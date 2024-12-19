Remote Trade copieur
- Yardımcı programlar
- Rashed Samir
- Sürüm: 3.6
- Güncellendi: 6 Ocak 2026
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second.
MT4 Version (Only Local)
MT5 Version (Only Local)
MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote)
Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on separate systems in different locations.
- This tool is incredibly convenient as it eliminates the need for a personal server when operating remotely.
- It fully supports order modifications, pending orders, and trailing stop.
- You can even reverse trades or adjust the order size on the slave account.
Key Features:
- Maximum Daily and Overall Profit/Loss Management: To automatically stop trading once predefined limits are reached.
- Advanced News Filter: Includes an advanced news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news.
- Manual Copy Mode: Placing orders manually using a keyboard simulation.
- Cross-Platform Support: Copy trades from MT5 to both MT4 and MT5 accounts.
- Unlimited Slaves: No restrictions on the number of client accounts.
- Full Trade Mirroring: Supports order opening, modifications, closures, and trailing stop functionality.
- Dual Mode Operation: Works flawlessly in both local and remote environments.
- Telegram Server Integration: In remote mode, a powerful and secure Telegram-based server acts as the bridge, ensuring reliable trade transmission even across different locations.
- High-Speed Execution: Ultra-fast trade copying with minimal latency.
- Secure & Reliable: Built for professional traders and signal providers.
Key Features of a Stealth Copy Trade System for PROP
- Manual Trade Execution (Simulated)
- Randomized Execution Delay
- Selective Trade Copying (e.g. skip 5–10% of trades randomly)
- Customizable Lot Size, SL/TP independent from source
- No traceable Expert Advisor name or comments
- Invisible logging or natural log outputs (no print spam)
- IP and hardware separation between master and slave accounts
- Order timing variation to avoid pattern detection
- Full control over trade direction (normal or reverse)
Perfect for prop firms, fund managers, account managers, and anyone looking to manage multiple accounts with precision and ease.
How to use?
Using the tool is simple. Just run it in master mode on the master account and in slave mode on the slave account, then enter the master account number into the slave account. Ensure that the copy mode (local or remote) is the same on both accounts.
Free version of the tool specifically for the slave account (MT5 and MT4), for those who want to provide trade signals to clients without requiring them to purchase this tool:
MT5 version: (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)
MT4 version: (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)
To get the free version with additional features, leave a message in the comments section after purchasing. Please note that the purchased version can be used alone.
Free Trial Demo Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136982
Some new features (news filter, equity management, manual copy mode etc.) may not be available in the test version.
I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:
Telegram (See profile)
The Romote Trade Copier is an excellent tool that does not exist yet. You can send from VPS to VPS. From MT5 to MT4 Send with Martingale. Or Fixet Lots Or multiply his lots. (Also basic setting of the lot that sends is possible) The Salve receiver has a built-in loss protection as well as Max DD protection. The built-in news filter gives the whole thing the crowning glory. I have to say there were real specialists at work here. If you think about it carefully, you can see what is possible with these programs. You can, for example. The best trades of Telegram copier or copy from EAs, from the Master account and the Salve recipient all come together. And you only need to enter the corresponding account number. And immediately you mirror all trades with built-in account protection and newsfilter. It's incredible, thank you for this product. Professional products!