CandleSculptor

  • Indicators
  • Aladdin Mahmoud
    Aladdin Mahmoud

    Aladdin Mahmoud

    I am an experienced MQL developer with over 10 years of expertise in creating and developing advanced indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for financial markets. My journey in programming began with a passion for trading technologies, and I have honed my skills across multiple programming languages
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

CandleSculptor: Master the Art of Candlestick Patterns and Take Your Trading to the Next Level!

Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern recognition with CandleSculptor, the ultimate indicator for traders who want to gain a competitive edge in the markets. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, CandleSculptor will help you spot key market reversal and continuation signals instantly, right on your chart.

Key Features:

  • Accurate Candlestick Pattern Detection: Automatically identifies the most crucial candlestick patterns like Shooting Star, Hammer, Doji, Morning/Evening Stars, Dark Cloud Cover, Piercing Line, and Engulfing patterns.
  • Customizable Alerts & Visuals: Set up alerts for detected patterns, and customize the appearance of the pattern markers with adjustable colors, sizes, and labels, ensuring they fit seamlessly with your trading style.
  • High-Precision Signals: Detect patterns with unmatched accuracy based on a detailed analysis of candlestick bodies, wicks, and their relationship with price action.
  • Timeframe Flexibility: Works across all timeframes (from M1 to MN1), adapting to different trading strategies, whether you’re scalping or trading long-term trends.
  • Enhanced User Experience: Clean, intuitive visualization with arrows and text labels that make identifying trading opportunities easier than ever.
  • Fine-Tuneable for Brokers: Adjust for brokers with extra digit quotes with the Extra Digit Adjustment feature to ensure the accuracy of your signals.

Why Choose CandleSculptor?

  • Effortless Pattern Recognition: Say goodbye to the stress of manual pattern analysis. Let CandleSculptor do the hard work and pinpoint patterns instantly.
  • Increased Trading Accuracy: Detect key reversal and continuation patterns, providing you with clear buy and sell signals that can improve your trading decisions.
  • Easy to Use: No complicated setup. Simply install and customize the parameters to fit your trading needs.
  • Custom Alerts: Get notified the moment a pattern is detected, helping you stay on top of market opportunities without constantly monitoring the charts.
  • Designed for Every Trader: Whether you're a beginner or an expert, CandleSculptor makes it easier to spot profitable trades with no guesswork involved.

Take Your Trading to New Heights with CandleSculptor!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your trading strategies with the CandleSculptor indicator. Whether you're looking to trade more efficiently, reduce manual analysis, or enhance your decision-making process, CandleSculptor is the perfect tool for you.

Ready to experience more profitable trades?

Click Buy Now and unlock the potential of your trading strategy today!

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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