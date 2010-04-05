CFNSignals Long Day

CFNSignals - Long Day EA for MT4 – Automated Daily Buy Strategy

Version: 1.1
Developer: CFNSignals - Crusader Network SRL

Overview

Go Long EA is a fully automated trading system designed to open a buy trade every day at a specific time and manage it with customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, trailing stops, and break-even protection. The EA ensures smooth execution with strict risk management, making it a powerful tool for traders looking for consistent and disciplined trading strategies.

Key Features

Automated Trading – Opens a buy position at a predefined time every day.
Fixed Lot Size – Uses a fixed lot size for consistency, avoiding risk-based lot calculations.
SL & TP in Percentage – Stop loss and take profit are calculated as a percentage of the entry price.
Break-Even & Trailing Stop – Advanced risk management features to protect profits.
Daily Trade Reset – Ensures only one trade per day to prevent overtrading.
Automatic Trade Closure – Closes all positions at a specified time if enabled.
Failsafe Mechanisms – Includes broker stop level checks, sufficient margin checks, and execution filters to ensure safe trading.


1️⃣ Daily Trade Execution

  • The EA opens a buy position at a specific time based on user-defined parameters.
  • It will only trade once per day and reset for the next trading session.

2️⃣ Risk Management & Protection

  • Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP) are set as a percentage of the entry price.
  • Break-even (BE) protection moves SL to a safe level once the price moves in favor.
  • Trailing Stop (TSL) ensures that profits are locked in dynamically.

3️⃣ Automatic Position Closure (Optional)

  • At the end of the trading session, the EA can automatically close all open positions.

4️⃣ Broker Compatibility & Compliance

  • The EA checks for minimum stop levels, freeze levels, and free margin requirements before opening a trade to ensure compliance with broker conditions.
Input Parameters & Their Usage


🔹 Trade Execution Settings

TradingStartHour Hour to place a trade (MT4 server time)
TradingStartMinute Minute to place a trade (MT4 server time)
WaitForNewDayHigh If enabled, only trades if price breaks the previous day's high


🔹 Position Sizing & Risk Management

FixedLots The exact lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.1, 0.5, 1.0)
TP_Percent Take profit percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.5% TP means TP = Entry * 1.015)
SL_Percent Stop loss percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.0% SL means SL = Entry * 0.99)


🔹 Trade Management & Protection

BE_StopTriggerPoints When price moves this many points in profit, SL is moved to breakeven
BE_StopPufferPoints Additional buffer points above breakeven when moving SL
TSL_TriggerPoints Trailing stop activates when price moves this many points in profit
TSL_Points Distance of trailing stop from current price
TSL_StepPoints The step size in which the trailing stop moves


🔹 Automatic Position Closure

ClosePositions If enabled, all trades are closed at the set time
ClosePositionsHour Hour when all positions are closed
ClosePositionsMinute Minute when all positions are closed


🔹 Miscellaneous

OrderComment Custom comment for orders
MagicNumber Unique identifier for the EA’s trades
ChartComment If enabled, displays information on the chart


Why Choose This EA?

Simplicity & Efficiency – Designed for traders who prefer fixed lot sizes and clear trade management.
Safe & Broker-Friendly – Includes stop level checks, freeze level protection, and margin verification.
Optimized for Performance – Runs efficiently with low CPU usage and fast execution.
Adaptable for Different Strategies – Works well in trend-following and breakout strategies.


