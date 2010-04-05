CFNSignals Long Day

CFNSignals - Long Day EA for MT4 – Automated Daily Buy Strategy

Version: 1.1
Developer: CFNSignals - Crusader Network SRL

Overview

Go Long EA is a fully automated trading system designed to open a buy trade every day at a specific time and manage it with customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, trailing stops, and break-even protection. The EA ensures smooth execution with strict risk management, making it a powerful tool for traders looking for consistent and disciplined trading strategies.

Key Features

Automated Trading – Opens a buy position at a predefined time every day.
Fixed Lot Size – Uses a fixed lot size for consistency, avoiding risk-based lot calculations.
SL & TP in Percentage – Stop loss and take profit are calculated as a percentage of the entry price.
Break-Even & Trailing Stop – Advanced risk management features to protect profits.
Daily Trade Reset – Ensures only one trade per day to prevent overtrading.
Automatic Trade Closure – Closes all positions at a specified time if enabled.
Failsafe Mechanisms – Includes broker stop level checks, sufficient margin checks, and execution filters to ensure safe trading.


1️⃣ Daily Trade Execution

  • The EA opens a buy position at a specific time based on user-defined parameters.
  • It will only trade once per day and reset for the next trading session.

2️⃣ Risk Management & Protection

  • Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP) are set as a percentage of the entry price.
  • Break-even (BE) protection moves SL to a safe level once the price moves in favor.
  • Trailing Stop (TSL) ensures that profits are locked in dynamically.

3️⃣ Automatic Position Closure (Optional)

  • At the end of the trading session, the EA can automatically close all open positions.

4️⃣ Broker Compatibility & Compliance

  • The EA checks for minimum stop levels, freeze levels, and free margin requirements before opening a trade to ensure compliance with broker conditions.
Input Parameters & Their Usage


🔹 Trade Execution Settings

TradingStartHour Hour to place a trade (MT4 server time)
TradingStartMinute Minute to place a trade (MT4 server time)
WaitForNewDayHigh If enabled, only trades if price breaks the previous day's high


🔹 Position Sizing & Risk Management

FixedLots The exact lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.1, 0.5, 1.0)
TP_Percent Take profit percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.5% TP means TP = Entry * 1.015)
SL_Percent Stop loss percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.0% SL means SL = Entry * 0.99)


🔹 Trade Management & Protection

BE_StopTriggerPoints When price moves this many points in profit, SL is moved to breakeven
BE_StopPufferPoints Additional buffer points above breakeven when moving SL
TSL_TriggerPoints Trailing stop activates when price moves this many points in profit
TSL_Points Distance of trailing stop from current price
TSL_StepPoints The step size in which the trailing stop moves


🔹 Automatic Position Closure

ClosePositions If enabled, all trades are closed at the set time
ClosePositionsHour Hour when all positions are closed
ClosePositionsMinute Minute when all positions are closed


🔹 Miscellaneous

OrderComment Custom comment for orders
MagicNumber Unique identifier for the EA’s trades
ChartComment If enabled, displays information on the chart


Why Choose This EA?

Simplicity & Efficiency – Designed for traders who prefer fixed lot sizes and clear trade management.
Safe & Broker-Friendly – Includes stop level checks, freeze level protection, and margin verification.
Optimized for Performance – Runs efficiently with low CPU usage and fast execution.
Adaptable for Different Strategies – Works well in trend-following and breakout strategies.


