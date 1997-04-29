TradeSphere

Take full control of your trading with this cutting-edge panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance efficiency and precision. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, TradeSphere offers robust features to simplify trade execution, manage risk effectively, and streamline your workflow.

Key Features:

  1. Versatile Trade Execution Options
    Execute trades seamlessly with support for stop, limit, and market orders. Our user-friendly panel ensures effortless trade management, saving you time and enhancing your trading experience.

  2. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Settings
    Customize your risk management with two flexible options for setting stop loss and take profit levels:

    • Static Mode: Set fixed points for stop loss and take profit. For example, trades are executed at the ask price with stop loss at Ask - stoplossPoints and take profit at Ask + takeprofitPoints.
    • Percentage Mode: Automatically calculate lot size and risk based on the percentage of your account's equity and stop loss points. This ensures your trades align with your risk tolerance and equity management strategy.

  3. Precision Lot Sizing for Risk Management
    In Percentage Mode, calculates the optimal lot size to maintain the specified risk percentage of your account's total equity. This feature ensures consistency in risk management, reducing emotional decision-making.

  4. One-Click Trade Closure
    Close all trades executed by the TradeSphere instantly with a single click. This powerful feature allows for swift portfolio adjustments, minimizing potential risks in volatile market conditions.

  5. Intuitive and Easy-to-Use Interface
    TradeSphere’s clean and modern panel is designed for simplicity, allowing traders to execute and manage trades effortlessly, even under fast-moving market conditions.

Why Choose TradeSphere?

  • Risk Management Made Easy: Trade confidently with precise control over your equity and stop loss levels.
  • Enhanced Efficiency: Execute and manage trades quickly, reducing delays that can cost you in fast markets.
  • Customizable to Your Needs: Adaptable settings ensure the EA fits your trading style perfectly.
  • Reliable Performance: Built with meticulous attention to detail to deliver consistent and accurate results.

Who Is TradeSphere For?

This product is perfect for traders who want to combine efficiency with precision. Whether you prefer static setups or percentage-based risk management, this tool provides the flexibility and control you need to trade like a pro. If you want a demo version, please contact me.


