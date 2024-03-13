Trading Kit x Trend and Levels
- Indicators
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Mateusz RadnyI am passionate about programming, which is also what I connect with my professional life. I mainly deal with Microsoft technologies such as C#, MSSQL, Azure. Currently, I work as a Solution Architect in one of the IT companies in Poznań, where I am responsible for the implementation of new
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 March 2024
- Activations: 5
The set of most common indicators for day trading and long-term trading.
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- MAs Cross (Global Trend)
- ADX Based Candle Color (Local Trend)
- Pivot Points (Entry Levels)
- Kijun-Sen
You can use this indicator in different ways, one of it is opening positions in trend direction on pivot points levels.
Contact
If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.