Önerilen ürünler
Synergy EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Synergy EA MT4 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index (  RSI  ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicat
Rollover Scalper EA
Alexandru Casian
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some disadvantages of Rollover Scalper: Currently the markets aren't that favorable for night scalping because of the fundamentals, so the next few months the EA might show 0% or even negative return. However, it happened in the past too and it was still profitable over all ~20 years. It's a scalper, so you'll need a broker with low spread and good execution time, preferably an ECN broker. ICMarkets would be a good choice. It's susceptible to slippage (which can't be backtested or limited on ECN
Night scalper bot
Soghra Dejampisheh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night scalper bot   is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular currency pairs at night. there are a lot of advantages at night trading, one of the most important ones is when you are resting your account is active.               Recommendations:                                         All these currencies should be run   :  USDCHF-EURGBP-USDCAD-AUDCHF-EURCHF-AUDUSD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-NZDCHF-GBPCAD-CADCHF-GBPUSD-NZDUSD-NZDCAD-EURUSD-GBPCHF-AUDCAD. Timeframe is M5 .  V
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
The MOST
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MOST is an EA that Optimized for Scalping. Unlock high-frequency trading with this powerful EA , built specifically for scalping strategies . This automated trading system is designed to capitalize on quick market movements with recovery strategy. Key Features: Single Order and Always with SL and TP 1:1 (50 pips) Works Best on Lower Timeframe  (M1) ️ Fully Automated – no manual intervention needed Adjustable Max Recovery Lot  to match your risk tolerance Compatible with any  br
MAX Xauusd MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Uzman Danışmanlar
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Bb Trade All Symbol
Phat Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tổng quan ------------ Bollinger MultiTF SingleTrade V3 là EA giao dịch thông minh, được thiết kế cho XAUUSD và các cặp tiền chính, sử dụng chiến lược Bollinger Bands đa khung thời gian để nhận diện xu hướng và điểm vào lệnh tối ưu. EA hoạt động theo nguyên tắc “1 lệnh – 1 xu hướng”, đảm bảo tính an toàn, tránh overtrade và kiểm soát rủi ro chặt chẽ. ️ Chiến lược chính ------------------- - Kết hợp phân tích 4 khung thời gian (MN1, W1, D1, H1). - Khi tất cả khung nến cùng hướng (đều tăng
Ronz Scalper Eurusd
Tran Quoc Trung
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders. This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase. As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time. Trade Information The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending
AiGolden
Zheng Zhi Yuan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Şimdi sadece 99 $'a satın alın, ilk 10 alıcıyla sınırlıdır! LIVE Signal Ai Golden, altın işlemleri için özel olarak geliştirilmiş, derin öğrenme ve yapay zeka teknolojilerini kullanan devrim niteliğinde bir otomatik işlem uzman danışmanıdır (EA). 20 yıllık kapsamlı geri testlerden geçen Ai Golden, istikrarlı, verimli ve risk kontrollü işlem yetenekleri sergileyerek kullanıcılara tutarlı ve güvenilir bir kazanç eğrisi sunar. Ai Golden'ın Özellikleri Şeffaflık ve Güvenilirlik Dolandırıcılık yok,
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
IndiceFire, MT4 platformu ve S&P500, US30 endeks çifti gibi Endeks Ticareti için tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. . Bu sistem terminalinizde bağımsız olarak çalışır, robot çalışırken bilgisayarın açık olması gerektiğinden bilgisayarınızda veya bir VPS üzerinde çalıştırabilirsiniz. Robot, piyasayı günde 24 saat analiz eder, İşlemlerini H4 Zaman Çerçevesinde S&P500'de açar. Bunun sayesinde bir insandan daha etkilidir. Güncellemeler ve optimizasyonlar
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
IndiceLion, MT4 platformu ve S&P500, US30 endeks çifti gibi Endeks Ticareti için tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. . Bu sistem terminalinizde bağımsız olarak çalışır, robot çalışırken bilgisayarın açık olması gerektiğinden bilgisayarınızda veya bir VPS üzerinde çalıştırabilirsiniz. Robot, piyasayı günde 24 saat analiz eder, İşlemlerini H1 Zaman Çerçevesinde S&P500'de açar. Bunun sayesinde bir insandan daha etkilidir. Güncellemeler ve optimizasyonlar
Donchian Channels EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Donchian Kanal Stratejisi EA MT4 , MetaTrader 4 için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır ve Donchian Kanalları göstergesini kullanarak aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirerek işlem faaliyetlerini basitleştirir. EA, bu bölgeler içinde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetiminde çok yönlülük sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve gelişmiş risk yönetimi sağlar, minimu
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 "Rebate Hunter" Uzman Danışman Açıklaması: Stratejik korunma ve ortalama teknikleri aracılığıyla maksimum getiri arayan bilgili yatırımcılar için titizlikle tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir araç olan "Rebate Hunter" Uzman Danışman'ı sunuyoruz. Bu gelişmiş algoritma, MetaTrader platformunda sorunsuz bir şekilde çalışır ve piyasa dalgalanmalarından yararlanmak ve kullanıcıları için ön
