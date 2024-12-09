Unlike most EAs on this marketplace, the UJ Drive EA does not promise overnight riches or unrealistic gains. Instead, it is built on a solid foundation of trend-following, a principle that has stood the test of time for over 200 years.

At the core of the UJ Drive EA lies a modern adaptation of the legendary Turtle Trading Strategy, one of the most successful trend-following systems in history. By focusing on simplicity and timeless logic, UJ Drive EA identifies and captures trends often slightly before other breakout participants enter the market—without resorting to high-risk tactics like martingale or grid trading.

Robustness Testing: As a python developer, I have conducted extensive simulations, including 10,000 randomized scenario tests, providing me with a 95% confidence level for performance metrics. This gives me confidence in varied market conditions.

Why Choose UJ Drive EA?

You value stability over hype and want consistent growth—not overnight riches.

Minimal setup and fully automated execution.

You want a strategy that’s been built by a trader, for traders. A strategy I personally use with the default settings—because I trust it with my own capital.

While no one can guarantee results in trading, the best path forward is to evaluate any strategy yourself. Try thefor free on a demo account, explore its settings, and see how it fits your approach.





My settings:

Pair - USD/JPY

Timeframe - H1

Breakout Period - 30

ATR Period - 15

ATR Multiplier - 2.5

Minimum SL - 20

Reward-to-risk ratio - 1.5

Bars to exit - 70

IsTimeWindow = true

Start hour - 14

End hour - 24

Other Settings: VolumeMode - VOLUME_LOTS or VOLUME_MONEY

Volume FilterPointsThresh (0 = filter system off. 1 = only 1 point needed)

MaFilterActive (+1 point)

MaPeriod

ADXfilterActive (+2 points)

ADXperiod

ADXthresh

BBfilterActive (+1 point)

BollingerBandsPeriod

BollingerBandsStdDev

BollingerBandsThreshold (Normalised Width) IsTSLActive

PipsBuffer

CandleTrail (1 = trailing sl behind the previous candle)

StartTrailRR

Filter points system explained: Each active filter contributes a set number of points, and only trades meeting or exceeding the required threshold will be executed. Examples:

- FilterThresh = 2. ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true. Only trades that pass the ADX filter will be taken. The MA filter is rendered useless, as it only contributes 1 point, and you require at least 2 points.

- FilterThresh = 4. ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true, BBfilterActive (+1 pt) = true. Only trades that pass all filters will be taken, as that will gather all the points required to meet the threshold.

- FilterThresh = 1. ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true, BBfilterActive (+1 pt) = true. A trade will be opened as long as it passes one of the filters, as it would have the required point to meet the threshold.





After your purchase, feel free to send me a private message, and I’ll gladly share my GBP/JPY M15 settings with you at no extra cost.





Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor, and I do not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, or any guarantees regarding the profitability or performance of the algorithms I develop. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading in financial markets involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of all invested capital. By engaging my services, you acknowledge that you have independently decided to proceed and fully understand the risks involved in algorithmic trading.



























