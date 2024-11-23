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Evgeniy InkovПрофи МТ4.
Научу программировать на МТ4 любого !
Почта: ew123@mail.ru
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Safe travel is possible only on a road with good markings and correct road signs.
Due to the very active use of my indicator on MT4, I decided to switch it to MT5.
The indicator shows:
- pulse waves (bold sloping lines);
- corrective waves (thin inclined waves);
- Series of waves up (blue);
- wave series down (purple);
- wave series lengths (numbers near the zigzag vertices);
- breakdown levels of a series of waves (short green and red lines);
- profit targets (Fibonacci grid from the start line of the wave series).
The zigzag is non-standard, the idea of construction is taken from Stanislav Chuvashov's wave theory. Unfortunately, his theory disappeared from the Internet or I couldn't find it. Once, before the first publication on MT4, I contacted him and asked for permission to publish an indicator with his idea, and received consent for this.
I think experts will appreciate this indicator.