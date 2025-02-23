https://youtu.be/E0zBvjKs3DA

Clicking on the link you will see the Bot in action and also proof that it works really well.

Introducing IndyBot EA – Your Trading Treasure Hunter

Embark on a thrilling adventure with IndyBot EA, inspired by the legendary Indiana Jones in his relentless quest for lost treasures. Built on the timeless "Keep It Simple, Stupid" (KISS) principle, IndyBot EA cuts through market clutter with the precision of a seasoned explorer, uncovering hidden profitable trends in stocks, indices, and commodities.

Key Features:

Treasure-Hunting Simplicity:

With straightforward, rule-based trading, IndyBot EA navigates the market like Indiana Jones through ancient ruins—unearthing lucrative opportunities without unnecessary complexity.

Proven Expedition Success:

Backtested across multiple asset classes with a 90% success rate, this long-only EA is designed to find and capture those elusive trends that lead to profit, just as a treasure map guides the way to hidden riches.

Optimized for Directional Markets:

IndyBot EA isn’t focused on short-term fluctuations—it’s engineered to harness sustained, directional momentum. This strategy shines in markets with clear upward trends, unearthing hidden profit opportunities across stocks, indices, and commodities.

Transparent Performance:

Experience clear, reliable insights into your trading journey. IndyBot EA’s transparent approach ensures you know exactly how your treasure trove of profits is growing.

Distinct Advantages:

Consistent Lot Management: Unlike many hedging bots that progressively increase lot sizes as trades move away from the entry point, IndyBot EA maintains a fixed lot size, helping to control risk.





Unlike many hedging bots that progressively increase lot sizes as trades move away from the entry point, IndyBot EA maintains a fixed lot size, helping to control risk. Proactive Trade Closure: The EA does not wait for trades to reach breakeven before closing, which helps in minimizing losses—even though some loss is inevitable, it prevents larger drawdowns.

By combining these features, IndyBot EA aims to balance profit potential with effective risk management, ensuring that while losses may occur, they are kept to a minimum compared to other hedging strategies.

Embrace your inner adventurer and let IndyBot EA lead you on a quest to discover the financial treasures hidden in the markets. With IndyBot, every trade is a step closer to your own legendary success story!





Note: While IndyBot is designed for high profitability, trading always carries the risk of significant losses. Trade responsibly.

Recommendations:





Indices: US30 or NDX100 and most indices especially stock markets.

Minimum Deposit: $300 USD but be careful and back test.

Account: Hedging

Timeframe: The Higher the Better but it performs really well on 1H for most stocks and indices.

The starting price is $100 and will rise by $100 after every ten sales.



