AlphaEdge

AlphaEdge – RSI Pullback EA (Trend-Adaptive & Risk-Controlled)

AlphaEdge is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed to trade controlled pullbacks within established trends, not random reversals.

The strategy is built on a 2-period RSI pullback model, optimized to enter trades only when price temporarily retraces within bullish or bearish market structure.

No martingale.
No grid.
No overtrading.

How AlphaEdge Trades

  • Identifies the dominant trend

  • Waits for short-term RSI exhaustion

  • Enters pullbacks aligned with market direction

  • Uses predefined stop loss and take profit

This approach focuses on consistency and risk control, rather than aggressive exposure.

Risk & Execution

  • Fixed and optimized SL/TP logic

  • Adjustable position sizing

  • Fast execution, suitable for volatile markets

  • Designed to keep drawdowns controlled

AlphaEdge can be used flexibly:

  • Smaller accounts: higher relative risk for growth

  • Larger accounts: lower risk for smoother equity

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol tested: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: D1

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Broker: Any reliable broker (ECN recommended)

Important Notes

  • This EA trades selectively and will not generate daily signals

  • Backtests are provided for transparency, not future guarantees

  • Always test on demo before live trading