CoreX G MT4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış CoreX G EA, Forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarını ele almak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem sistemidir. En son sinir ağları, karmaşık makine öğrenimi teknolojileri ve entegre büyük veri stratejisini kullanarak CoreX G, işlemde olağanüstü doğruluk ve güvenlik sunar. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), teknolojik mükemmellik ve premium müşteri desteği ile öne çıkarak, kullanıcıların her türlü soru veya sorunlarında daima yardım almasını sağlar. Blog: CoreX G EA Bu strateji o kadar
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hareketli Ortalama Tüccar, parametreleri yapılandırması gerekmeyen profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Size sadece kullanacağınız partinin büyüklüğüne karar vermek kalıyor. Robot tamamen otomatiktir ve herhangi bir insan müdahalesi gerektirmez. Hareketli ortalamalar temelinde işlem yapar ve tüm döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapabilir. Trendi tespit eden akıllı bir algoritmaya sahiptir. Uzman, trend yönünde emirler oluşturur. Girdi ve çıktı emirleri, herhangi bir MT4 platformunda bulunabilen iki göst
EA TDI Scalper Pro
Tran Quang Trung
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA TDI Scalper Pro This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is M15 And Up. Minimum account balance: $30. Features: Every trade is protected by stop-loss EA has the ability to trade multiple currency pairs at the same time wit
TPS Bengal Tiger
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing TPS Bengal Tiger EA: Unleash the Fierce Power of the Market Roar into the world of forex trading with the TPS Bengal Tiger EA, your ultimate companion for conquering the financial markets. Just like the majestic Bengal Tiger, this expert advisor is designed to prowl the trading landscape with precision and strength. Ferocious Performance: TPS Bengal Tiger EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with a predator's instinct, swiftly navigating the volatile forex terrain to seize profit o
Green Revolution Fx V2
Sarfraz Ali -
Uzman Danışmanlar
Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. EA works according to the Trend Follow  Live Results at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1869436?source=Site +Profile Requirements Trading pairs XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit  100$ Leverage 1:500,1:100 Brokers Just Forex,Exness,FBS    Features - Fully automatic mode with Less inputs. -  Every trade is protected in advance. - Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless meth
EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Atom, benzersiz bir ticaret algoritmasına sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır. EA, önceki günün yüksek veya düşük seviyelerinin dökümü üzerinde çalışır. Başarılı ve kanıtlanmış stratejiler, teknik ve bilgisayar analizinin tüm incelikleriyle varlıkların fiyatlandırılmasından kar elde etmenizi sağlayan danışmanın algoritmasına entegre edilmiştir. Talimatları almak ve özel bir telgraf sohbetine erişmek için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Ayarlar, bağlantıdaki danışmanın tartışması
Scalper Urban
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalper Urban EA    is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend.   Scalper Urban EA  conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,   Scalper Urban  recognizes the best possible entry point
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
İki hareketli ortalamanın kesiştiği noktada işlem yapan bir Uzman Danışman, mevcut trend yönünü filtrelemek için üçüncü hareketli ortalamayı kullanır. Esnek ama aynı zamanda basit giriş ayarlarına sahiptir. Problem çözme ->   BURAYA   / MT5 versiyonu ->   BURAYA   / Talimatlar   ->       BURADA     Faydalar: Sezgisel kolay kurulum Her tür enstrüman ve her zaman çerçevesi için uygun Üç tür bildirim vardır İlk sırayı son sıra ile örtüşen geçmeli sistem İşlem hacimlerini otomatik olarak hesaplayab
BitPro
Oussama Haddad
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867567 the EA not work in icmarket BitPro expert Advisor developed to work on pending orders  It has a system of protection against slippage and high spread and so on time control Works on a specific spectrum of currencies Max spread suported is 1.1 pips "EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF" Recommendations:   Timeframe - All Minimum balance: from $ 50 Instruments: EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF The lower the spread, the more pr
Small account Bitcoin Scalper
Alfie Thomas Hughes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hey traders, this EA has been made for a vey specific group of traders. this EA will work best for new traders with smaller accounts as I made it for myself originally. I would recommend using a 500USD account with a set lot size of 0.01(this can be changed as and when you feel like it) and this EA is ONLY intended for BTCUSD (Bitcoin vs the US Dollar) With this bot I can get 90%+ in back testing on MT4 the setting to use are as follows, but let me know if you need any help and ill be happy to e
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Uzman Danışmanlar
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Virtual Reality
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103400 MT5 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103401 Sanal Gerçeklik Uzman Danışmanı (EA), finansal piyasalarda pozisyonları yürütürken marj kullanımını optimize etmek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret aracıdır. Benzersiz stratejisi iki aşamalı bir süreci içerir: marj gereksinimlerini en aza indirmeyi amaçlayan sanal bir pozisyonun başlatılması ve ardından buna karşılık gelen gerçek bir pozisyon. İşte Sanal Gerçeklik
Velocity Algo MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy that automatically adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust, automated solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT5 :  Click Here Key Features Dynamic Grid Mar
