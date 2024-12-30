Angel of Gold
Tijo Francis
6 janvier 2025
It is a real angel of gold with tracking precise movement of gold with maximum reduced draw downs while trend follower , it uses hedge , martingale with neural networks to follow trend if unexpected movement of gold , it will dramatically reduce draw downs with highly advanced neural networks , it keeps u with safe profits always and run into 24 hours without any issues for testing price reduced to $50 for limited time .just change input parameter ea1 distance 800 , ea2 distance 800 , time frame 1 hour (standard acc)
Biggest update on new version is - its a trend follower with neural networks
live verify with signal ANGEL OF GOLD AI and
EA recommended - https://shorturl.at/emzGt
Attached live account statements ( kindly note - drop in equity is due to withdrawal not a draw down )
default setting is for 5000 usd with safe risk in all std accounts ( profit can expect minimum 100 to 200 usd/week)
( can use with 2000 with medium risk )
for cent account use kindly message after bought for setting parameters ( for cent account we can use equivalent of 500 (Medium risk ) and 1000 usd with safe risk )
time frame 1 hour
pair GOLD (XAU/USD)
PREFER low spreads or use with fixed spread
Strictly avoid swap and commission as much as possible
For gold setting distance should be 800 in both tab