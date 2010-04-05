RSI MA Grid

The RSI MA Grid EA is a trading algorithm that utilizes a dollar-cost averaging strategy. It waits for the price to move significantly in one direction before entering a trade in anticipation of a pullback. The EA identifies overextensions in the RSI on a higher timeframe and then waits for a moving average crossover on a lower timeframe to confirm entry. Risk management is calculated using the Average Daily Range (ADR), and the EA incorporates drawdown control mechanisms to manage exposure effectively.