Trend variance spectrum robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret dünyasında, her tik yeni bir hikayenin başlangıcı olabileceği için güvenilir bir müttefike sahip olmak çok önemlidir. TrendVarianceSpectrum sadece bir ticaret robotu değil; aynı zamanda dalgalı piyasalarda size rehberlik eden bir kılavuzdur. Yılların deneyimiyle geliştirilmiş ve 25 yılı aşkın veri üzerinde eğitilmiş olan bu sistem, matematiğin zarafetini modern teknolojinin gücüyle birleştirir. TrendVarianceSpectrum'un Temel Avantajları: Minimum Drawdown:   TrendVarianceSpectrum, önemli
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
Uzman Danışmanlar
VUK tarafından geliştirilen Two Hearts Zone Trading EA'yı tanıtmaktan gurur duyarız (En iyi uygulama kopmalar, arz ve talep bölgeleri, tersine dönüşler vb.). ZONE ticaret tutkunları için en üst düzey araç olan bu güçlü ticaret robotu, ZONE ticaret stratejisini gezinmede otomatik destek sağlayarak ticaret deneyiminizi artırmak için tasarlanmıştır. Two Hearts Zone Trading EA ile tüccarlar, hassasiyet ve verimlilikle ZONE ticaretine kolayca katılabilirler. Deneyimli bir tüccar mısınız yoksa yeni ba
ForexEA HMA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Yeniden Boyanmayan Gövde Hareketli Ortalamaları hesaplamasını kullanır. Doğru optimizasyon ile olumlu sonuçlar bulabilirsiniz. Optimizasyon, kullandığınız komisyoncu ve ticaret kurumunuzun özelliklerine göre ayarlanmalıdır. Varsayılan ayarlar, M30 zaman çerçevesi için bir ECN brokerinde AUDUSD için optimize edilmiştir. (Unutmayın, ayarlar için aracılarınızı yeniden optimize etmeniz gerekir.) Satın almadan önce aracı kurum ayarlarınız için uygun olup olmadığını test edin, emin olmak iç
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts MT5
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Göstergeler
CFN -  Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT5 – with Alerts Take your chart analysis to the next level with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 – a versatile, efficient tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to interpret trends and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features: Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Easily plot and manage up to 10 customizable averages directly on your MT5 charts.
FREE
Chart Price Alerts EA MT5
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Yardımcı programlar
Price Alert EA for MT5 – Intuitive On-Chart Alert System The CFN  Price Alerts EA for MetaTrader 5 is a professional, easy-to-use tool designed to simplify price monitoring and trading decisions. It allows traders to set customizable price level alerts directly from their charts—no more manual setup through MetaTrader's native alert system. With a clean, interactive panel, you can quickly add, manage, and remove alerts. Alerts are visually displayed on the chart and saved between sessions, pr
FREE
Galactic Imperium EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Galactic Imperium EA An Expert Advisor that places pending orders at a user-defined entry time each day and force-closes all positions at a specified exit time, capturing intraday range breakouts while avoiding overnight exposure. How It Works Entry Scan & Orders At your chosen hour & minute, the EA measures the high/low over a configurable look-back period. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders just beyond that range. Orders are split into multiple equal lots to minimize slippage and spread i
FREE
MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Göstergeler
CFN -  Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT4 – with Alerts Enhance your technical analysis with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator – a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to spot trends, entries, and exits. Key Features: Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Plot multiple MAs and EMAs simultaneously on your chart, fully customizable with individual periods. Custom Colors & Styles: Each MA and EMA l
FREE
MTF Trend Hunter EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA – Powerful Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading Tool The CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to help traders capitalize on strong trend movements with minimal effort. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe precise entries, providing the perfect blend of market overview and tactical execution. This EA is ideal for swing traders and trend followers who want a reliable, automated solution to capture the bigger move
FREE
Chart Price Alerts EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Yardımcı programlar
Price Alert EA for MT4 – Customizable Alert System with Intuitive Chart Interface The CFN  Price Alerts EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed for traders who want full control over price level alerts directly from their MT4 charts. No need to manually set alerts through MT4’s native system – this EA gives you an on-chart interface to quickly set, view, and remove price alerts with flexibility. Key Features: Set unlimited price alerts directly on your chart. Visual display
FREE
CFNSignals Turnaround Tuesday
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time-Based MT4 Expert Advisor Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) is a time-based trading system that automatically opens and closes trades based on pre-set days and times. It is designed for traders who prefer scheduled trading, allowing full control over entry and exit times while incorporating risk management features. Key Features: Automated Trading: The EA automatically opens a buy trade at a specific time and day of the week and closes it at a defined exit time. Single Trade Limitation:
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt