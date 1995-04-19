TrendWave BB

  • Indicators
  • Aladdin Mahmoud
    Aladdin Mahmoud

    Aladdin Mahmoud

    I am an experienced MQL developer with over 10 years of expertise in creating and developing advanced indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for financial markets. My journey in programming began with a passion for trading technologies, and I have honed my skills across multiple programming languages
  • Version: 1.0
A professional-grade Bollinger Bands percentage analyzer.

Transform your trading strategies with the BBPCT Indicator, an advanced Bollinger Band Percentage indicator developed by iDevelop.expert. This tool is tailored to provide traders with a clear and actionable visualization of price movements relative to Bollinger Bands, along with insightful overbought and oversold signals.

Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Histogram Visualization:

    • A dual-colored histogram for quick identification:
      • Green bars indicate positive price movements.
      • Red bars highlight negative price movements.
    • Provides a clear view of the position of prices relative to the Bollinger Bands.

  2. Oversold and Overbought Zones:

    • Automatically highlights overbought (red) and oversold (green) zones on the chart.
    • Empowers traders to identify potential reversal points effortlessly.

  3. Customizable Parameters:

    • Adjustable Bollinger Band period ( length ) and multiplier for tailoring the indicator to specific trading styles.
    • Define your own overbought and oversold levels to match your strategy.

  4. Signal Arrows for Entries:

    • Automatically generates buy signals when prices exit the oversold zone.
    • Triggers sell signals when prices exit the overbought zone.
    • Enhances decision-making with precise entry points, displayed directly on the chart.

  5. User-Friendly Design:

    • Neatly plotted in a separate window for easy interpretation without cluttering the price chart.
    • Adjustable color schemes and widths to suit personal preferences.

  6. Reliable Calculations:

    • Employs a robust algorithm to calculate Bollinger Bands and standard deviations dynamically.
    • Ensures accuracy and consistency across various timeframes and symbols.

Why Choose BBPCT?

BBPCT simplifies Bollinger Band analysis by providing a percentage-based perspective, giving traders an intuitive way to gauge price action within a band. Its visual clarity and actionable signals make it an essential tool for day traders, swing traders, and technical analysts alike.

How It Works:

  • The indicator calculates the Bollinger Band values and positions the closing price as a percentage relative to the bands.
  • It highlights this percentage using positive and negative histograms, enabling rapid assessment of price behavior.
  • Overbought and oversold conditions are filled with shaded regions to guide traders visually.

Input Parameters:

  • Length: Defines the period for the Bollinger Bands (default: 20).
  • Multiplier: Sets the deviation multiplier for the bands (default: 2.0).
  • Overbought Level: Indicates the overbought threshold (default: 100).
  • Oversold Level: Indicates the oversold threshold (default: 0).

Usage Tips:

  • Combine with trend-following indicators for confirmation.
  • Adjust the multiplier and levels based on market volatility.
  • Use on multiple timeframes for comprehensive market analysis.

Discover the power of enhanced Bollinger Band analysis. Try the BBPCT Indicator today and elevate your trading to new heights!

For more information, visit iDevelop.expert.


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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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