CyberAurora IA X MT4

Welcome to CyberAurora IA X.

We are a group of traders who, after years of manual trading in the gold market, have implemented our strategy with the SQX AI. The AI has confirmed the success of this strategy and has improved it with new options that have made it more efficient and accurate.

CyberAurora IA X exploits support and resistance levels to look for breakout points and take advantage of the best trading opportunities. It has transformed a solid strategy into a sophisticated tool that seeks effectiveness and accuracy while minimising risk. This EA is based on a serious and honest trading system used and tested in real trading. The AI has helped to improve the trading by implementing it in automatic.

The algorithm examines intricate market microstructures, identifying subtle price inefficiencies in gold markets that conventional trading strategies often overlook.


Designed for traders who emphasize precision an real-time analysis, it’s ideal for those executing a breakout strategy on gold pairs, leveraging well-informed and strategically calculated trades.


By replicating institutional trading techniques, the EA executes precise trades based on real-time data analysis. Limiting to one position per trading session promotes disciplined and focuses trading, reducing risk while optimizing potential returns. 

It is very effective at harnessing market impulses and has very robust risk management to protect your capital.

No martingale or grid, always protected with StopLoss.

Plug-and-Play Interface is designed for ease of use, the EA comes with default settings optimized for most trading environments. Traders can adjust parameters for personalized strategies without complex configurations.


CyberAurora IA X backtest are based on historical quality data obtained from Dukascopy, identifying patterns after 15 years of operations, achieving high performance on both in-sample and out-of-sample data selected for optimitation. This makes it very reliable for future results.

It passes stress tests ensuring performance on different account types and spread values. Although designed to operate en H1 seasonality, it also performs excellently in H2, H$, H&, H8 and H12. 


How over-optimisation is avoided:

  • Fragment historical data into segments, adjusting in one and validating in the next to avoid over-fitting.
  • Robusted: Vary the parameters and add random noise to check the robustness of the strategy.

  • Minimum Benefit Factor / Performance Metrics: Defines limits for key performance metrics and prevents the choice of over-adjusted parameters.

  • Ensure that the optimised parameters remain consistent under various market conditions.

  • We eliminate static data: We use dynamic variables instead of fixed historical data to ensure greater adaptability in real-time trading.

  • Optimisation with genetic algorithms: We apply genetic algorithms to identify the most promising parameter sets without evaluating all combinations, minimising the risk of over-optimisation.


Strategy tester results align perfectly with real trading performance.

Fully local processing no need to run an API server.


REQUIREMENTS 

  • Market:                   XAUUSD

  • Timeframe:             H1, H2, H4, H6, H12

  • Broker:                   Any broker

  • Type of account:     any account, low spread better

  • Leverage:               1:30 or higher

  • Minimum deposit:   $100 with high leverage

  • VPS:                       recommended but not required


Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review