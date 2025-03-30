The chill trader

The Chill Trader – Relaxed and Efficient Trading 🚀

The Chill Trader is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed for traders who want smart trade management without losing control over their analysis. It operates based on hammer candlestick detection as an entry signal, ensuring an optimal point to open buy positions with advanced risk management.

🔹 How It Works?

✅ The trader analyzes the market and decides when to activate the EA.
The Chill Trader detects a hammer candlestick and automatically opens a buy trade.
✅ Sets an initial technical Stop Loss at the lowest point of the hammer candle.
✅ Activates Break Even to secure profits once the trade moves in favor.
✅ Implements a dynamic Trailing Stop to maximize profits while the trend continues.
No predefined Take Profit, allowing the trade to capture the entire trend without limitations.

🔹 Key Features

🔹 Free version with limited functionality: Only buy trades are enabled.
🔹 Optimized for indices: Designed with indices in mind, as they tend to have stronger upward trends and higher price movements in shorter time frames.
🔹 Price action-based strategy: Detects hammer candlesticks for strategic entries.
🔹 Smart risk management: Initial Stop Loss, Break Even, and Trailing Stop to maximize profits and minimize losses.
🔹 Flexible and adaptable: Works on any symbol and timeframe where it is executed.
🔹 Successfully tested on M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4.
🔹 Ideal for traders who want to automate trade management without losing analytical control.

📌 Requirements & Recommendations

✔ Recommended for markets with good liquidity and clear trends.
✔ Best suited for indices, but can be used on other instruments.
✔ Compatible with any broker that allows EAs.
✔ Works on Hedging accounts.
✔ Can be run on a VPS for optimal performance.

🔜 Future Versions

⚡ Future updates may include the ability to open sell trades and allow users to choose different candlestick patterns for trade entries.

🟢 Simplify your trading with The Chill Trader and let it handle the hard work while you enjoy the trend!


FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS FOR THE CHILL TRADER

📌 What is the concept behind The Chill Trader? Why doesn’t it do everything for me, including the analysis?

The Chill Trader is not designed to perform a comprehensive market analysis, as each trader has their own perspective and trading style. Instead, it allows you to make decisions based on your own analysis. For example, once you’ve analyzed the market and decided to take a buy trade, The Chill Trader ensures that you don’t have to stay glued to your computer waiting to place the order. It helps execute precise entries and manage technical stops.

To illustrate this, think of the trader as a surfer, and each trade as a wave. The Chill Trader is like the surfer who catches the wave at the perfect moment. In traditional trading, traders often miss opportunities because they’re waiting for specific candle patterns or market conditions, leading to poorly timed entries. The Chill Trader eliminates this stress, automating the entry process while you focus on your overall strategy. It’s designed to give you the freedom to have multiple Expert Advisors running at the same time, reducing the pressure of manually managing each trade.

📌 What is the Magic Number input for?
The Magic Number is a unique number assigned to each Expert Advisor. This number helps identify and differentiate the advisors you have on your charts, allowing each one to operate independently. The default value is 102, but you can change it within the range of -2,147,483,648 to 2,147,483,647 as you prefer.

📌 Why is it useful?
The Magic Number ensures that each Expert Advisor runs separately, even if you're using multiple advisors on different charts or currency pairs. This way, you can have more than one advisor without them interfering with each other.

⚠️ What happens if I use the same Magic Number for different advisors?
If two advisors share the same Magic Number, there could be issues when trying to adjust Break Even or Trailing Stop Loss, which may cause the advisor to not function properly.

Example:
If you have an advisor running on SP500 on H1 with Magic Number 102, you should not use another advisor on EURUSD on H4 with the same number. Whenever you set up an advisor, make sure to choose a different Magic Number to avoid issues and ensure each one works independently. 

📌 What is the InterruptorMasVolumen input for?
The InterruptorMasVolumen acts as a switch that adds an extra condition for opening trades. If this input is set to TRUE, a trade will only be opened if the hammer candle has a higher volume than the previous candle. If set to FALSE, the advisor will open trades regardless of whether the hammer candle has more volume than the previous one. Some trading strategies use volume as an entry signal, so this option allows you to choose whether to include it in your strategy or not.

📌 What is the VolumenFijo input for?
The VolumenFijo input tells the Expert Advisor the volume or lot size you want to use when opening your trades. You can choose the lot size according to your preference, but always remember to consider your risk management to avoid trading with a volume that doesn't match your risk tolerance.

📌 What is the BESwitch input for?
The BESwitch input is used to activate Break Even when opening trades. When a trade moves in favor of the trend (e.g., a buy) and reaches a certain number of points (by default, based on the length of the hammer candle's wick), the Stop Loss moves to the entry price. This protects your trade if the price quickly reverses, ensuring no losses if the price turns after moving in your favor.

Example:
If the wick of the hammer candle is 10 points long, and the price moves 10 points in your favor, the Stop Loss will adjust to the entry price, protecting your trade.

🔔 Important:
If you set BESwitch to FALSE, the Break Even will be deactivated, and the Trailing Stop Loss will continue to function normally.

While Break Even could cause a trade to move close to the Stop Loss before going in your favor, tests conducted on indices like the NASDAQ have shown that this feature can be very useful for protecting your money. The Chill Trader was designed with the security of your capital in mind.

In future versions, there could be an option for users to select how many points a trade needs to move before activating Break Even.

📌 What is the TPMultiplicadorBarraMartillo?

The TPMultiplicadorBarraMartillo multiplies the distance of the hammer candle wick to adjust the trailing stop loss. For example, if the hammer candle wick is 10 points and the input value is 3 (default), the trailing stop loss will be 30 points. This distance is applied to the opening price of the candle following the hammer, when the trade is opened.

Risk management is key to being profitable. With trailing stop losses that are small, like 10 points, you will need a higher win rate to be profitable. With larger trailing stop losses, like 40 points, you can be profitable with a lower win rate.

If break even is set to TRUE, once the price moves the specified distance, break even will activate at 10 points (from the previous example). This protects your trades from losses, as in the case of a price reversal, the stop will adjust to the entry price. In the worst case, you won’t hit your "TP", but you will avoid a loss from a reversal to the initial stop loss.

📌 What kind of hammer candles does The Chill Trader detect?
The Chill Trader detects hammer candles with a long lower wick and a small or nonexistent upper wick. The parameters are set to avoid confusion with Doji candles. Although customizable settings may be considered in the future, for now, the parameters are fixed.

📌 The Chill Trader doesn't detect my hammer candles, does this mean the product doesn't work?
No, the advisor is working correctly according to the established criteria for detecting hammer candles. If a candle isn't detected, it's because it doesn't meet the parameters defined by The Chill Trader. This is not a malfunction but rather the advisor functioning as designed.

📌 Why doesn't The Chill Trader give me the option to set a custom Take Profit?
Currently, The Chill Trader does not allow you to set a custom Take Profit at a specific number of points. However, in future versions, this option might be added to allow users to define their own Take Profit. For now, the advisor is designed to optimize trades with predefined parameters to ensure efficient and safe performance.

📌 When will more configuration options be available for The Chill Trader?
This is a free version that currently only operates with buy trades. In future versions, additional features may be added, such as the ability to trade sell positions or detect other types of candles. While this version is limited, it remains highly versatile and high-performing.


