AlphaEdge is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed to trade controlled pullbacks within established trends, not random reversals.

The strategy is built on a 2-period RSI pullback model, optimized to enter trades only when price temporarily retraces within bullish or bearish market structure.

No martingale.

No grid.

No overtrading.

How AlphaEdge Trades

Identifies the dominant trend

Waits for short-term RSI exhaustion

Enters pullbacks aligned with market direction

Uses predefined stop loss and take profit

This approach focuses on consistency and risk control, rather than aggressive exposure.

Risk & Execution

Fixed and optimized SL/TP logic

Adjustable position sizing

Fast execution, suitable for volatile markets

Designed to keep drawdowns controlled

AlphaEdge can be used flexibly:

Smaller accounts: higher relative risk for growth

Larger accounts: lower risk for smoother equity

Recommended Setup

Symbol tested: GBPUSD

Timeframe: D1

Minimum leverage: 1:100

Broker: Any reliable broker (ECN recommended)

Important Notes