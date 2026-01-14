NewsFlow FX – Professional News Trading System

Stop guessing the news. Start trading the outcome.

NewsFlow FX is a sophisticated news trading robot designed for Gold (XAUUSD), US30, and Major Pairs. Unlike simple "straddle" bots that blindly place orders, NewsFlow FX includes a Smart Calendar Scanner and Fundamental Outcome Logic to trade based on actual economic data releases.

🚀 Why NewsFlow FX is Different?

Many news EAs fail because they "lose" the target news event the second the time arrives, or they get stopped out by liquidity grabs (whipsaws). NewsFlow FX solves both problems with its proprietary Scanner Lock and Whipsaw Protection engines.

⚠️ Important Note on Backtesting

Please Read Before Testing: Because this EA relies on Live Economic Calendar Data, it CANNOT be accurately backtested in the Strategy Tester.

The Strategy Tester does not provide historical calendar data for "Outcome" trading. The "AllowTesterTrade" setting is essentially "False" for real strategies—it exists ONLY to pass MQL5 Market validation checks.

To test this EA, you must use a DEMO or REAL account during live news events.

✅ Key Features

Smart Calendar Scanner: Automatically detects High-Impact USD news. It "Locks" onto the event 15 minutes prior, ensuring it never skips a trade even if broker time drifts.

Automatically detects High-Impact USD news. It "Locks" onto the event 15 minutes prior, ensuring it never skips a trade even if broker time drifts. Two Strategy Modes: Outcome Mode (Default): Waits for the ACTUAL data to be released. If data is positive for USD, it Sells Gold. If negative, it Buys. (Fundamental Trading). Straddle Mode: Places pending Buy/Sell stops immediately at news time for speed execution.

Whipsaw Protection (Re-Entry): If the market fake-outs and hits your Stop Loss but the trend remains valid, the EA automatically re-enters the trade to catch the real move.

If the market fake-outs and hits your Stop Loss but the trend remains valid, the EA automatically re-enters the trade to catch the real move. Smart Fallback: If a news event (like CPI) is missing the "Forecast" data, the EA intelligently uses the "Previous" value as a benchmark, preventing errors.

If a news event (like CPI) is missing the "Forecast" data, the EA intelligently uses the "Previous" value as a benchmark, preventing errors. Manual P/L Tracking: The dashboard tracks your daily Profit/Loss accurately, even if you close trades manually from your phone.

⚙️ How It Works

The EA scans the economic calendar for the next big event (e.g., NFP, CPI, FOMC). It displays a countdown on the dashboard. You can sync this with your broker using the Server_Time_Offset setting. At the exact news second:

- Outcome Mode: It reads the data. Actual > Forecast? Trade instantly.

- Straddle Mode: It brackets price with pending orders. Management: It uses a dynamic Trailing Stop (Default: Start 30pips, Lock 15pips, Step 10pips) to secure profits during volatility spikes.

📊 Recommendations

Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). Works on US30, EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). Works on US30, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute Chart) for best visibility.

M1 (1-Minute Chart) for best visibility. Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended for news trading.

ECN or Low Spread account recommended for news trading. VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for fastest execution.

🔧 Input Highlights

Strategy_Mode: Choose between "Wait for Data" (Safe) or "Pending Straddle" (Fast).

Choose between "Wait for Data" (Safe) or "Pending Straddle" (Fast). Server_Time_Offset: Adjust this if the dashboard countdown does not match the real news time.

Adjust this if the dashboard countdown does not match the real news time. AllowTesterTrade: Set to FALSE by default. Only set to True for validation. Use Demo for actual testing.

Set to FALSE by default. Only set to True for validation. Use Demo for actual testing. AutoLot: Automatically calculates lot size based on risk %.

📞 Developer Support

I provide full support for all my products. If you have questions about settings, set files, or installation:

1. Send me a Private Message (PM) via MQL5.

2. Check the "Comments" tab for updated Set Files and guides.

I am here to help you succeed!

