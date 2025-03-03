Crypto Holder

4H Trend Navigator EA – A Reliable Swing Trading Expert Advisor for 4-Hour Charts

The 4H Trend Navigator EA is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for swing traders who value disciplined risk management and well-timed entries. Built around proven technical indicators, it focuses on trading quality over quantity—executing fewer but higher-probability trades on the H4 timeframe.

Key Features:

Optimized for the H4 Timeframe

Captures medium-term market trends with precision, ideal for traders who prefer less screen time.

One Trade at a Time

No martingale, no grid, and no trade stacking—each position is opened based on a clear set of conditions.

Risk Management Built-In

Every trade includes a hard stop loss and take profit. Risk per trade is based on a defined percentage of the account balance.

Adaptable to Market Conditions

The EA can go long in bull markets and short in bear markets, with dynamic trailing stops to secure profits as the trend unfolds.

For Patient, Strategic Traders

Perfect for those who avoid overtrading and aim for consistency over the long run.

Settings (Default Values)

Parameter Value ATR Period 9 Supertrend Multiplier 2.5 Stop Loss (in ATR units) 3.5 Take Profit (in ATR units) 15 EMA Period 200 Max Slippage (points) 3 Risk % per Trade 8% Volume Cap (0 = No Cap) 0.0 ADX Period 14 Minimum ADX for Entry 30

Note: This EA is not a get-rich-quick tool. It’s designed for traders who understand that consistent results come from discipline, proper risk control, and letting the strategy play out over time.

Start trading smarter with the 4H Trend Navigator EA—your swing trading companion focused on longevity, not lottery wins.