus: Use 2 from M4/M5/M6 on EURUSD with 0.02 lots
-
Hybrid Approach: Combine both strategies on separate charts
🚫 Risk Control Features:
-
Volatility-based lot sizing (ATR-adjusted)
-
Automatic spread monitoring
-
Time-based trading sessions( Time-1-22 )
-
Equity protection stops
Note: Includes special "Lot Multiplier" mode for BB strategies - automatically increases position size when multiple BB bands confirm the trade direction.
