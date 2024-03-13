Trading Kit x Trend and Levels

  • Indicators
  • Mateusz Radny
    Mateusz Radny

    Mateusz Radny

    5 (1)
    I am passionate about programming, which is also what I connect with my professional life. I mainly deal with Microsoft technologies such as C#, MSSQL, Azure. Currently, I work as a Solution Architect in one of the IT companies in Poznań, where I am responsible for the implementation of new
    1 product
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 13 March 2024
  • Activations: 5
The set of most common indicators for day trading and long-term trading.
  1. MAs Cross (Global Trend)
  2. ADX Based Candle Color (Local Trend)
  3. Pivot Points (Entry Levels)
  4. Kijun-Sen

You can use this indicator in different ways, one of it is opening positions in trend direction on pivot points levels.

Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


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Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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