Safe travel is possible only on a road with good markings and correct road signs.

Due to the very active use of my indicator on MT4, I decided to switch it to MT5.

The indicator shows:

- pulse waves (bold sloping lines);

- corrective waves (thin inclined waves);

- Series of waves up (blue);

- wave series down (purple);

- wave series lengths (numbers near the zigzag vertices);

- breakdown levels of a series of waves (short green and red lines);

- profit targets (Fibonacci grid from the start line of the wave series).

The zigzag is non-standard, the idea of construction is taken from Stanislav Chuvashov's wave theory. Unfortunately, his theory disappeared from the Internet or I couldn't find it. Once, before the first publication on MT4, I contacted him and asked for permission to publish an indicator with his idea, and received consent for this.

I think experts will appreciate this indicator.



