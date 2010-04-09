Robotrade Forexday

Robotrade Forexday

This is a trend trading robot that determines the direction of the main trend (upward or downward) and makes trades in its direction. The robot analyzes current and historical data to enter the market at the beginning of a trend and exit it before it ends.

Advantages of the advisor:

The advisor's trades during testing fully correspond to trades in real trading, which is very important.

Does not use parasitic strategies.

Suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

Uses a reliable strategy based on many years of experience.
Can work with any brokers.

§ High accuracy of entries: Determining the beginning of a trend and avoiding false signals.

§ Effective risk management: Constant control over the risk level on each trade.

§ Adaptability: Quickly adjusts the strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY

Time: H1

Minimum deposit: $100

Account type: Any

Risk warning:

Before buying the EURUSD EA, please read the risks. Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA can also make losses). The Tests shown (for example, in the pictures) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results cannot be transferred to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
