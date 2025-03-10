👉 Current Price: $35 USD (Limited-time introductory offer)

Management Position EA is a powerful Expert Advisor dedicated exclusively to advanced position management, designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 with full Hedge functionality support. Unlike traditional indicator-based EAs, this tool offers precise and dynamic management of positions, optimizing the execution of traders' chosen trading strategies.

Main Features:

Advanced and Intuitive Order Management : Quickly place market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit and Buy/Sell Stop) by defining precise entry levels.

Sophisticated Risk Control : Enables the use of a fixed lot size or automatic calculation of position size based on a specified risk percentage of the account balance. It also offers advanced risk allocation between market and pending orders.

Proactive Capital Protection : Automatically activates Breakeven when trades reach a specific percentage of the Take Profit, placing the stop loss at the entry level plus a customizable offset. It also includes automatic partial position closure upon reaching predefined profit thresholds.

Dynamic Trailing Stop : Intelligently manages the stop loss, following the price with customizable settings to maximize profits without compromising protection.

Dynamic Risk/Reward Ratio : By setting the desired Stop Loss in pips, the EA automatically calculates the Take Profit based on the selected risk/reward ratio (e.g., 1:1 or 1:2), ensuring consistency in risk and profit management.

Multi-Instrument Flexibility : While optimized for the Forex market, the EA supports other financial instruments such as metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Users must manually adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in settings when using instruments other than Forex.

Optimized for MT5 Hedge: Specifically designed to fully leverage the hedging capabilities of MetaTrader 5, providing multi-position management and advanced hedging strategies.

Why Choose Management Position EA?

Management Position EA delivers surgical precision, maximum flexibility, and comprehensive operational control. Ideal for traders with established strategies, this EA enhances operational efficiency, minimizes risk, and maximizes results through flawless and intelligent position management.

Management Position EA: Your ideal partner for strategic and professional trading management.



