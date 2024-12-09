UJ Drive EA

Unlike most EAs on this marketplace, the UJ Drive EA does not promise overnight riches or unrealistic gains. Instead, it is built on a solid foundation of trend-following, a principle that has stood the test of time for over 200 years.

At the core of the UJ Drive EA lies a modern adaptation of the legendary Turtle Trading Strategy, one of the most successful trend-following systems in history. By focusing on simplicity and timeless logic, UJ Drive EA identifies and captures trends often slightly before other breakout participants enter the market—without resorting to high-risk tactics like martingale or grid trading.

Robustness Testing: As a python developer, I have conducted extensive simulations, including 10,000 randomized scenario tests, providing me with a 95% confidence level for performance metrics. This gives me confidence in varied market conditions.

Why Choose UJ Drive EA?

  • You value stability over hype and want consistent growth—not overnight riches.

  • Minimal setup and fully automated execution.

  • You want a strategy that’s been built by a trader, for traders. A strategy I personally use with the default settings—because I trust it with my own capital.


While no one can guarantee results in trading, the best path forward is to evaluate any strategy yourself. Try the UJ Drive EA for free on a demo account, explore its settings, and see how it fits your approach.


My settings:

  • Pair - USD/JPY

  • Timeframe - H1

  • Breakout Period - 30

  • ATR Period - 15

  • ATR Multiplier - 2.5

  • Minimum SL - 20

  • Reward-to-risk ratio - 1.5

  • Bars to exit - 70

  • IsTimeWindow = true

  • Start hour - 14

  • End hour - 24

Other Settings:

  • VolumeMode - VOLUME_LOTS or VOLUME_MONEY
  • Volume
  • FilterPointsThresh (0 = filter system off. 1 = only 1 point needed)
  • MaFilterActive (+1 point)
  • MaPeriod
  • ADXfilterActive (+2 points)
  • ADXperiod
  • ADXthresh
  • BBfilterActive (+1 point)
  • BollingerBandsPeriod
  • BollingerBandsStdDev
  • BollingerBandsThreshold (Normalised Width)
  • IsTSLActive
  • PipsBuffer
  • CandleTrail (1 = trailing sl behind the previous candle)
  • StartTrailRR

Filter points system explained:  Each active filter contributes a set number of points, and only trades meeting or exceeding the required threshold will be executed. Examples:

-  FilterThresh = 2. ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true. Only trades that pass the ADX filter will be taken. The MA filter is rendered useless, as it only contributes 1 point, and you require at least 2 points.

- FilterThresh = 4.  ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true, BBfilterActive (+1 pt) = true. Only trades that pass all filters will be taken, as that will gather all the points required to meet the threshold.

- FilterThresh = 1.  ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true, BBfilterActive (+1 pt) = true. A trade will be opened as long as it passes one of the filters, as it would have the required point to meet the threshold.


After your purchase, feel free to send me a private message, and I’ll gladly share my GBP/JPY M15 settings with you at no extra cost.


Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor, and I do not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, or any guarantees regarding the profitability or performance of the algorithms I develop. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading in financial markets involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of all invested capital. By engaging my services, you acknowledge that you have independently decided to proceed and fully understand the risks involved in algorithmic trading.








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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Clockwork Breakout EA
Romoi Kymani Meeks-steele
Experts
You're busy, want to make money from trading, and are willing to buy into some tested & proven systems to speed up the process. The problem is that a lot of EAs on the marketplace look good on the surface, but causes you to lose all of your money in the end, as they’re built on risky principles. The Clockwork EA defines a range between x & y hours in the day, and then trades confirmed breakouts from that range. A simple & robust methodology, well-tested over decades, that I personally trade wi
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